Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This week the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes guest Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H.
"What can I do for you?" are the first words said by Jesus in John's gospel. Wouldn't you love it if Jesus asked you that question? When Jesus answered his new friends, he simply extended an invitation, "Come and See." You, too, are invited to come and see the difference Jesus can make in your life, this Sunday at First Baptist Church in Bellows Falls.
Traditional worship service is Sunday at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will focus on "Our Hands of Justice," with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. Together, we reach out and re-commit our hands and hearts to the work of justice. Racial justice, equality and care for our LGBTQ and refugee communities, freedom for all people, and in these times of climate crisis, justice for our earth. May we live, speak and act through our values.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This Sunday the congregation will celebrate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. The Rev. Dr. Lise Sparrow, chair of Religious Affairs in the Windham County NAACP, will be preaching. Lisa Keller will be providing a welcome to all on behalf of the church and will highlight the local and global concerns that we share. She will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. Jim Bedard will read the scripture for the morning. A message for children will be provided by Laura Slate.
The music of the morning is very much in keeping with the focus of the entire service. It will include several traditional spirituals including “We Are Climbing Jacob's Ladder,” “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” “Some of These Mornings,” and “Peter, Go Ring Them Bells.” Flautist, Alison Hale, will be playing during the prelude and postlude.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or finding the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group, Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational of West Brattleboro
The 11 a.m. service this Sunday at First Congregational Church of West Brattleboro will celebrate the heritage of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Rev. Jeremy Kirk will offer a reflection on “Gospel Love in Society,” and the congregation will sing three hymns associated with the Civil Rights movement: “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “We Shall Overcome,” and “Let Justice Flow Like Streams.” Additional music will include organist/pianist Lisa Provatas playing “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” and music director Steve Rice singing James Taylor’s “Shed a Little Light.” Anyone interested in singing in the choir should arrive by 10:30 a.m. for rehearsal.
The church is at 880 Western Avenue. Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Upcoming schedule: Sunday Meditation and Talk with Cheryl Wilfong, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Classes and retreats: Winter courses are posted on the website. Visit the Retreats page for information about the Jan. 28 Buddhism and Recovery Retreat and the Feb. 11 Annual Women’s Retreat
For more information about retreats, classes, and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15.
The “Hymn Extravaganza” presented recently by Susan Dedell is available on the church website under “Livestream Archive.”
The Outreach Committee of St. Michael’s offers the following opportunities to serve the community on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jan. 16, and on some of the days that follow. RSVP is appreciated but not required.
• Sort and/or deliver Bags Of Basics (BOB) Drive Collections: Monday, 10 a.m. to noon, Dunham Room at St. Michael’s; contact Alix Fedoruk, alixf@mac.com 802-355-2256.
• Help Carry Me Home reorganize its storage area: Monday, 2 to 4 p.m., Memorial Hall at Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St.; contact Alix Fedoruk.
• Help Foodworks unload and organize deliveries: Thursdays, Jan. 19 and 26, 10 a.m. to noon at Foodworks, 141 Canal St.; contact Andrew Courtney at acourtney@groundworksvt.org or 802-227-2787.
• Loaves & Fishes kitchen deep cleaning work detail; Sunday, Jan. 22, at 1:30 p.m. at the Centre Church kitchen.
St. Michael’s will be celebrating Martin Luther King Sunday on Jan. 22, with the Rev. Lise Sparrow as this year's preacher. All are welcome.
Weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom each week day and on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Mary Magdalen Chapel also.
Wednesdays, 8:30 to 10 a.m., Breakfast with the Psalms, at The Works on Main Street.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Chapel.
Wednesdays, noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Contemplative Service in the Chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 161 Western Ave. will hold worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with the message, “What Difference Does 'Christian' Make." The service will also livestreamed on Facebook. Upcoming schedule: Wednesday, 7 p.m. AA (women) and NA; Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi and 10:15 a.m. choir; Saturday, 9 a.m. Bible Discussion and meditation
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead the worship service based on John 2.-12, the story of Jesus turning water into wine at the wedding at Cana. Children and youth will gather for worship upstairs with their families at 10 .a.m. and head down to Sunday School led by Billie Slade after a children's message.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. This Sunday Worship: “Faces of Our Faith” led by Pastor Elisa Lucozzi. Sharing a Sacred Story: Peter Amidon.
The Anthems are: “Done Found My Lost Sheep,” traditional, & 23 rd Psalm, Bobbie McFerrin. The Hymns are: “Angels Hovering ‘Round”, traditional, “Come, Let Us Sing Our Praises to Our God”, Billema Kwillia and Leland Sateren. The children will begin in worship and be “sung out” to their morning program.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Newfane
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Jan. 15, the Second Sunday of Epiphany. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled, “the fierce urgency of now.” The scripture reading is from Matthew 4:12- 23. Hymns for the service are “Holy, Holy, Holy! Lord God Almighty” and “He Leadeth Me.” The Prelude “Piano Sonata in C Major” by W.A. Mozart, the offertory “Jubilate,” by Carolee Cartwright and the postlude “Like a River Glorious” will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly.
Missions for the month of January are Susu CommUNITY Farm and West River Valley Thrives. The calendar for the week: On Sunday after worship, the Deacons will meet in the Wilson Room. On Monday, Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 1 p.m., Linus Quilters will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. Thursday, bells and choir will practice at the usual time of 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours for this week: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
Wardsboro Yoked Parish has moved the 9 a.m. Sunday worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St. Church services will continue there every Sunday until the last Sunday in February 2023. Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month.