BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This week, First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H., for a Palm Sunday service.
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m., followed by coffee time. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Join in for Holy Week services at Immanuel Episcopal Church beginning on Palm Sunday, April 2, at 10 a.m. at 20 Church St. or via Zoom (email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com).
Maundy Thursday service, April 6, begins at 6 p.m. in the Chapel. Participants will move about the church proper to recreate the last supper that Jesus would have shared with his disciples. Moving to the outside church yard, people will briefly feel as they would have felt waiting in the garden for Jesus to be arrested. Lastly, the congregation moves into the Sanctuary while the altar is stripped bare, leaving in darkness awaiting what is to come next on Good Friday.
Good Friday service, April 7, Stations of the Cross, begins at 6 p.m. in the Sanctuary. The congregation will proceed thru the Stations, taking time to pause at each with a brief reading. This powerful service leaves many speechless, not wanting to finish the last reading, knowing the outcome that is to be. Many ask not to be the one to have certain readings, leaving them in tears.
Easter Vigil is held on Saturday, April 8, at 6 p.m. to accommodate those who do not wish to rise early or stay up late. The service begins in the garden with the new flame of life, then moves into the Chapel as the congregation listens to the stories of our being. Each lesson is read by those present, passing along if they wish, under the light of the candlelit Chapel. The congregation will also bless the water of baptism and share Eucharist, again, moving about the church proper.
Holy Easter service, April 9, begins at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary.
During Eastertide, Immanuel will be hosting a Bible study viewing the show, "The Chosen," by the independent film studio, Angel Studios. "The Chosen" is an eight-part series based on the life of Jesus. This bible study will begin with viewing part 1 with discussion to follow. The bible study will be held for eight Tuesdays starting April 11 at 6 p.m. in the Chapel. Refreshments will be served, including popcorn.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will focus on “I’m New Here.” In this service the congregation will learn about the work of the ECDC in Brattleboro finding new homes and new lives for folks coming from Afghanistan. Eduardo Melendez and Joe Wiah will be speaking. And the gathering will learn the song "Paz y Libertad," from Amiliah and Greg and guest musicians.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
Congregation Shir Heharim-BAJC at 151 Greenleaf Street will offer Yalla Chaverim Hebrew School during Passover, on Sunday, April 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. This will feature a Pre-Passover program with Talking Hands Theatre. A Community Seder will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.
For more information visit the website at https://bajcvermont.org/.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This weekend's Palm Sunday is a celebration of the return of Jesus to the city of Jerusalem. The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will preach a sermon entitled “Open the Gates of Righteousness.” Jennifer Ambler will greet the congregation and read the scriptures for the morning which are Psalm 118:1-2, 19-29, and Matthew 2:1-11. Later in the service she will lead the Prayers of the People. Lisa Keller will offer the Children's Message. The children will lead the Procession of the Palms in keeping with the theme of Jesus' fateful entry into Jerusalem. Communion will be served.
The music for the morning includes favorite Palm Sunday hymns – “All Glory Laud and Honor,” “Hosanna, Loud Hosanna,” and “Ride On! Ride On In Majesty!” Mary May, the church organist, will also offer the following celebrative music – “Anthem of Joy” by Henry Purcell, “Ride On, King Jesus” a spiritual, and a “Toccata in the Style of Scarlatti.”
Activities during the week:
Monday: Sermon Discussion Group at 4 p.m., Christian Theology at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Dharma evening at 7 p.m. in the Brattleboro Zen Center, Centre Church (third floor).
Wednesday: Centered Yoga at 4 p.m. in the Chapel, Contemplative Prayer at 5 p.m. in the Chapel.
Thursday: Quilting Ministry at 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty, Women's Spirit Book Group at 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room.
Sunday Spirit Book Group, April 2 and 9 at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship this Sunday with the Beloved Community; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. The website is Belovedcommunityvt.org. First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
This Sunday will feature a Palm Sunday celebration as parishioners wave fresh palm fronds and exclaim, “Halleluiahs!” and remember Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem. Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt will play music on the Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: “Faith isn’t about asking God to stop the storm. Faith is about trusting God to help you through the Storm. Just believe.” (www.ChristianWalls.com) Amen.
Announcements: Maundy Thursday Service on April 6 at 5 p.m. at the church. The congregation will reenact the Last Supper with readings from the New Testament. Easter Sunrise Service will be held outdoors at the church at 6 a.m. And the regular Easter service will be held in the Sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Bible Study is offered every Thursday at 5 p.m. with a homemade dinner and dessert, followed by the study of the Book of Luke from 6 to 7 p.m.
