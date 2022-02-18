Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. Masks required. Access the Zoom connection on the church website, www.immanuelepiscopal.net or email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. Services for the entire month of February will be held on Zoom.
This Sunday, the congregation will continue the series based on the United Church of Christ “Statement of Faith in the Form of a Doxology.” The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will be preaching and will be joined by several members of the congregation who will provide the scripture lessons for the morning as well offering the Prayers of the People.
The four-week series will also serve as a New Members Class. At the end of the series in the service on March 6, those who wish to join the fellowship are invited to become new members.
The Thursday afternoon book study group called “Womenspirit” as well as a Sunday morning book group are on hold for now.
Centre Church is supporting several organizations that are helping to meet the anticipated needs of the Afghan refugees. Loaves and Fishes, which ordinarily provides about 400 meals a week for members of the community, plans to provide meals for the first days that the Afghan refugees are here, and Carry Me Home is gathering clothing. Volunteers are always welcome. The Masoudi family has arrived and is living temporarily at the School for International Training.
To access our worship service and other offerings/events you may call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, can e-mail us at Centrechurchvt@gmail.com , visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to celebrate the Seventh Sunday after Epiphany this weekend. First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, are sharing worship together, alternating Baptist/Methodist traditions each week. The service is from 11 a.m. to noon with the Rev. Suzanne Andrews and the Rev. Ralph Howe presiding. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. Kevin Mills will play the Grand piano during the service and Pastor Sue will accompany hymns with her guitar.
The Methodist Church Council will meet on Tuesday, March 1, at 6 p.m. A joint FBC/FUMC Worship Committee will meet next Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. to discuss Lent.
Mark your calendars for Ash Wednesday, March 2, at 5 p.m.
For Thought & Prayer: Loving God, you bring light to our days and hope to our hearts. We draw near to you in our time of need, grateful for your strength and love. You have provided for us, preserved our lives, and invite us to connect with you through prayer. Thank you for always being there for me. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to the message from the Book of Luke, Chapter 6:27-38. “But I tell you who hear me: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, and pray for those who mistreat you. If anyone hits you on one cheek, let him hit the other one too; if someone takes your coat, let him have your shirt as well. Give to everyone who asks you for something, and when someone takes what is yours, do not ask for it back. Do for others just what you want them to do for you. If you love only the people who love you, why should you receive a blessing? Even sinners love those who love them! And if you do good only to those who do good to you, why should you receive a blessing? Even sinners do that! And if you lend only to those from whom you hope to get it back, why should you receive a blessing? Even sinners lend to sinners, to get back the same amount! No, love your enemies and do good to them; lend and expect nothing back. You will then have a great reward, and you will be the sons of the Most High God. For he is good to the ungrateful and the wicked. Be merciful just as your Father is merciful. Do not judge others, and God will not judge you; do not condemn others, and God will not condemn you; forgive others, and God will forgive you. Give to others, and God will give to you. Indeed, you will receive a full measure, a generous helping, poured into your hands – all that you can hold. The measure you use for others is the one that God will use for you.” (Good News Bible).
Reverend Ralph Howe’s sermon is entitled, “The Power to Live Through Love.” Learn how you can live through love.
Bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. During the month of February, the congregation will be collecting cans of soup for “Souper Bowl Sunday.” All donations will be given to the Groundworks’ Food Shelf. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566, or 802-254-4218.
For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-method-ist church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church has returned to in-person worship at 16 Bradley Ave. on Sunday mornings. The 8 a.m. service is in-person only. The 10:15 a.m. service, with music and with nursery care available, is both in-person and livestreamed. Masks are required for in-person services.
The Sunday morning Adult Forums from 9 to 10 a.m. are held on Zoom at this time. During February, the Forums are focusing on the prophets; this Sunday, Lise Sparrow leads the Forum on Miriam. Morning Prayer from 8 to 8:30 on weekday mornings is held on Zoom. The weekly Contemplative Service is now in-person in the Mary Magdalen Chapel at 5:30 p.m. each Thursday and is also available on Zoom.
Links to the online service and various Zoom programs are on the church website, www.stmichaels-vt.org/
St. Michael’s online auction benefitting the Interfaith Refugee Ministry begins this Saturday, Feb. 19, and runs through Feb. 27. Go to the eNews on the church website.
There is now a new website for Christ Church Guilford, St. Michael's Mother Church. To learn more about scheduling an event or about helping support Christ Church, go to the new website at www.christchurchguilfordsociety.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m., with masks and spacing. The service will also be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Message: “Who Knows?” At 11 a.m. Trinity Lutheran will lead worship at the Holton Home for the Elderly. On Monday the church provides the meal at the soup kitchen. Trinity Church also offers Tai Chi spiritual movement at 9 a.m. Wednesday; choir at 10 a.m. Thursday; and discussion/meditation at 9 a.m. Saturday.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in this Sunday for online worship with Guilford Community Church, streaming live at 10 a.m. Go to the Guilford Church website for a link to this service, https://guilfordchurch.org. This Sunday, worship will be led by the students and staff of Andover Newton Seminary at Yale Divinity School. Hymns are: “God’s Eye is On the Sparrow” and “In the Garden,” Special Music: “Precious Lord, Take My Hand.”
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church is closed for the month of February. The church plans to reopen for Sunday services on March 6, at 11 am. To be added to the daily JCC online Devotion and Sunday Sermon email list, contact the church and leave your email address. To schedule an appointment with Pastor Pete, call the church at 802-874-7109. Pastor Pete’s office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations for the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. this Sunday. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Worship will be led by the Rev. Robert Hamm. His sermon is titled “We Hope, We Wait, We Stay.” The scripture reading is from Psalm 147:1-11, 20c. Hymns for the service are “Holy, Holy, Holy! Lord God Almighty” and “Here I Am, Lord.” The Newfane Handbell Ensemble will play the prelude “O Master Let Me Walk with Thee” by H. Percy Smith, arranged by Barbara Kinyon. The offering anthem “A Hymn of Joyful Praise” by Joel Raney and the postlude “Amazing Love” by Graham Kendrick will be played by Mike Kelly, Music Director.
The mission for February is Grace Cottage Hospital. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Friends Meeting (Quaker)
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with childcare available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email : clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit: putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common will not have services for the month of February. The church will resume services at 10 a.m. starting March 6. For more information, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule. Recordings of the services are on the website. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for Sunday service a bit before 10 a.m. by visiting the All Souls Church website at ascvt.org.
The theme this Sunday is, "Follow the Lead." What might be the result of paying attention to the subtle, cellular responses to a new idea? Jody McAssey will speak about daring to follow Psyche and Faith. As one faces a new possibility, how do we trust all that is unfamiliar as we seek exquisite satisfaction? The Way leads on.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
All are welcome to join in person for service this Sunday at 10 a.m. Everyone is asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Services are also available on YouTube; enter “Rev Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Looking forward to spring reminds people of the promise of new life. And in our daily lives, death to old destructive behaviors can lead to a new, better way of being. This will be the focus of Reverend Audrey Walker’s reflection, titled “Get Out of the Seed Box.” Music this week will include organist Lisa Provatas playing Brahms’ “Blest Are Ye Faithful Souls” as the Prelude and Buxtehude’s “Fugue in C Major” as the Postlude. The hymns will be “Morning Has Broken,” “Breathe on Me, Breath of God,” and “This Is a Day of New Beginnings.”
First Congregational Church is located at 880 Western Ave. Contact the church by e-mail at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is currently meeting only on Zoom for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To request a link to the weekly Zoom invitation, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.