Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This weekend will be the Second Sunday of Advent, the Sunday of Peace. Guest Pastor Eric Feustel will be sharing his sermon titled, "The Path to Peace." There is much in the world that challenges the hope for peace. Surprisingly, according to the Bible, peace is not an end in itself; rather, it is a vehicle to a higher purpose. Come and discover how you can fit into God's purpose.
Traditional worship service is Sunday at 10 a.m.
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will focus on the theme, "Coming Home." In what is becoming a tradition on the first Sunday in December, the congregation welcomes friends from Groundworks Collaborative. Join in to celebrate their work creating solutions to hunger and homelessness, and building a community in which all people have their basic needs met.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday at 193 Main St. and online.
This Sunday is the second Sunday in Advent. The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will continue a four week sermon series entitled, “Advent Unwrapped.” His sermon is entitled “Stand As a Signal.” The scripture reading, Isaiah 11:1-10, will be read by Mark Baxter. The Children's Message will be offered by Laura Slate. Scott Hoese and Holly MacLean will light the second Advent candle, the Peace candle. Communion will be included in the service.
Weekday programs:
Service of Contemplation, Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the church and online.
Quilting Ministry, Thursday at 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty.
Women Spirit, Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room in the Church. Currently reading "Whole Hearted Faith" by Rachel Held Evans.
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group meets Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room in the Church; currently reading "Jesus and John Wayne" by Kristin Kobes DeMez.
In cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, at least 400 meals a week are provided through Loaves and Fishes for those simply in need of food, and Carry Me Home provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed for both programs.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group Https://facebook,com/groups/80442531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Join in this weekend for the Second Sunday in Advent as First United Methodist and First Baptist light the Candle of Joy.
Located at 18 Town Crier Drive, First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. The congregations have formed the Center for Story, Spirit & Justice; the website is Belovedcommunityvt.org.
Pastor Ralph’s sermon this Sunday, “Why A Forerunner?” will help congregants understand the important message of John the Baptist and why he was appointed by God to pave the way for Jesus Christ. Local Jazz artist Dan DeWalt will play inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Heavenly Father, this week I light the Candle of Joy on my Advent wreath to remind me of the joy the shepherds felt when they were filled with wonder at the sight of the Blessed child on Christmas night. The Angel who announced to the shepherds that Jesus had been born, told them, “Do not be afraid. I am bringing you good news of great joy for all people – for to you is born this day, in the City of David, a Savior, who is the Messiah, the Lord.” Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of Matthew, Chapter 3, verses 1-12 entitled, “The Preaching of John the Baptist.” “At that time, John the Baptist came to the desert of Judea and started preaching, ‘Turn away from your sins,’ he said, ‘Because the Kingdom of heaven is near!’ John was the man the prophet Isaiah was talking about when he said, ‘Someone is shouting in the desert, ‘Prepare a road for the Lord; make a straight path for him to travel.’” John’s clothes were made of camel’s hair; he wore a leather belt around his waist, and his food was locusts and wild honey. People came to him from Jerusalem, from the whole province of Judea, and from all over the country near the Jordan River. They confessed their sins and he baptized them in the Jordan River… I baptize you with water to show that you have repented, but the one who will come after me will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire. He is much greater than I am; and I am not good enough even to carry his sandals. He has his winnowing shovel with him to thresh out all the grain. He will gather his wheat into his barn, but he will burn the chaff in a fire that never goes out.’” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: The Bible Study Christmas Party will be on Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. Bring a gift for the Yankee Swap. A Dan DeWalt concert is planned for Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. at the church. Admission is free but donations will be appreciated. Pastor Sue will begin Sacred Dance and Gentle Exercise Classes for an hour each Saturday at 11 a.m., beginning in January. All ages welcome. Pastor Ralph will offer a 10 Session, 2-hour program on “Active Non-Violence.” Both classes will be at the church. Dates to be announced.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational
Join in with First Congregational Church this Sunday at 10 a.m. During Advent, Christians prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus on Christmas. It is a time of reflection and anticipation. This Sunday First Congregational will celebrate the second week of Advent, the week of Peace. Deacon Al Jerard will deliver the message and organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will play Handel’s “He Shall Feed His Flock,” “Infant Holy, Infant Lowly,” and “Variations on a French Carol.”
