Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Masks required. To access the Zoom connection visit the church website, www.immanuelepiscopal.net or email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
First Baptist Church
In Pastor Steven’s final solo sermon, he lifted up those “gleanings” of wisdom that could offer much rich growth for the future of the faith family at First Baptist of Bellows Falls. In this, my last solo sermon with our beloved family, the Word of God is offered up as part of my reflection on our time here. There has been much said during our years at this church about our Lord and how we are to live as God’s children, yet this final sermon is entitled “I have one more thing to say!”
A traditional in-person worship service begins at 10 a.m.
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. The service this Sunday and for the entire month of February will be held on Zoom.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will begin a series of four sermons based on the United Church of Christ “Statement of Faith in the Form of a Doxology.” The title of his series is “Faith Leading to Doxology and Transformation.” In this series he will discuss how our gratitude to God, the Holy Spirit, can lead to transformative actions in this world. His sermon this Sunday will be on creation and climate change. Robert Pu will be the liturgist and will read from Isaiah 52:7-10. Mr. Pu will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. Priscilla Svec will provide a message for young people in the Zoom congregation.
The four week series will also serve as a New Members Class, following which all those who are interested are invited to join the fellowship as new members.
The Thursday afternoon book study, Womenspirit, and the Sunday morning book group are on hold for now. However, Pub Theology is back with a new and updated format. Pub Theology provides a forum for discussion of a stated topic. The second session will be held on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. and will entertain the question: “What Would It Mean To Be Sex Positive?” Contact the church to obtain the Zoom address.
Centre Church is supporting several organizations that are helping to meet the anticipated needs of the Afghan refugees. Loaves and Fishes, which ordinarily provides about 400 meals a week for members of the community, plans to provide meals for the first days that the Afghan refugees are here, and Carry Me Home is gathering clothing. Volunteers are always welcome.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings and events, call the church office at 802-254-4730, email Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to celebrate the Fourth Sunday after Epiphany this weekend. First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, are sharing worship together, alternating Baptist/Methodist traditions each week. The service is from 11 a.m. to noon with the Rev. Suzanne Andrews and the Rev. Ralph Howe presiding. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. Dan DeWalt will play the Grand piano during the service.
For Thought & Prayer: Oh, Jesus Christ, Light of the World – thank you for lighting my world with your Holy Presence. Even the dark shadows of doubt and sadness disappear in the brightness of your Heavenly light. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to the message from the Book of Luke, Chapter 4:18-30. “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has chosen me to bring good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set free the oppressed and announce that the time has come when the Lord will save his people.’” Jesus rolled up the scroll, gave it back to the attendant, and sat down. All the people in the synagogue had their eyes fixed on him, as he said to them, “This passage of the Prophet Isaiah has come true today, as you heard it being read.” They were all impressed with him and marveled at the eloquent words that he spoke. They said, “Isn't he the son of Joseph?” He said to them, “I am sure that you will quote this proverb to me, 'Doctor heal yourself.' You will also tell me to do here in my home town the same things you heard were done in Capernaum. I tell you this,” Jesus added, “A prophet is never welcomed in his home town. Listen to me: it is true that there were many widows in Israel during the time of Elijah, when there was no rain for three and a half years and a severe famine spread throughout the whole land. Yet Elijah was not sent to anyone in Israel, but only to a widow living in Zarephath in the territory of Sidon. And there were many people suffering from a dreaded skin disease who lived in Israel during the time of the prophet Elisha; yet not one of them was healed, but only Naaman the Syrian.” When the people in the synagogue heard this, they were filled with anger. They rose up, dragged Jesus out of town, and took him to the top of the hill on which their town was built. They meant to throw him over the cliff, but he walked through the middle of the crowd and went his way. (Good News Bible).
Reverend Andrews’ sermon, entitled “The Salvation of the World has Come,” will focus on how Jesus went to his hometown of Nazareth and the people who had watched him grow up, refused to believe he was the Messiah. She will also explain how our expectations can be completely wrong at times.
The congregation is raising money to help the Afghanistan refugees. Donations are welcome.
If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566, or 802-254-4218.
For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-method-ist church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has paused in-person worship on Sunday mornings and has returned to Zoom for the 8 a.m. and at 10:15 a.m. services. The church hopes to be back to in-person/hybrid worship by Feb. 13. Check St. Michael’s website for the most up-to-date news regarding Sunday worship.
St. Michael’s also offers Morning Prayer each weekday via Zoom, from 8 to 8:30 a.m., and a Thursday Contemplative Service from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
All the weekly announcements and Zoom links are on the Church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will live stream Sunday worship on Facebook, beginning at 9 a.m. There will be no in-person worship or Tai Chi until the COVID situation changes. The Saturday discussion/meditation group will meet with masks and spacing in sanctuary at 9 a.m.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship via live stream on the church's Facebook page at 10 a.m. The service will be available to view any time after as well. The scripture for this week is 1 Corinthians 12 and the congregation will explore the joys and necessity of unity in community. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church is closed until Feb. 6 due to the rising COVID numbers in the Valley. The church will revisit reopening in February, but if COVID numbers are still too high may delay reopening further. To contact Pastor Pete, call 802-874-4181 or email carlsonpw56@gmail.com.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Jan. 30, the Fourth Sunday of Epiphany. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online after the service. Go to newfanechurch.com/
Worship will be led by the guest speaker, Matthew Deen. His sermon is titled “Woven in the depths.” The scripture reading is from Psalm 139:1-18. Hymns for the service are “He Leadeth Me” and “Savior, Again to Your Dear Name.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Sonata Pathetique, 2nd Movement” by Beethoven and the offering anthem “Alleluia Canon” by W.A. Mozart, arranged by Donald Moore. Mike will be joined by Martha LaMoria for an organ / piano duet playing the postlude: “All Hail the Power” by Oliver Holden.
Missions for the month of January are The Dansalan College Foundation and the Andover Newton Theological Seminary at Yale. The February mission is Grace Cottage Hospital. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meetinghouse (Quaker) is open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30 a.m.). Putney Friends also offers worship online for those not vaccinated, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common will not have services for the remainder of January. The church will resume services at 10 a.m. starting Feb. 6. For more information, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoken Parish
The Wardsboro Yoken Parish is closed until Feb. 6 due to rising COVID numbers. The church will consider reopening in February. To be added to the daily WPT/JCC Online Devotion email list, contact the church and leave your email address on the answering machine.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Church will host a semiannual poetry service entitled “I Mean What I Say” at 10 a.m. this Sunday on Zoom. The poems, written and read by members of the congregation, give listeners the opportunity to pause and reflect on our own experiences and invite us to live with intention. The lay leader for this service is Christina Gibbons.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship with First Congregational Church this Sunday via live streaming at 10 a.m. The Rev. Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled, “Jerry’s Story . . . And Ours” and is based on the Scripture reading from Jeremiah 1:4-10. The theme is that God helps us accomplish difficult tasks that we feel we cannot do. Organist Lisa Provatas will play Bach’s “Prelude V” for the Prelude and Ross Anderson’s “Be Lifted Up” as the Postlude. Special Music will be Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” Our hymns this week will be “Jesus Calls Us O’er the Tumult,” “You Have Called Me,” and “Take My Life and Let It Be.”
The worship is on YouTube. Search for revaudreywalker.
First Congregational Church is located at 880 Western Ave. Contact the church by e-mail at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is currently meeting only on Zoom for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To request a link to the weekly Zoom invitation, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church, 3470 US Route 5, will offer in-person (weather permitting) or Zoom services on Jan. 2, at 10 a.m. Email westminstercongoline@gmail.com for a Zoom link.