Free Workshops are offered every Saturday. Pastor Sue teaches a Beginners’ Sacred Dance Class and a Gentle Stretching Exercise Class from 11 a.m. to noon. All ages welcome. A free lunch will follow. Then Pastor(s) Ralph and Ingrid’s Workshop will focus on Mahatma Gandhi’s understanding of Non-Violence at 12:30 p.m. All classes are an all-levels opportunity and will be held at the church.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
Come celebrate the opening of Holy Week with a Palm Sunday service this Sunday at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave. Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, cheered by crowds laying palm branches before him, but leads towards the arrest and crucifixion that is remembered on Good Friday. This contrast between joy and sorrow will be the focus of the service led by the Rev. Jeremy Kirk. The service will include a children’s parade as well as interactive readings and hymns. There will be a special musical performance by Ruth Chamberlin on flute, accompanied by Lisa Provatas on piano.
The church will also host a special Maundy Thursday union service on Thursday at 6 p.m., co-led by Reverend Kirk and the Rev. Scott Couper of Centre Congregational Church. A union service for Good Friday will be held at Guilford Community Church on Friday at 6 p.m.
Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Upcoming schedule: First Saturday Meditation & Conversation, 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only); Sunday Meditation and Talk with Susan Dreyer Leon, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (on Zoom and in person); Tuesday Evening Meditation: 6:30 to 7:30 pm (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website, including the upcoming retreat on April 8, Basic Goodness. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
This Sunday is Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week. At 10 a.m. there will be a musical parade through the Bradley Avenue neighborhood, and the congregation will enter St. Michael's Episcopal Church at 10:15 for the Palm Sunday service. The special Holy Week services of Tenebrae at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m., Good Friday at 7 p.m., Easter Vigil at 5:15 a.m. on Easter Sunday, and Festival Holy Eucharist at 10:15 a.m. on Easter Sunday will be livestreamed, and the Night Watch from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday will be on Zoom.
There will also be Eucharist at noon in the Mary Magdalene chapel of St. Michael’s on Monday through Thursday during Holy Week. The congregation will gather at noon in the chapel for reading parts of the Passion according to Luke, a simple Eucharist, and silence.
Holy Week & Easter Services:
Palm Sunday, April 2: 8 a.m. Holy Eucharist; 10:15 a.m. Holy Eucharist & Procession with Palms.
Wednesday, April 5: 7 p.m. Tenebrae Service.
Maundy Thursday, April 6: 6 p.m. Dinner in the Undercroft, followed by 7 p.m. gathering in the church for foot washing and Holy Eucharist; 8 p.m. to midnight, Night Watch.
Good Friday, April 7: Good Friday liturgy at noon; 7 p.m. Good Friday liturgy with music and veneration of the cross.
Holy Saturday, April 8: 9 to 9:20 a.m., a brief, informal service of scripture and prayers in the church.
Easter Sunday, April 9: 5:15 a.m. The Great Vigil of Easter; 8 a.m. Holy Eucharist; 10:15 a.m. Festival Holy Eucharist.
Weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom each week day, and on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Mary Magdalen Chapel also.
Wednesdays, Breakfast with the Psalms, at The Works on Main Street from 8:30 to 10 a.m.; Centering Prayer service in the Chapel, from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m.; a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel, noon to 12:30 p.m.,
Thursdays, Contemplative Service in the Chapel and on Zoom, 5:30 p.m.
Saturdays, Centering Prayer in the Chapel, 8 a.m.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
On Holy Monday and Holy Tuesday there will be morning prayer at 8 a.m., the rosary at 4:45 p.m., Holy Mass at 5:15 p.m., evening prayer and confessions following Mass. On Holy Wednesday morning prayer will be at 8 a.m., rosary at 8:15 a.m. and Holy Mass at 8:45 a.m. Evening prayer will be at 4:30 p.m.
Schedule for the Sacred Triduum:
Holy Thursday: Morning prayer at 8 a.m., Catechism via Zoom at 9 a.m., Rosary at 6:30 p.m., Holy Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m. Confessions and adoration following.
Friday of the Passion of the Lord: Morning prayer at 8 a.m., Rosary at 2:30 p.m., Celebration of the Passion of the Lord at 3 p.m. (Reading of the Passion from the Gospel, Veneration of the Cross, Universal Prayers of the Faithful, and Holy Communion), confessions following, Divine Mercy Novena and Chaplet following Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m., confessions following.
Holy Saturday: Morning prayer at 11 a.m., Rosary at 11:15 a.m., confessions from 11 a.m to noon, Divine Mercy Novena and Chaplet at 3 p.m., Evening prayer at 5 p.m., Easter Vigil Mass at 8 p.m., reception following Holy Mass.
Easter Sunday: Holy Masses at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. reception following 10:30 Mass), Morning prayer at 9 a.m., Divine Mercy Novena and Chaplet at 3 p.m., Evening prayer at 5 p.m., Rosary Prayer Walk ay 5:15 p.m.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 161 Western Ave. will hold Holy Week Worship from Palm Sunday (9:30 a.m.) to Good Friday, with the message, ‘Pain and Anger,' live streamed on the Facebook page. Upcoming schedule: Wednesday, 7 p.m. A.A (women) and N.A.; Thursday, 9 a.m. tai chi and 10:15 a.m. choir; Saturday, 9 a.m. meditation.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
West Dover Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch .
Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will gather for Palm Sunday worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. This is the beginning of Holy Week with the observance of Palm Sunday. Scouts from Scouts BSA Troop 405 will join in for worship this day. Children and youth will gather for worship in the sanctuary and then head downstairs for Sunday School led by Billie Slade. Refreshments will be served. On Thursday, April 6, the congregation will have a Maundy Thursday potluck dinner starting at 6 p.m. followed by a service of tenebrae at 6:45 p.m. On Good Friday, April 7, the congregation will join some sister UCC churches in a service at the Guilford Community Church at 6 p.m. On Saturday, April 8, the Second Annual Winnie Vogt Memorial Easter Egg Hunt will be held in Dummerston Center starting at 9 a.m.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Holy Week schedule:
April 6, Maundy Thursday Tenebrae at 5:30 p.m. in Zeller Hall. A simple meal, music and stories about the last night of Jesus' life. RSVP requested by April 3 at guilfordchurch@gmail.com or 802-257-0994.
April 7, Good Friday, starting at noon in the sanctuary for private prayer. At 6 p.m. in the sanctuary there will be a Union Service with Centre Congregational Church, Dummerston Church, First Congregational Church of West Brattleboro and Westminster West.
April 9, Easter Sunday, 6:30 a.m. out by our fire pit (weather permitting). Join in to greet the morning and hear the story of the women at the tomb. Immediately following the sunrise service in Zeller Hall, everyone is invited to join in for a special Easter morning pancake breakfast fellowship. At 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, the congregation will worship and rejoice together in the risen Christ with our traditional singing of the Hallelujah Chorus
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Passion Sunday, April 2, the Sixth Sunday of Lent. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matt Deen will lead worship with a reflection titled, “The thousand cuts of grief.” The scripture reading is from Matthew 27: 11-14, 24-31, 45-50. Hymns for the service are “All Glory, Laud, and Honor” and “Lift High the Cross.” The Prelude “Meditation at the Cross” will be played by Martha LaMoria and Mike Kelly in an organ / piano duet. The Offertory “Rejoice and Sing, ‘Hosanna to the King’ ” by Lloyd Larson will be sung by the choir. The Postlude “Mighty to Save” by Fielding & Morgan will be played by Music Director Mike Kelly.
The mission for April is Afghan Refugee Family Support.
Calendar: On Monday, Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 4 p.m., Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. Bell and choir practice this week will be held on Wednesday beginning at 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively. On Thursday morning, the Men’s Coffee Group will meet at 10 a.m., and on Thursday evening at 7 p.m., the Maundy Thursday service will begin.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to join in on Easter morning, April 9, as the congregation celebrates the risen Christ, followed by a free brunch at 11 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John's Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid. There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533 (messages answered asap).
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WESTMINSTER
First Congregational Church
Everyone is invited to Holy Week services at the First Congregational Church of Westminster, 3470 US Route 5. The new pastor, Rich O’Donnell, will lead in worship.
On Palm Sunday there will be a special worship at 10 a.m. Palms will be given out and a musical presentation of Via Dolorosa (Latin for “Sorrowful Way” or “Way of Suffering”) is a route through the Old City of Jerusalem that is believed to be the path Jesus walked to his crucifixion.
On Maundy Thursday at 5:30 p.m., there will be a simple meal of soup and bread around the table followed by communion. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a short service in the sanctuary.
On Good Friday, join in for music and meditation from noon to 3pm to commemorate the three hours of Christ's suffering on the cross. There will be a Good Friday service at 5:30 p.m.
On Easter Sunday, April 9 at 6:19 a.m., there will be a sunrise service at Kurn Hattin Homes in front of the Mayo building with a view of the Connecticut River Valley at sunrise. Dress for the weather. Afterwards there will be an Easter breakfast in the church fellowship hall at 7 a.m. RSVP for the breakfast at 802-518-0321. At 10 a.m. there will be a special Easter service in the sanctuary complete with songs, celebrations and flowers.
WEST WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish are being held at Baptist Church at 101 Cross Road. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, May 28. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WILMINGTON
Baptist Church
There will be a Good Friday Service at the Wilmington Baptist Church, 8 North Main St., beginning at 6 p.m. on April 7. Joining in will be Rick Gramlin, Bob McIntyre, Dallas Berard and Marie Finnegan. They will be speaking about the final sayings of Jesus while on the cross at Calvary. Also joining in will be Jan Durfey, Linda Farrington, Linda Sherman, John and Liz Wheeler. For information call 802-368-2205.
There will be a Sunrise Service on Town Hill in Whitingham on Easter morning, April 9, at 7 a.m. Coffee will be available. Easter services will be held as usual at Jacksonville Community Church at 9:15 a.m. and Wilmington Baptist Church at 11 a.m.
St. Mary's
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 113 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. Parking is available behind the church. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service. For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.