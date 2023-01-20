Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This week the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes guest Pastor Kevin Mills from Brattleboro.
The sermon title is, "We Are Never Alone, God is Always With Us." Nobody has to be alone. We all have our own journey, our own goals and are own demons. But we also have Angels looking out for us as well. Life will challenge you, difficulties will come, but let us set aside the noises in our life and sit in silence with you, even for just a moment. We hope you will join us and let us help you find God's presence in your life.
Traditional worship service is Sunday at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will focus on "In Search of Our Truth," with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. Finding Our Center is the SoulMatters theme for January, and at the center of who we are as individuals and a community, is a place of truth. These truths can inspire and guide us as we again embark on an unknown journey, together.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper returns to the pulpit with a message entitled, “Called Together,” which will focus on increasing inclusion in local, interfaith, and cosmic spheres. Parishioner Sue Rowell will welcome congregants and will read the scripture which is Matthew 4:12-23. She will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. Kate Weeks will provide a message for all children attending the service and on line.
The Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group meets at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room of the church and is currently reading "Jesus and John Wayne" by Kristin Kobes DeMez.
Programs during the week:
Monday: Sermon Discussion Group at 4 p.m. and Pub Theology at 7 p.m., both on Zoom.
Wednesday: Quilting Ministry, 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty; Service of Contemplation, 5 p.m. in the Chapel and on Zoom,
Thursday: Women Spirit, 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room of the church. Currently reading "Whole Hearted Faith" by Rachel Held Evans.
In addition and in cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, at least 400 meals a week are provided through Loaves and Fishes for those in need of food. Carry Me Home, also sponsored in cooperation with St, Michael's, provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed for both programs.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or finding the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group, Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invite you to join in on Sunday for a celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, led by Jeanne Deyo. First Baptist and First United Methodist have formed the Beloved Community of Brattleboro, a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice, and share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt will play inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” Amen.
— Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Announcements: Bible Study on Thursdays at 5 p.m., with a homemade dinner and dessert shared by all. The study of the Book of Luke is from 6 to 7 p.m. The Beloved Community is offering Free Workshops every Saturday. Pastor Sue will teach a Beginners’ Sacred Dance and Gentle Exercise Class from 11 to 11:45 a.m. All ages welcome. Soup and salad will be offered for lunch. Then Pastor(s) Ralph and Ingrid will teach a program on “Active Non-Violence" at 12:30 p.m. Both classes are an all-levels opportunity and will be held at the church.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational of West Brattleboro
First Congregational Church of West Brattleboro gathers to worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays. This week, the Rev. Jeremy Kirk will offer a reflection titled “Come As You Are,” based on readings from 1 Corinthians and the Gospel of Matthew. Musical selections will include organist/pianist Lisa Provatas playing “Amazing Grace” and “Create in Me a Clean Heart,” and the choir singing “Just As I Am.” Choir rehearsal at 10:30 a.m. is open to anyone who would like to join in.
The church is at 880 Western Avenue. Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Upcoming schedule: Third Saturday Meditation & Conversation, 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only); Saturday Evening Sangha Poetry Night, 7 to 8 p.m. (Zoom only); 3 Sit Sunday Meditation, 9 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Classes and retreats: Winter courses are posted on the website. Visit the Retreats page for information about the Jan. 28 Buddhism and Recovery Retreat and the Feb. 11 Annual Women’s Retreat
For more information about retreats, classes, and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15.
St. Michael’s will be celebrating Martin Luther King Sunday this Sunday, with the Rev. Lise Sparrow serving as the preacher this year. All are welcome to come and take part in appreciating the legacy of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. and be inspired to work for his dream of love, justice and hope.
The Adult Forum from 9 to 10 a.m. on Sunday will be “A Visit with Steffen Gillom, President of the Windham County NAACP.” Come and hear the latest on the work of Windham County’s NAACP.
The Church’s Annual Meeting will be on Sunday, Jan. 29, on Zoom only, beginning at 2 p.m. Watch the annual slide show of the very busy 2022 year, hear reports of some ministries, and elect members of the Vestry for 2023.
Weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom each week day and on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Mary Magdalen Chapel also.
Wednesdays, 8:30 to 10 a.m., Breakfast with the Psalms, at The Works on Main Street.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Chapel.
Wednesdays, noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Contemplative Service in the Chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 161 Western Ave. will hold worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with the message, “Being Christian: 1. Center in Christ, 2. See.” Upcoming schedule: Wednesday, 7 p.m. N.A. and A.A. (women); Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi (spiritual movement) and 10:15 a.m. choir. Saturday, 9 a.m. Bible discussion and guided meditation.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship based on the Parable of the Sower as told in the Gospel of Mark, chapter 4, verses 1-20. Children and youth will gather with families for the beginning of worship, then head downstairs for Sunday School led by Billie Slade. The choir will sing for this week, and as always, refreshments will be served in a time of fellowship after the worship service.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Newfane
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Jan. 15, the Third Sunday of Epiphany. The service will be recorded and available at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled, “What you seek seeks you.” The scripture reading is from John 1:29-42. Hymns for the service are “O for a Thousand Tongues to Sing” and “Spirit of God, Descend Upon My Heart.” The Prelude “O Master, Let me Walk with Thee” by H.P. Smith, will be played by Martha LaMoria and Mike Kelly in an organ, piano duet. The offertory “There’s a Wideness in God’s Mercy,” by J. Purifoy and the postlude “Make a Joyful Noise” by David Crowder will be played by Music Director Mike Kelly.
Missions for the month of January are Susu CommUNITY Farm and West River Valley Thrives. The calendar for the week: On Monday, Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 4 p.m., Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. Wednesday evening, Bible Study begins at 6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Thursday at noon, Veggie Van Go will be in front of the church, and choir will practice at their usual time of 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours for this week: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
Everyone is welcome to join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
Wardsboro Yoked Parish has moved the 9 a.m. Sunday worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St. Church services will continue there every Sunday until the last Sunday in February. Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month.