Bellows Fall
Immanuel Episcopal Church
All church services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are now offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom. During Advent, Sunday service with Eucharist will be held at 10 a.m. Masks are required. To access the Zoom connection visit the church website, www.immanuelepiscopal.net/ or email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
First Baptist Church
This Sunday, First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls will celebrate by lighting the Advent Candle of Peace to ease into the season of Christmas. Peace after all, is something we all understand and is something we would like to see stuffed into a large giftwrapped box under the tree bearing our name. Oh what a gift that would be! But, in the Old Testament reading for this Sunday are the words, “Who can endure the day of his coming, and who can stand when he appears? For he is like a refiner's fire.” Yikes! How does peace factor into these words from Malachi? The congregation will explore this together and consider our own personal giftwrapped box of peace. The name of the sermon is “Peace I Leave You.”
In-person worship service begins at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday, the congregation of Centre Congregational Church will gather in the nave of the church at 193 Main St. to celebrate the second Sunday of Advent. The service will begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to arrive by 9:30 a.m. to allow time for COVID safety protocols. The service will be available as a recording and on Facebook.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service which is expected to be especially rich and highly participatory in keeping with the Advent season. Dr. Couper's sermon is entitled, “Where In the World Do We Find Peace These Days?” As part of the service the Martin family (Teddy, Gabriella, and Allegra) will light the Peace Candle and will read the related Advent scripture – Isaiah 40:1-11. Becky Day and her grandchildren (Emma and Alex), will read the prescribed scripture for the day, Luke 3:1-6, and will offer the Prayers of the People. Priscilla Svec will provide the Children's Message. Finally, communion will be shared by all who are present. Daniel Guerra will be the online host for those who will join in via Facebook.
Centre Church is supporting several organizations that are helping to meet the anticipated needs of the Afghan refugees who are expected to arrive soon. Loaves and Fishes, which ordinarily provides about 400 meals a week for members of the community, is making special plans to provide meals for the first days that the Afghan refugees are here. Carry Me Home, which has in the past sent clothing for Syrians reaching the shores of Greece, is gathering clothing to offer to the Afghans as they confront the cold Vermont winter.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings and programs, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website, centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
Join in worship this Second Sunday of Advent at First Baptist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, as the congregation lights the candle of Hope and awaits the coming of Lord, Jesus Christ; anticipating Christmas Eve. The service will be from 11 a.m. to noon with the Revs. Ralph Howe and Suzanne Andrews presiding.
For Thought & Prayer: Heavenly Father, thank you for your beautiful Plan to fill my life with joy. You wish gladness for your children, so I shall concentrate on happy thoughts and joyful work this day. It is with joyful thanksgiving that I offer this prayer. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to the message from the Book of Luke, Chapter 1, verses 1-6, entitled “The Preaching of John the Baptist.” The Bible tells us, “It was the fifteenth year of the rule of Emperor Tiberius; Pontius Pilate was governor of Judea, Herod was ruler of Galilee, and his brother Philip was ruler of the territory of Iturea and Trachonitis; Lysanias was ruler of Abilene, and Annas and Caiaphas were High Priests. At that time the word of God came to John son of Zechariah in the desert. So John went throughout the whole territory of the Jordan River, preaching, ‘Turn away from our sins and be baptized, and God will forgive your sins.’ As it is written in the book of the prophet Isaiah: ‘Someone is shouting in the desert: Get the road ready for the Lord; make a straight path for him to travel! Every valley must be filled up, every hill and mountain leveled off. The winding roads must be made straight, and the rough paths made smooth. The whole human race will see God’s salvation!’” (Good News Bible). Pastor Howard’s sermon is entitled, “Mountains of Joy.”
Dan DeWalt will play the Grand piano during the service. An adult Bible Study meets every Thursday at 5 p.m. at the church, reading from the Book of Luke.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, worships at 11 a.m. each Sunday with the Rev. Ralph Howe. During Advent, First Methodist and First Baptist Church, with Rev. Suzanne Andrews, worship together at 11 a.m. This week, the gathering will read Malachi 3:1-4; Philippians 1:3-11, and Luke 3:1-6. Reverend Howe's sermon is "Mountains of Joy." Christmas Eve service is 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. For more information email howerwiii@gmail. com or fumcob1@gmail.com or visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-methodist-church/6399010/
St. Michael's Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers Sunday services at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. The congregation will receive Holy Communion of bread only at this time. The 10:15 service includes music by the St. Michael’s Choir and nursery care is available. Vimeo service is available at 10:15 a.m. at www.stmichaelsvermont.org, or later in the livestream archive section of the website, or on BCTV channel 8 at 2 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
St. Michael’s is preparing for the traditional Advent services including Advent Lessons & Carols at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, and The Longest Night at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. Both of these services will be livestreamed. They will also be available later in the livestream archive section of the Church’s website.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services and church events are also found in the eNews block on the church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) reconciling in Christ congregation, offers in-person worship at 9:30 a.m Sunday at 161 Western Ave., and also live streamed on Facebook. Message this week: "Bring the Oil," collection of hats, mittens for the homeless. On Thursday there will be Advent Devotions at 11 a.m. and lunch at 11:30 a.m. A discussion/meditation program is offered Saturday at 9 a.m.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, will hold worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching Advent sermons leading up to Christmas. The Christmas Eve Service begins at 7 p.m. and will include candle lighting at the end. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in for the second Sunday of Advent and Communion Sunday at Guilford Community Church. The focus is on that unlikely place the Love Incarnate was born – a stable, through the worship series “The Inn: Housing the Holy.” This year as we saw unprecedented loss of life, of jobs, homes and access to food which as forced many to think “outside the box” much like the innkeeper did to try and help relieve others suffering. We are called to “make room” in our inns – to create a welcoming space for the flourishing of humanity. That’s what the inn, the stable, the manger, became that night.
