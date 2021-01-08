Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
Celebrate Christ this Sunday with Epiphany. Just as the Three wisemen followed the star to Jesus, everyone is invited to follow that same star and let its light bring eternal hope into our souls. The title of Sunday’s sermon is “A Rising Star.”
Sunday Service has moved back online with a live online interactive service at 10 a.m. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service. For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Led by the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper, Centre Congregational Church is located at 193 Main St. The church houses many community groups including Loaves and Fishes, Brattleboro Centre for Children, Alcoholic Anonymous, and several counselors. Call the church office at 802-254-4730 for more information. Contact the church at admin@centrechurchvt.org or visit the website at centrechurchvt.org.
Christian Science Church
Although the First Church of Christ edifice at 57 Putney Road is closed due to the state’s response to the pandemic, the church services have continued via Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held weekly at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the church website at csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive remains closed due to the Coronavirus. Pastor Sue can be reached at First Baptist Church, 802-254-9566.
For Thought and Prayer: (Songs of Songs 2:6) “His left hand cradles my head while his right hand holds me close. I am at rest in His love.”
Let us Pray: Heavenly Father, as the war of disease surrounds me, keep me safe. When my heart races with fear, help me find restful moments of prayer and solitude. I long for your embrace, for I know you are in control of all things. Ease the pain and suffering of others and help them understand that you are all Powerful and can conquer all things. Amen
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Join the 8 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services offered each week by St. Michael’s Episcopal Church via Zoom. Go to the church’s website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org for all the Zoom links, including telephone numbers for those who wish to access Zoom by phone. Contact the church office with questions or for more information at 802-254-6048, ext 104 or jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org
Weekly announcements and links to all services are also found in the “eNews” block on the front page of the Church website.
Trinity Lutheran Church
This Sunday, Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave, will livestream a 10:30 a.m. worship service. Trinity office is 802-254-4220. Pastor Randy Wilburn is 413-687-5568.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship via the Dummerston Church Facebook live stream on Sunday at 10 a.m. The scripture reading this week is 1 Corinthians 12 which is the apostle Paul's description of the Body of Christ and how each part of the Body is vital and interdependent. Home devotions will be sent via email and snail mail editions can be sent on request. If you have any questions or requests, contact the church office at 802-257-0544.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching through the book of Job. The service is also being simulcast. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., is offering virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit the church website at graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC continues this Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 4 p.m. and again at 11 p.m. The link to the livestream can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org.
Join in this Sunday as the congregation begins our time together at 9:30 a.m. for a special moment of prayer for and reflection on the attack on the nation’s capital. The link to our Zoom gathering will be available by contacting the church office via email at guilfordchurch@gmail.com or Pastor Elisa at pastorelisagcc@gmail.com. Then, at 10 a.m. the congregation will remember and celebrate the baptism of Jesus. Readings for this service will include a passage from the prophet Isaiah and the gospel of Mark, as well as a poem by Mary Oliver. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled “Be Loved.” Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes the anthems, “Take Me to the Water” a traditional African American spiritual arranged by Peter Amidon, Zara Bode soloist and "How Could Anyone" by Libby Roderick also arranged Peter Amidon. Hymns for this Sunday include “Spirit of the Living God,” “Down by the Jordan” text Carolyn Winfrey, music Ernewertn Gesangbuch and “How Firm a Foundation.” The children’s story for the service is "Hello, Hello" by Brendan Wetzel.
Jamaica
Community Church
Sunday at 11 a.m. the bell in the steeple at Jamaica Community Church will call out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. If you would like to be added to the daily JCC Online Devotion and Sunday Sermon email list, contact the church and leave your email address on the answering machine. To schedule an appointment with Pastor Pete, call the church at 802-874-7109. Pastor Pete’s office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
In-person Worship at the First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC has been suspended due to COVID restrictions in Vermont. This Sunday, the service will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm and will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links, to listen. Special thanks to all who recorded parts of the service and to Mike Kelly for recording the music and putting it all together.
The meditation for this week is titled “Love Gives.” The scripture reading is from Mark 1:4-11. Hymns for the service are “When Jesus Came to Jordan,” and “Songs of Thankfulness and Praise.” Thanks to Miriam Allbee for leading hearts in song. The prelude “Prelude in F Minor” by J.S. Bach and the postlude “The Power and the Glory” by Joyce Eilers will be played by Mike Kelly, music director.
Missions for the month of January are Dansalan College Foundation and Andover Newton Seminary at Yale. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf as well; donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. The Deacons will meet over Zoom at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13. The Trustees will meet over Zoom on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. There will be no in-person meetings in the building until COVID restrictions are relaxed. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Walpole, N.H.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. For the duration, join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday at 10 a.m. by visiting the All Souls Church website, www.ascvt.org and clicking on the “Click here for virtual Sunday Services at 10:00” button.
The theme for this service is “Imagine All the People, Living For Today.” We embark on a new year together, and look to our imagination to envision new ways to connect and care for each other in these challenging and unprecedented times. What inspires and strengthens each of us and our community?
All Souls Church is at 29 South St. For more information, call 802-254-9377.
First Congregational
Join in with The First Congregational Church on YouTube and BCTV on Sunday. Search Rev Audrey Walker to hear her sermon entitled “Forget the Duck ... Remember Your Baptism” based on Acts 19:1-7. Bill McKim, organist, will play for Prelude” Introduction” by W Boyce. The Postlude will be “Fugue In “C” by D Buxtehude. Special music is “Phantasie Impromptu” by F Chopin.
First Congregational Church is located at 880 Western Ave. The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org. Email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment. If you would like to receive the monthly newsletter,” The Parish Visitor” or weekly bulletin, send in your email address or call the church office.
Local missions: There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline@gmail.com.