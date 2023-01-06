Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This week the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes guest Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H.
With the Baptism of Jesus as the backdrop, Pastor Feustel will be speaking on the topic, "When God Speaks." If we were to hear a voice from Heaven, what would God say? How would God say it? Would it be with a voice that shakes the mountains or a quiet conviction in the privacy of our own mind? Would God ask a question or make a statement? Would God speaks words of confrontation or comfort? You are invited to come on Sunday and explore the possibilities.
Traditional Worship Service is Sunday at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will focus on "The Gift of Our Growing Edges."
Theatre Adventure is a resident thespian group dedicated to empowerment with the theater arts for individuals with disabilities. This service will feature an “insider’s view” of this work, inviting the congregation to actively engage with the process of change, learning, and growing. Theatre Adventure actors and directors will share the personal journey of shining light on one’s growing edge within the encouragement and care of an inclusive theater arts community.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday.
This Sunday the congregation welcomes the Rev. Dr. David Stinson, who has led worship many times at Centre Church and is a favorite among parishioners. His sermon is entitled “Who and Where is the King of the Jews?” The scripture he has chosen is Matthew 2: v.1-12. Communion will be served. The organist for the morning, William McKim, has also joined the congregation frequently and, on this occasion, will be playing music by William Boyce as well as G.F. Handel.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or finding the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship this Sunday with our Beloved Community; the Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. The website is Belovedcommunityvt.org. First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
This weekend the congregations will observe Epiphany Sunday, when we think of how the Wise Men followed the Star to Bethlehem and witnessed the birth of Jesus Christ. Pastor Sue will explain how the renowned Wise Men came to accept the message from God and followed the Holy star to Bethlehem. She will also emphasize the importance of faith and following God’s guidance and direction, no matter the cost.
Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt will play inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Heavenly Father, help me to help others today. God, I pray for the hurting; for those still living in sorrow. I pray for those whose lives have been impacted by the disastrous touch of addiction. I continue to pray for COVID and respiratory illness victims. Lord, grant all who suffer your peace and healing, and guide all of us gently through the days to come. Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of Matthew, Chapter 2, verses 1-12 entitled, “Visitors from the East.” “Jesus was born in the town of Bethlehem in Judea, during the time when Herod was king. Soon afterward, some men who studied the stars came from the East to Jerusalem and asked, “Where is the baby born to be the king of the Jews? We saw his star when it came up in the East, and we have come to worship him.” When King Herod heard about this, he was very upset, and so was everyone else in Jerusalem. He called together all the chief priests and the teachers of the Law and asked them, “Where will the Messiah be born?” “In the town of Bethlehem in Judea,” they answered. “For this is what the prophet wrote: 'Bethlehem, in the land of Judah, you are by no means the least of the leading cities of Judah; for from you will come a leader who will guide my people, Israel.'” So, Herod called the visitors from the East to a secret meeting and found out from them the exact time the star had appeared. Then he sent them to Bethlehem with these instructions, “Go and make a careful search for the child; and when you find him, let me know, so that I too may go and worship him.” And so, they left, and on their way, they saw the same star they had seen in the East. When they saw it, how happy they were, what joy was theirs! It went ahead of them until it stopped over the place where the child was. They went into the house, and when they saw the child with his mother Mary, they knelt down and worshiped him. They brought out their gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh, and presented them to him. Then they returned to their country by another road, since God had warned them in a dream not to go back to Herod.” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: The Beloved Community will begin workshops on Saturday, Jan. 14. Pastor Sue will offer a Beginners’ Sacred Dance and Gentle Exercise Class from 11 a.m. to noon. All ages welcome. Soup and salad will be offered for lunch. Then Pastor Ralph will teach a 10 Session, 2-hour program on “Active Non-Violence.” Both classes will be held at the church.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational
Join in for Communion service at 11 a.m. this Sunday at First Congregational Church of West Brattleboro. The appeal of religious faith for some is that it provides comfort and calm. However, this week’s message by the Rev. Jeremy Kirk, titled “A Member of the Community,” will show how faith is also a call to action that can create turmoil in our lives. Musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include a “Prelude” by Bach and “Epiphany Road” by Ben Logan. The choir, led by music director Steve Rice, will sing “Wade in the Water.”
