Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the Church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary at 193 Main St. and online at centrechurchvt.org.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will continue the sermon series entitled, “Sibling Faiths: Fundamental Resonances of Christianity and Islam.” It focuses on the common denominators shared between Islam and Christianity. The sermon this Sunday is, “If Not Sheep Nor Goats, Then What?” The scripture for the morning is Matthew 25:31-46. It will be read by Jenifer Ambler who will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. Nan Mann will extend the message to children attending the service and on-line.
The music for the morning consists of favorite old hymns – “Not My Brother, Nor My Sister” and “I Am the Light of the World" as well as favorite anthems, “When the Saints Go Marching In” and “Down by the Riverside.” All the music will be supported by Matt Kennedy on the trombone. Kennedy is a member of Centre Church and also a music teacher in the area.
Centre Church sponsors many programs and activities:
Womanspirit is a book group for women that meets in person and will begin reading “Fascism: A Warning by Madeleine Albright.”
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion is a book group that meets in person and is currently reading and discussing “Finding the Mother Tree” by Suzanne Simard.
Bible Study looks forward to the upcoming discussion series on the theology of Dietrich Bonhoeffer. The relevant text is Bonhoeffer, Pastor Martyr, Prophet, Spy by Eric Metaxas and can be purchased at the church.
For more information call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at HTTps://facebook.com/groups/804415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., when announcements, Mission moments, and a sharing of the Peace will be shared by all. A chime will ring once, and worship service will begin. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
Welcome Center Joint-Fund Raiser is Saturday, July 16. Cookouts at Pastor Sue’s house on July 31 and Aug. 28 following the service.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care is available at 10:15.
Services during the week include:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is typically offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship at 9:30 a.m., also live streamed on the church Facebook page. Message: “Travel Light.” Call Pastor Jon about meditation on Saturday, at 978-828-4825.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship based on Luke 10.25-37, the Parable of the Good Samaritan. The church is an open and affirming congregation.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will begin preaching through the book of First Peter from the Bible. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for an onsite and live streaming worship service beginning at 10 a.m. Worship is outside on the south lawn, with Pastor Elisa Lucozzi preaching a sermon title, “Do the Next Right Thing.” The children will begin in worship and be sung out to their program in the Houghton room with Lily and James.
The scripture this Sunday: Luke 10:25-37 Music under the direction Peter Amidon includes two Anthems: “Good Samaritan” by Peter Amidon and “If I Can Stop One Heart” poem by Emily Dickinson, by Mary Amidon arr. Peter Amidon. The Hymns are: “They Asked Who’s My Neighbor”, “Somebody Prayed for Me” by Dorothy Norwood, and “I’m Gonna Lift My Sister Up” by Faya Rose Touré.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11a.m. as the bell in the steeple calls out to the community. To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. during which time donations can be left for the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry.
Marlboro
Meeting House
Join iv this Sunday at 10 a.m. at Marlboro Meeting House for morning worship. Pastor Mathew Deen will lead the service, which will center on Psalm 73:1-17, a passage that invites us to ponder the triumph of injustice before a righteous God. Immediately following the service, at 11:10 a.m., the church will hold its Annual Meeting open to members of the church. Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For more information email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
Newfane
Congregational Church
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
The Rev. Rob Hamm will lead worship with the message, “Neighborly Acts.” The scripture readings are from Amos 1:7-17 and Luke 10:25-37. Hymns for the service are “Stand Up and Bless the Lord” and “Jesu, Jesu, Fill Us with Your Love.” The prelude “Sonata Pathetique 2nd Movement” by Beethoven, and the postlude “Marvelous Light” by Charlie Hall will be played by Music Director Mike Kelly. The offertory anthem “How Great Thou Art” by Carl Boberg will be sung by the trio of Jim Kyle, David Kyle, and Robyn Greenstone.
Missions for the month of July are the NewBrook School’s L’After Program and Brattleboro Area Hospice. The calendar for this week includes: Sunday – after worship, the Search Committee will meet. Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall, and on Wednesday, Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church welcomes Pastor Don Hashem back for normal services at 10 a.m. at the church on the common, with wife Carmen Hashem playing the music. All are invited/welcome. Call 802-365-4321 for more information.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoke Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish is holding its Sunday service at the Congregational Church on Cobb Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Services start at 9 a.m. and will continue through Aug. 28. Communion is served on the first Sunday of July and August. All are welcome.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Church at 29 South St. will offer a hybrid worship service on Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. Go to www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join online.
The theme this Sunday is, "Music Heals the Soul." Service Leaders Sharon Leslie and Daniel Kasnitz guide an exploration through song and discussion of the ways that music expands our imagination and comforts our souls. Christina Gibbons will coordinate the service.
We anticipate that this service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to our website, www.ascvt.org Sunday shortly before 10:00 a.m. to join via Zoom.
First Congregational Church
Everyone is welcome to join in for worship service this Sunday at 10 a.m. at at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
The teachings of Jesus include the admonition to love our neighbors as we would ourselves. But who are our neighbors? That is the question to be explored in Rev. Audrey Walker’s sermon titled “The First Sign of Civilization,” based on the Gospel of Luke 10:25-37. Musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include “Dawn’s First Light” as the Prelude, “Be Still, My Soul” as the Offertory, and “Down to the River to Pray” as the Postlude.
Contact the church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.