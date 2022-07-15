Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pulpit Supply Pastor this week is Rev. Rubin Jennings, who has been with the congregation for several weeks now.
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the Church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary at 193 Main St. and online at centrechurchvt.org.
This Sunday the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service and Dr. Amer Latif will offer the message for the morning. Dr. Latif is currently an associate professor at Emerson College where he specializes in comparative religion and Islamic studies. Formerly, he taught at Marlboro College.
In keeping with the sermon theme for this summer, Dr. Latif will be speaking on the mystical tradition in both Christianity and Islam. The title of his talk is, “In Praise of Nothingness.” Holly Kennedy will read from Shams of Tabriz, written in the 13th century by a friend and mentor of Rumi. She will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. A message for children in the service and online will be provided by Reverend Couper.
The music for the morning will include special offerings by a recorder trio consisting of Lynn Herzog, Simi Berman, and Kris Schramel as well as music provided by Centre Church organist, Mary May.
For more information about Centre Church and its various programs, call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at HTTps://facebook.com/groups/804415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m. with announcements, Mission Moments, and a sharing of the peace. A chime will ring once, and worship service will begin. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
For Thought & Prayer: “Thank you, Father, that the sun is shining and the birds are singing and the flowers are blooming. All of nature is singing your praise, and my heart is throbbing with affection, devotion and praise. I can shout, “Hallelujah! I am alive! God loves me!” I can rejoice and be happy. Amen
The Gospel reading is from the Book of Luke, chapter 10, verses 38-42, which is entitled, “Jesus Visits Martha and Mary. “As Jesus and his disciples went on their way, he came to a village where a woman named Martha welcomed him in her home. She had a sister named Mary, who sat down at the feet of the Lord and listened to his teaching. Martha was upset over all the work she had to do, so she came and said, ‘Lord, don’t you care that my sister has left me to do all the work by myself? Tell her to come and help me!’ The Lord answered her, ‘Martha, Martha! You are worried and troubled over so many things, but just one is needed. Mary has chosen the right thing, and it will not be taken away from her.” (Good News Bible).
Reverend Andrews’ sermon is entitled, “Sitting at the Feet of Jesus.” Her focus will be on the importance of taking the time out of our busy schedules to center our hearts and mind on our Lord, Jesus and God’s plan for our lives. Kevin Mills will play on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
Cookouts at Pastor Sue’s house on July 31 and Aug. 28 following the service. The First Baptist Council meeting has been canceled for July. The next meeting is Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.
Remember to bring non- perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care is available at 10:15.
At the 10:15 service this Sunday, St. Michael's will also celebrate the sacrament of baptism for the first time since the pandemic began. An adult baptism is considered particularly special because it marks an individual’s conscience choice of faith and commitment.
Services during the week include:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is typically offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
From Saturday, July 30, to Wednesday, Aug. 3, St. Michael's Parish will host a mission with the Franciscan Friars of the Primitive Observance. The schedule includes weekend Masses; confessions; High School Gathering at 7 p.m. on Saturday; Eucharistic Procession at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday; daily Masses at 9 a.m.; Preached Meditations Sunday through Tuesday at 7 p.m.; Healing Service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday; Morning and Evening Prayer; Rosary one-half hour before Mass; Stations of the Cross daily at 3 p.m. For more information, call 802-257-5101.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship at 9:30 a.m., also live streamed on the church Facebook page. Message: “Awareness and Distraction.” On Wednesday, N.A. and A.A. (women) will meet at 7 p.m. Call Pastor Jon about weekly discussion/meditation, at 978-828-4825.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together in Sunday morning at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The service will be led by the Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha. The scripture this week is the story of Mary and Martha from Luke 10.38-42. Refreshments will be served afterward.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will begin preaching through the book of First Peter from the Bible. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for an onsite and live streaming worship service beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Elisa Lucozzi will preach the sermon titled, “Hospitality of the Heart.” The children will begin in worship and be sung out to their program in the Houghton room with Lily and James.
The scripture this Sunday: Luke 10:38-42. Music under the direction Rachel Johnson includes two Anthems: “”Here Master in This Quiet Place” Land of Rest with harmonies by Annabelle M. Buchanan & “Simple Gifts” Shaker Hymn arr. By Peter Amidon. The Hymns are: “Spirit of the Living God,” “Mary Labored in the Kitchen,” & “Resting in Stillness.”
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11a.m. as the bell in the steeple calls out to the community. To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. during which time donations can be left for the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry.
Marlboro
Meeting House
Join in this Sunday at 10 a.m. at Marlboro Meeting House for morning worship. Pastor Mathew Deen will lead the service, which will center on Luke 10:38-42, which complicates our notions of the "work" we do in the service of others. There will be a time of refreshments and fellowship following the service. Marlboro Meeting House is located on South Road. For more information email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
Newfane
Congregational Church
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
The Rev. Rob Hamm will lead worship with a message titled, “Crucial Hospitality.” The scripture reading is from Luke 10:38-42. Hymns for the service are “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty” and “Have Thine Own Way Lord.” The prelude “King of My Heart” by John Mark McMillan, the Offertory Anthem “O Rest in the Lord” by Felix Mendelssohn and the postlude “Holy Manna” will be played by music director, Mike Kelly.
Missions for the month of July are the Newbrook School’s L’After Program and Brattleboro Hospice. This week's calendar: Sunday after worship, the Search Committee will meet. Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall. A concert by the Men’s Summer Chorus will be held at the church on Aug. 11.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church welcomes Pastor Don Hashem back for normal services at 10 a.m. at the church on the common, with wife Carmen Hashem playing the music. All are invited/welcome. Call 802-365-4321 for more information.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoke Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish is holding its Sunday service at the Congregational Church on Cobb Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Services start at 9 a.m. and will continue through Aug. 28. Communion is served on the first Sunday of July and August. All are welcome.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Church at 29 South St. will offer a hybrid worship service on Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. Go to www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join online.
The theme this Sunday is, Coming of Age, Finding Home offered by David Schein and the Rev. Telos Whitfield. Coming of age is a journey in itself, made more complicated for adopted children as they find their home away from their birthplace and culture. Author David Schein offers reflections from his novel, “The Adoption” based on his work with youth in Ethiopia and their brothers and sisters in the Ethiopian diaspora.
First Congregational Church
Everyone is welcome to join in for worship service this Sunday at 10 a.m. at at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
Contact the church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.