The church is located at 880 Western Ave. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 16 Bradley Ave. holds an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music every Sunday. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available during the 10:15 service. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream.
Christmas Eve pageant rehearsals start this Sunday, Dec. 4, and all toddlers, children and teens from the community are welcome. Join St. Michael’s Christmas Eve pageant and help bring the Nativity to life. This Sunday from 9 to 10 a.m., St. Michael's invites children toddler to fourth grade to hear the Christmas story and begin to organize for parts. Youth in grades five through eight will meet during the Holy Mayhem time (10:15 to 11 a.m.) to start to work on narration. Email Annie Landenberger at verbatimvt@gmail.com with any questions.
The Lessons & Carols service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. The church will be filled with greens, candles and the spirit of Advent. A reception with holiday treats for all follows the service. Watch the website for more information about this and other special programs of the season.
Weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom, and on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Chapel also.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; and noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
For more information about any of these programs, see the eNews or The Guardian on the church website at www.stmichaels-vt.org/ or contact the Church office at 802-254-6048, ext. 104. The office is open Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 161 Western Ave., offers Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. This week's message is, “Locusts and Wild Honey – Oh Yummy.” Monday at 9 a.m. the Stewardship Group meetings; Wednesday at 7 p.m. is NA and AA (women); Thursday, Tai Chi at 9 a.m. and choir at 10:15 a.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. Bible discussion/meditation with Pastor Jon; 12:30 p.m. Watercolor group.
Vermont Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule for the coming week:
Sunday Meditation and Talk from 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid), with Claire Stanley; Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only); first and third Saturdays, Meditation & Conversation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only).
Upcoming events: Hybrid retreat on Right Mindfulness with Mary Aubry on Dec 10.
For more information about retreats, classes, and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together in the sanctuary, 1535 Middle Road, at 10 a.m. to celebrate the second Sunday in Advent. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship this week. Children and youth will begin the morning upstairs with families, then join Billie Slade for Sunday School after the children's message. The scripture this week is Luke 1.26-55, the story of Mary and Elizabeth and Mary's song of praise. Immediately following the worship service, the congregation will gather for a meeting to deliberate and vote on the 2023 church budget. At 1 p.m., a crew will gather to make wreaths and other green decorations for the church this season. Later in the afternoon at 5 p.m. the community is invited to gather for the Christmas Tree lighting on the town common.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for an onsite and live streaming worship service beginning at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Elisa Lucozzi preaching. This is a Communion Sunday and the Second Sunday of Advent.
The choir led by Peter Amidon will sing two anthems: “Peace, Peace” by Sara Groves & “Magnificat” arr. P. Amidon The Hymns are: “O Come O Come Emmanuel”, “O God of Love, O Power of Peace” and “World Wide Peace” by William Ramsey. The children will begin in worship and be sung out to program with Lily and James.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Newfane
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled, “The troubling path of peace.” The scripture reading is from Matthew 3:1-12. Hymns for the service are “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” and “Once in Royal David’s City.” The Prelude “To a Maid Whose Name Was Mary” by Rusty Edwards, the offertory “Awake! Awake, and Greet the New Morn”, by Marty Haugen and the Postlude “No Obvious Angels” by Carlton Young will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly.
Missions for the month of December are SEVCA Fuel Assistance and the Christmas Fund for Veterans of the Cross. The calendar for this week begins with Monday’s Al-Anon meeting at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. On Thursday, Dec. 8, Senior Lunch will be held at noon, and bells and choir will practice will be at 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively. On Saturday, Ladies Aid will hold its Annual Cookie sale from 10 a.m. to noon. The date for the Ladies Aid Holiday Potluck lunch has been changed to Tuesday, Dec. 13, at noon.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
Wardsboro Yoked Parish has moved the 9 a.m. Sunday worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St. Church services will continue there every Sunday until the last Sunday in February 2023. Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month.