The church is at 880 Western Avenue. Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Upcoming schedule: First Saturday Meditation & Conversation, 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom Only); Sunday Meditation and Talk with Paul Rodrigue, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Full Moon Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Classes and retreats: Winter courses are posted on the website. Visit the Retreats page for information about the Jan. 28 Buddhism and Recovery Retreat and the Feb. 11 Annual Women’s Retreat
For more information about retreats, classes, and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15.
The Adult Forum this Sunday from 9 to 10 a.m. is a “Hymn Extravaganza!” Susan Dedell will be playing the favorite hymns submitted by parishioners and sharing a bit of their history. The choir will be on hand to help those beloved melodies soar. This Forum will be livestreamed from the sanctuary, at this link, https://vimeo.com/event/2759212.
Children’s Programs, Godly Play and Holy Mayhem, begin again this Sunday. Godly Play (for kids 3-9 years old) meets in the Godly Play Room at 10:10 a.m. and Holy Mayhem (for kids in fifth through eighth grade) meets in the Meeting Room at 10:10 a.m. All are welcome.
weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom each week day and on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Mary Magdalen Chapel also.
Wednesdays, 8:30 to 10 a.m., Breakfast with the Psalms, at The Works on Main Street.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Chapel.
Wednesdays, noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Contemplative Service in the Chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 161 Western Ave. will hold worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with the message, “Guilt.” Upcoming schedule: Monday, 9 a.m. Worship team; Wednesday, 7 p.m. N.A. and A.A. (women); Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi and 10:15 a.m. choir; Saturday, 9 a.m. Bible discussion and meditation. All are welcome
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will hold worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha leading the service. Billie Slade will lead Sunday School with children and youth starting the morning in worship with their families, then moving downstairs for their special program. Scriptures will be from Luke 4 and 5, including Jesus' temptation and the call of the disciples. Refreshments will be served after the service.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. this Sunday. Epiphany Sunday will be led by Pastor Elisa Lucozzi preaching, “Shine On!” This Sunday is Communion Sunday. The Anthem is “Woyaya” by Osibisa arr. Ysaye Barnwell. The Hymns are “Bright Morning Star,” traditional Appalachian spiritual, “The Brightest and Best,” Reginald Heber arr. P. Amidon, “Pure Heart” Daphna Rosenberg and Yoel Sykes, and “This Little Light of Mine," traditional spiritual. Children will begin in worship and be sung out to morning program.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Newfane
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship and Holy Communion on Jan. 8, the First Sunday of Epiphany. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled, “Immersed in belonging.” The scripture reading is from Matthew 3:13- 17. Hymns for the service are “Love, Divine, All Loves Excelling” and “I Want to Walk as a Child of Light.” The Prelude “Way Maker” by Osinachi Okoro, and the offertory “Praise the Lord, O Heavens, Adore Him,” by Hal Hopson will be played by Music Director Mike Kelly. The Postlude “Ode to Joy” by Beethoven will be played by Martha LaMoria and Mike Kelly in an organ /piano duet.
Missions for the month of January are Susu CommUNITY Farm and West River Valley Thrives. The calendar for the week: On Monday, Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall; Tuesday at 4 p.m., Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall; on Wednesday the Trustee will meet at 6:30 p.m. and they will be joined by the Council at 7:15 p.m.; on Thursday, Senior Lunch will be served at noon, and bells and choir will practice at their usual time of 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours for this week: Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
Wardsboro Yoked Parish has moved the 9 a.m. Sunday worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St. Church services will continue there every Sunday until the last Sunday in February 2023. Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month.