Readings for this service will include Baruch 5: 1-5 and Philippians 1: 3-11. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled, “A Place at The Table.” Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes two musical pieces written especially for this worship series “Hope Waits for Us At Advent’ and “Make of My Heart a Stable” both by composer Amanda Udis-Kessler. The anthem for this Sunday is “For Everyone Born” words by Shirley Erena Murray, music by Mary MacDonald. Hymns for this Sunday include, “Open Table,” words by Mary Luti, music Complainer William Walker; “People Look East” and “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear.”
Worship is in person and streaming live at 10 a.m. Those attending in person should be vaccinated and wear masks.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wedneday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations for the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. on the Second Sunday of Advent. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/.
Worship will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm. His sermon is titled “A Place at the Table.” The scripture readings are from Baruch 5:1-5 and Philippians 1:3-11. Hymns for the service are “Comfort, Comfort Now My People” and “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear.” The prelude “I Wonder as I Wander” will be sung by Jim Kyle, soloist. The offering anthem “Child in the Manger” arranged by David Paxton and the postlude “Tell Out, My Soul” by Walter Greatorex will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly.
Missions for the month of December are SEVCA Heat Assistance and the Veterans of the Cross Christmas Fund. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meetinghouse (Quaker) is open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30 a.m.). Putney Friends also offers worship online for those not vaccinated, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Saxtons River
Christ's Church
Christ’s Church is holding its monthly “Worshipful Gathering” this Sunday in the church sanctuary at 10 a.m. All are welcome. Members of the Micah Circle will be leading worship. Scripture will center around the Advent season and will include the lighting of the Advent candles. The congregation also will be dedicating and decorating the church Christmas Tree with Chrismons – holding those in fond memory who lovingly made them long ago.
And looking ahead, the Women’s Fellowship will be holding the Annual Christmas Tea in the church sanctuary on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. In keeping with this tradition, Eric Robinson will be reading a Christmas story or special selection and providing some Christmas/holiday music. Light refreshments will be on hand.
Christ’s Church is also planning on holding its annual Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24. This is a family service – a time to celebrate the Christmas story through Christmas scripture and readings. The service will be led by the Micah Circle. Eric Robinson will be providing Christmas music. Members of the Rhythmic Choir will close the service with "Silent Night," and candles will be lit to be taken outside into the night - ushering in Christmas.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are welcome to join in. For more information, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John's Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https:// walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Methodist Church
Wardsboro Methodist Church at 122 Main Street has reopened for Sunday worship. Everyone is welcome to the 9 a.m. service. The remaining Advent schedule for the Wardsboro Yoked Parish is as follows: Dec. 5, Second Sunday of Advent; Dec. 12, Third Sunday of Advent; Dec. 19, Fourth Sunday of Advent; Friday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m.; no worship service on Christmas Day.
Contact Pastor Pete Carlson with any questions or comments at 802-874-4181, or at carlsonpw56@gmail.com .
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this week is: "A Home for the Holidays." In what is becoming a holiday tradition at All Souls Church, the Social and Environmental Justice Committee hosts Josh Davis, executive director of Groundworks, the organization with whom the congregation will be sharing Sunday offerings for December. As we consider the implications of being without a home at this time of year in the richest county in the world, Davis will update everyone about what Groundworks is doing to provide for the most basic needs of many of our neighbors, and talk about how people can help.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in this Sunday at the First Congregational Church, UCC at 880 Western Ave. The Rev Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled “Let I Be” based on scriptures Luke1:26-38 Bill Mc Kim, organist will play “What is this Lovely Fragrance?” by P Manz for Prelude. Offertory will be “Pastoral” by W Boellman. Postlude will be “And the Glory of the Lord shall be Revealed” by G F Handel.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: Neighbors in Need, The Christmas Fund. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church, 3470 US Route 5, will offer in person or Zoom services this Sunday at 10 a.m. Join in at the church with your mask or email westminstercongoline@gmail.com for a Zoom link. Advent is being celebrated.