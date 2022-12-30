Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This Sunday Pastor Malcolm Hamblett will lead the New Year's Day service at First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls.
The sermon title is "Jesus, the Second Adam." When Adam disobeyed God and ate of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, he brought sin into the world. As a result, all of humanity is born into a state of sin, separated from God. But because God loves us so much and wants to have a relationship with us, He sent a 'second Adam,' His Son Jesus. Join in this Sunday to find out what Jesus' coming means for us and how we benefit from this greatest of gifts.
Traditional Worship Service is Sunday at 10 a.m. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
In place of its regular Sunday service this weekend, All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church will gather in the Spirit of Community for pancakes and fun and games. Join in for any part of this celebration at the church, 29 South St. Pancakes will be served starting at 8:30 a.m.
Visit the church website at www.ascvt.org.
Centre Congregational
This Sunday, Centre Congregational Church will hold its service online in a Zoom format only. For a link to the Zoom service, send an email to the church.
The service will include a sermon offered by the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper entitled “Cosmic Praise.” Scripture for the morning is Psalm 148 and will be read by Debbie Cope, a parishioner. Music will be provided by organist Mary May, and will include “All Beautiful March of Days” and “Once in Royal David's City.” marking both the New Year and the Christmas season.
Centre Church will return to its usual format on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 193 Main St.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship this Sunday with our Beloved Community; the Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. The website is Belovedcommunityvt.org.
First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
Pastor Ralph will preach an inspiring sermon titled, “Seize the Day!” Don’t miss this uplifting message as we ponder the ways of Jesus Christ. Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt plays inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Dear God, I want to thank you for the work you are doing in my life. I am so grateful for every new opportunity you give me in this New Year. Your grace is so amazing. As I grow stronger, my faith in you grows deeper and I am so thankful. I know that the plan you have for my life will slowly unfold with each new day. I will be patient as change comes because I know that you are in charge. Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of Matthew, Chapter 25, verses 31-46 entitled, “The Final Judgment.” “When the Son of Man comes as King and all the angels with him, he will sit on his royal throne, and the people of all the nations will be gathered before him. Then he will divide them into two groups, just as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats. He will put the righteous people at his right and the others at his left. Then the King will say to the people on his right, 'Come, you that are blessed by my Father! Come and possess the kingdom which has been prepared for you ever since the creation of the world. I was hungry and you fed me, thirsty and you gave me a drink; I was a stranger and you received me in your homes, naked and you clothed me, in prison and you visited me.' The righteous will then answer him, 'When Lord, did we ever see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you a drink? When did we ever see you a stranger and welcome you in our homes, or naked and clothe you? When did we ever see you sick or in prison, and visit you?' The King will reply, 'I tell you, whenever you did this for one of the least important of these followers of mine, you did it for me!' Then he will say to those on his left, 'Away from me, you that are under God's curse! Away to the eternal fire which has been prepared for the Devil and his angels! I was hungry but you would not feed me, thirsty but you would not give me a drink; I was a stranger but you would not welcome me in your homes, naked but you would not clothe me; I was sick and in prison but you would not take care of me.' Then they will answer him, “When, Lord, did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or sick or in prison, and would not help you?' The King will reply, ' I tell you, whenever you refused to help one of these least important ones, you refused to help me.' These, then, will be sent off to eternal punishment, but the righteous will go to eternal life.” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: Bible Study on Thursday, Jan. 5. A home-cooked dinner is served at 5 p.m. The study of the Book of Luke begins at 6 p.m. The Beloved Community will begin workshops on Saturday, Jan. 14. Pastor Sue will offer a Beginners’ Sacred Dance and Gentle Exercise Class from 11 a.m. to noon. All ages welcome. Pastor Ralph will teach a 10 Session, 2-hour program on “Active Non-Violence,” after the dance class. Both classes will be held at the church.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational
Celebrate the promise of a New Year by joining First Congregational Church of West Brattleboro at 11 a.m. this Sunday. The congregation will welcome a new pastor, the Rev. Jeremy Kirk, who will share a reflection on “The Unsettling Invitation of Christmas.” Musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include “Peace in God’s Good Time” and “Fanfare for the New Year.”
The church is at 880 Western Ave. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule for the week beginning Sunday, Jan. 1: Sunday Meditation and Talk with Claire Stanley, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
New Year’s Eve: Writing From Mindfulness with Cheryl Wilfong, Dec 31, morning (Zoom Only); New Year’s Eve Meditations Dec 31 evening (hybrid).
For more information about retreats, classes, and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
This Sunday morning, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will have two services. The first at 8 a.m. will have Eucharist. The second service at 10:15 a.m. will be Christmas Lessons & Carols, with no Eucharist.
The service of Christmas Lesson & Carols will also be livestreamed. All are welcome, in person or in the cloud, to participate in this service of traditional carols in the sanctuary decorated with greens.
Links to the bulletins for this service and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org, under “Sunday Morning” and the “eNews.” The church is located at 16 Bradley Ave.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 161 Western Ave. will hold worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with the message, “The Potluck of 2023, What are You Bringing?.” Upcoming schedule: Wednesday, 7 p.m. AA (women) and NA; Thursday, 9 a.m. Spiritual Movement (Tai Chi), 10:15 a.m. choir; Saturday, 9 a.m. Bible discussion and meditation.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together on Sunday, New Year's Day, at 10 a.m. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead service based on Luke 2.39-3.6, Jesus in the Temple and the story of John the Baptist's announcement. The congregation will honor the coming of the New Year with a story of The Light and a star ritual.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. this Sunday, featuring the annual Post-Christmas Carol Sing. Led by Fred Breunig, The Anthems are: “Sweet Chiming Bells” from Nowell Sing We Clear Songs & Carols for Midwinter and Christmastide and “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming.” The Hymns are: “Go Tell it on the Mountain,” “Jesus, Our Brother, Strong and Good,” “On Christmas Night All Christians Sing,” “Lift Up Your Heads, O Mighty Gates,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good Christians All, Rejoice.” There is no Christian Education Program this Sunday, children are welcome to stay in the worship service with their families.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Newfane
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Jan. 1, the First Sunday after Christmas. he service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled “Beginning (again) the work of co-creation.” The scripture reading is from Ecclesiastes 3:1-13 and Luke 2:15-21. Hymns for the service are “Go, Tell It on the Mountain” and “What Child is This.” The Prelude “Away in a Manger” by James Murray, the offertory “Jesus, Oh, What a Wonderful Child,” by Jeffrey Radford and the Postlude “We Three Kings of Orient Are” by J. Hopkins will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly.
Missions for the month of January are Susu CommUNITY Farm and West River Valley Thrives. Upcoming schedule: On Monday, Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall; Tuesday at 4 p.m., Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall; and on Thursday, Men’s Coffee will meet at 10 a.m. and bells and choir will practice at their usual time of 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
Wardsboro Yoked Parish has moved the 9 a.m. Sunday worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St. Church services will continue there every Sunday until the last Sunday in February 2023. Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month.