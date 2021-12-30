Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Masks required. To access the Zoom connection visit the church website, www.immanuelepiscopal.net or email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
First Baptist Church
This second Sunday after Christmas, the focus at First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls shifts from the manger to the mission of Jesus. In the Gospel of John, he comes to us as the Word whose message is meant to open our hearts to God’s love, forgiveness and grace. All gifts we have not eared, but are given freely to us born of that grace and unconditional love. Through Jesus, we are offered the chance to be reborn and live life fully. But for this to happen, we must first accept the Grace that God is offering us. The title of Sunday sermon is “Grace Upon Grace.”
A traditional in-person worship service begins at 10 a.m.
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. This Sunday, Jan. 2, is the Second Sunday after Christmas and will be celebrated via Zoom. Contact the church office at 802-254-4730 for the Zoom link.
The Rev. Scott Couper will lead the worship service, focusing on the life and legacy of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. His sermon is entitled “With Tutu, We Are Marching.” The scripture reading will be Jeremiah 31:7-14. The congregation will celebrate Holy Communion at home. Laura Slate will deliver the Children’s Message. The Prelude will be: “To Realms of Glory in the Skies”; the anthem is: “Brightest and Best”; the Postlude is: “Go, Tell It On the Mountain.” The congregation will sing the hymns: “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “We Are Marching In the Light of God.”
On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, Centre Church has an online sermon discussion and a book study group called “Womenspirit.”
Centre Church is supporting several organizations that are helping to meet the anticipated needs of the Afghan refugees who are expected to arrive soon. Loaves and Fishes, which ordinarily provides about 400 meals a week for members of the community, plans to provide meals for the first days that the Afghan refugees are here. Carry Me Home is gathering clothing to offer to the Afghans as they confront the cold Vermont winter. Volunteers are always welcome.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings/events, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855 . The service will be broadcast live on this Facebook page.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship as First Baptist Church/First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, continue to marvel at the birth of the Savior Jesus Christ and celebrate Epiphany; when the Maji journeyed from afar to witness the miracle of Jesus’ birth in a stable. Both First Baptist and First Methodist are sharing worship together, alternating Baptist/Methodist traditions each week. The service is from 11 a.m. to noon with the Rev Suzanne Andrews and the Rev. Ralph Howe presiding. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. Dan DeWalt will play the Grand piano during the service.
For Thought & Prayer: My Father, only you can count the apples in one seed, so teach me to look at all the seeds of life as tremendous potential and possibilities waiting to be developed and preserved. Grant me, O Father, the ability to sow seeds of faith everywhere I go today. Amen.
This Sunday the congregation will listen to the message from the Book of Matthew, Chapter 2:1-12. “Jesus was born in the town of Bethlehem in Judea, during the time when Herod was king. Soon afterward, some men who studied the stars came from the East to Jerusalem and asked, ‘Where is the baby born to be the king of the Jews? We saw his star when it came up in the East, and we have come to worship him.’ When King Herod heard about this, he was very upset, and so was everyone else in Jerusalem. He called together all the chief priests and the teachers of the Law and asked them, ‘Where will the Messiah be born?’ ‘In the town of Bethlehem in Judea,’ they answered. ‘For this is what the prophet wrote: 'Bethlehem, in the land of Judah, you are by no means the least of the leading cities of Judah; for from you will come a leader who will guide my people Israel.'’ So, Herod called the visitors from the East to a secret meeting and found out from them the exact time the star had appeared. Then he sent them to Bethlehem with these instructions, ‘Go and make a careful search for the child; and when you find him, let me know, so that I too may go and worship him.’ And so, they left, and on their way, they saw the same star they had seen in the East. When they saw it, how happy they were, what joy was theirs! It went ahead of them until it stopped over the place where the child was. They went into the stable, and when they saw the child with his mother Mary, they knelt down and worshiped him. They brought out their gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh, and presented them to him. Then they returned to their country by another road, since God had warned them in a dream not to go back to Herod.” (Good News Bible).
Pastor Sue’s sermon is entitled, “We Three Kings.” She will explain why we observe Epiphany and remember the Wise Men; because they remind us that God uses all sorts of means to bring his people to Christ. We are to keep the Wise Man in our hearts because they remind us that no one is too far away that they cannot follow a star to the cradle of Love.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566, or 802-254-4218.
For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/ first-united-method-ist church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 16 Bradley Ave. is pausing in-person worship on Sunday mornings. For January, St. Michael’s will return to Zoom for Sunday worship. St. Michael's hopes to help protect the community against the surge of COVID cases, and that the congregation can return to hybrid worship soon. The church office will still be open and in-person meetings (with masks) can still happen.
All the weekly announcements and Zoom links to all services and Church events are found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship service on Sundays at 9:30 a.m., with spacing and masks. The service will also be streamlined on the church Facebook page. Message: "Making Hope Real."
The church offers Tai Chi on Wednesday at 9 a.m., and a Bible discussion/meditation at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Call the church (802-254-4220) to confirm activities, all of which depend on the virus situation.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church has decided that due to COVID-19 concerns, the building will be closed and worship will be online for the next few Sundays.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30am. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in this Sunday for online worship with Guilford Community Church, featuring guest preacher, the Rev. Craig Breismeister. This is a Communion Sunday. Bring a cup of something to drink and some bread to join in communion as you watch the service from your home. Readings for this service will include John 1: 1-18, Psalm 147, Sirach 24 1-12, and Ephesians 1: 3-14.
For a link to the live stream visit the church website at https://guilfordchurch.org.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “Consider Your Way.” This Sundays Scripture will be Haggai 1:1-15 and the Children’s story will be “Making Plans for the Future.”
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. on Jan. 2, the Second Sunday after Christmas. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online at newfanechurch.com/.
Worship will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm. His sermon is titled “Seeing Face to Face.” The scripture reading is from Matthew 2:1-12. Hymns for the service are “Love Came Down at Christmas” and “No Obvious Angels.” The prelude “While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks by Night” will be a duet featuring Debbie Cook and Dan Marx. Music Director Mike Kelly will play the offering anthem “Bethlehem Star” by P. Nicolai, arranged by R. Leaf and the postlude “Twas in the Moon of Wintertime”.
Missions for the month of January are The Dansalan College Foundation and the Andover Newton Theological Seminary at Yale. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. This week, office hours are shortened to Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with limited hours on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. Visit the church website or check out the Facebook page.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meetinghouse (Quaker) is open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30 a.m.). Putney Friends also offers worship online for those not vaccinated, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. For more information, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for Sunday service a bit before 10 a.m. by visiting the All Souls Church website at ascvt.org.
This Sunday's service is presented by the Social and Environmental Action Committee, introducing the Ethiopian Community Development Council, with whom the congregation be sharing Sunday offerings for January. Guest speaker is Thomas Huddleston, co-sponsorship manager, who will talk about how people can help in resettling new Afghan neighbors here in Windham County.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church, UCC, located at 880 Western Ave., is lead by the Rev Audrey Walker. The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: The Christmas Fund. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church, 3470 US Route 5, will offer in-person (weather permitting) or Zoom services on Jan. 2, at 10 a.m. Email westminstercongoline@gmail.com for a Zoom link.