Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. Masks required. Access the Zoom connection on the church website, www.immanuelepiscopal.net or email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. Services for the entire month of February will be held on Zoom.
This Sunday, the congregation will continue the series based on the United Church of Christ “Statement of Faith in the Form of a Doxology.” Matt Deen, a candidate for the ministry “in care” at Centre Church, will offer a sermon on the decision of Centre Church to become an “Open and Affirming” congregation. Lisa Keller will be the liturgist for the morning, reading the scriptures and offering the Prayers of the People. Laura Slate will deliver a special message for children who are on Zoom.
The four-week series will also serve as a New Members Class. At the end of the series in the service on March 6, those who wish to join the fellowship are invited to become new members.
Centre Church is supporting several organizations that are helping to meet the anticipated needs of the Afghan refugees. Loaves and Fishes, which ordinarily provides about 400 meals a week for members of the community, plans to provide meals for the first days that the Afghan refugees are here, and Carry Me Home is gathering clothing. Volunteers are always welcome.
Centre Congregational Church, along with the First Congregational Church of West Brattleboro and the Newfane Congregational Church, have formed a group to welcome and support a family of refugees. The Masoudi family, consisting of the parents and three children, will be arriving on Monday, Feb. 14. Church leaders are planning to greet them at the airport, to prepare their quarters at SIT, and to support them as they begin their new lives in Brattleboro.
To access the worship service and other offerings/events, call the church office at 802-254-4730, email Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855 .
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to celebrate the Sixth Sunday after Epiphany this weekend. First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, are sharing worship together, alternating Baptist/Methodist traditions each week. The service is from 11 a.m. to noon with the Rev. Suzanne Andrews and the Rev. Ralph Howe presiding. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. Dan DeWalt will play the Grand piano during the service.
Mark your calendars for Ash Wednesday, March 2, at 5 p.m.
For Thought & Prayer: God of peace, your presence surrounds me this day, like a parent enfolding his child in his arms to shield him from harm and from trembling fear. Quiet my troubled heart and soothe me with your Holy Spirit of peace and love. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to the message from the Book of Luke, Chapter 6:17-26. “When Jesus had come down from the hill with the apostles, he stood on a level place with a large number of his disciples. A large crowd of people was there from all over Judea and from Jerusalem and from the coastal cities of Tyre and Sidon; they had come to hear him and to be healed of their diseases. Those who were troubled by evil spirits also came and were healed. All the people tried to touch him, for power was going out from him and healing them all. Jesus looked at his disciples and said, “Happy are you poor; the Kingdom of God is yours! Happy are you who are hungry now; you will be filled! Happy are you who weep now; you will laugh! Happy are you when people hate you, reject you, insult you, and say that you are evil, all because of the Son of Man! Be glad when that happens and dance for joy, because a great reward is kept for you in heaven. For their ancestors did the very same things to the prophets. But how terrible for you who are rich now; you have had your easy life! How terrible for you who are full now; you will go hungry! How terrible for you who laugh now; you will mourn and weep! How terrible when all people speak well of you; their ancestors said the very same things about the false prophets.” (Good News Bible).
Reverend Andrews’ sermon is entitled, “Blessed Are the Poor.”
Bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. During the month of February, the congregation will be collecting cans of soup for “Souper Bowl Sunday.” All donations will be given to the Groundworks’ Food Shelf. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566, or 802-254-4218.
For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-method-ist church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., returns to in-person worship this Sunday. The 8 a.m. service will be in-person only. The 10:15 a.m. service, with nursery care available, will be both in-person and livestreamed. Masks are required for the in-person services. Links to the bulletin for the 10:15 a.m. service and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the website, www.smichaelsvermont.org.
The Sunday morning Adult Forums from 9 to 10 a.m. are continuing to be held on Zoom at this time. During February, the Forums are focusing on the prophets; this Sunday, David Treadwell leads a discussion of “The Book of Micah: Lessons and Hope for Modern Times.” The Zoom links are on the Church website.
This Sunday from 5 to 6 p.m. on Zoom, St. Michael’s begins the “Storytelling and the Beloved Community” series in which participants listen to stories from members of the parish who have experienced and responded to stories of racial awareness within and around them. This series, part of St. Michael’s “Becoming Beloved Community” efforts, will continue on Sunday, March 13, and Sunday, April 3. All are welcome to join on Zoom.
Morning Prayer from 8 to 8:30 a.m. on weekday mornings is held on Zoom. The weekly Contemplative Service is now in-person in the Mary Magdalen Chapel at 5:30 p.m. each Thursday and is also available on Zoom. Links to the Morning Prayer and Contemplative services are on the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The service will also be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Message: "Fitting In." Trinity Church also offers Tai Chi spiritual movement at 9 a.m. Wednesday; choir at 10 a.m. Thursday; and discussion/meditation at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together on the church's Facebook live stream this Sunday at 10 a.m. The service will be available any time afterward as well. Viewers are encouraged to comment their greetings and thoughts as they watch. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead in worship. The theme this week is Jesus' call of the first disciples, following the account in Luke 5.1-11.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in this Sunday for online worship with Guilford Community Church, streaming live at 10 a.m. Pastor Lucozzi will preach the sermon titled “At The Heart of It”; A Celebration of all Kinds of Love. Music under the direction of Andy Davis includes two Anthems: “Love Will Guide Us,” Sally Rogers and “We are Planting Seeds of Love.” The Hymns this Sunday are: “There is Love all Around You,” “Blessed Be the Tie that Binds” and “How Great Thou Art.” The accompanist this week is Rachel Johnson.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. this Sunday. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and available at newfanechurch.com/.
Worship will be led by the Rev. Robert Hamm. His reflection is titled “Whole Heart Hallelujah.” The scripture reading is from Psalm 111. Hymns for the service are “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing” and “I Want to Walk as a Child of the Light.” Mike Kelly, music director will play the prelude “Your Love, O Lord” by Mac Powell, the offering anthem “Praise Your Holy Name” by Sandy Wilkinson and the postlude: “Like a River Glorious” by James Mountain.
The mission for February is Grace Cottage Hospital. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf. The Annual Financial Meeting will be held right after Sunday worship. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meetinghouse (Quaker) is open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30 a.m.). Putney Friends also offers worship online for those not vaccinated, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common will not have services for the month of February. The church will resume services at 10 a.m. starting March 6. For more information, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule. Recordings of the services are on the website. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for Sunday service a bit before 10 a.m. by visiting the All Souls Church website at ascvt.org.
The theme this Sunday is, Love Finds Its Way with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. Love is a powerful and undeniable force that we could imagine running through all living things. It can be a challenge and an opening so may we let love find its way into our lives in a wide variety of ways.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
All are welcome to join in person for service this Sunday at 10 a.m. Everyone is asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Services are also available on YouTube; enter “Rev Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
It’s easy to help those we like, or those we welcome. The real challenge is to do good for people we may not like, or may even consider our “enemies.” That is the theme the Rev. Audrey G. Walker will explore in her sermon, “Love: Just Do It,” based on the Gospel of Luke 6:27-38. Music this week will include organist Lisa Provatas playing Bach’s “Prelude VI” for the Prelude, John Wyeth’s “Come Thou Fount” as the Offertory, and Samuel Wesley’s “Gavotte” as the Postlude. Reflecting the call to love all of our neighbors, the hymns will be “In Christ There Is No East or West” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”
First Congregational Church is located at 880 Western Ave. Contact the church by e-mail at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is currently meeting only on Zoom for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To request a link to the weekly Zoom invitation, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.