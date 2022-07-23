Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the Church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Church at 29 South St. in West Brattleboro will offer a hybrid worship service on Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. Go to www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join online.
The theme this Sunday is, "Welcoming the Wilderness of Summer" with Rev. Telos Whitfield. In these precious days of summer, there are wilderness moments, times when we can allow ourselves to wander into unknown territory within and beyond ourselves. We will explore what “wilderness” can mean, and how it might illuminate how we see ourselves and what paths we might want to travel. If weather allows, we are planning to worship outdoors. This will be a hybrid service so that folks can join us via Zoom.
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday, the congregation of Centre Congregational Church will join in a union service to be held at the Dummerston Congregational Church. All are invited to attend the service which will begin at 10 a.m. See their listing for further details.
For more information call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at HTTps://facebook.com/groups/804415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., when announcements, Mission moments, and a sharing of the Peace will be shared by all. A chime will ring once, and worship service will begin. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. A cookout at Pastor Sue’s house following the service. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care is available at 10:15. More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The Reverend Jean Smith is our celebrant and Jeffrey Hiam our preacher for Sunday. Jean is one of St. Michael's Priest Associates and Jeffrey is currently studying for ordination to the priesthood at Virginia Seminary. Daily Mass is typically offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship at 9:30 a.m., also live streamed on the church Facebook page. Message: “Seek, Ask, Knock.” Call Pastor Jon about meditation on Saturday, at 978-828-4825.
Vermont Insight Meditation Center
Beginners and experienced meditators are welcome. Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (in person and Zoom); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only); First and Third Saturdays, Meditation and Conversation, 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only); Third Saturday, Poetry Gathering, 7 to 8 p.m. (Zoom only); Sunday Meditation and Talk, 10 to noon (in person and Zoom).
The group invites you to attend hybrid meditations online or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way. Check its COVID policy before attending in person at vermontinsight.org. To get the link to attend by Zoom, subscribe to our newsletter by visiting here: http://eepurl.com/bz6KC9.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together on Sunday at 10 a.m. This service will be a union service with sister UCC churches in the area including Centre Congregational Church, Guilford Community Church, First Congregational Church in West Brattleboro, and West Dover Congregational Church. Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and his colleagues will lead the service with Mary Westbrook-Geha offering music and leading the combined choir. The service will be based upon the anthem "Jerusalem" by Sir Charles Hubert Hastings Parry, which is a setting of the poem "And did those feet in ancient time" by William Blake. The church is an open and affirming congregation.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will begin preaching through the book of First Peter from the Bible. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
This Sunday, the worship service is a Union Service hosted by The Dummerston Congregational Church. The worship is at 10 a.m.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. as the bell in the steeple calls out to the community. To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. during which time donations can be left for the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry.
Marlboro
Meeting House
Join us this Sunday at 10 a.m. at Marlboro Meeting House for morning worship. Pastor Mathew Deen will lead the service, which will center on Luke 11:1-10, a crucial passage that explore one of the most vital practices we engage in as spiritual seekers: prayer. Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For more information email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
Newfane
Congregational Church
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Worship will be led by guest speaker, Jim Kyle. His message is titled “Is God the Problem?” The scripture readings are from Psalm 85 and Colossians 2:6-15. Hymns for the service are “Love, Divine, All Loves Excelling” and “I Then Shall Live.” The prelude “Prelude in C Major” by J.S. Bach, and the postlude “Mighty to Save” by B. Fielding and R. Morgan will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly. The Offertory Anthem “In Heavenly Love Abiding” will be sung by Debbie Cook.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church welcomes Pastor Don Hashem back for normal services at 10 a.m. at the church on the common, with wife Carmen Hashem playing the music. All are invited/welcome. Call 802-365-4321 for more information.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoke Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish is holding its Sunday service at the Congregational Church on Cobb Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Services start at 9 a.m. and will continue through Aug. 28. Communion is served on the first Sunday of July and August. All are welcome.
West Brattleboro
First Congregational Church
There will be no service at 880 Western Avenue this Sunday. Instead, we will be joining with four other area churches for a Union Service at Dummerston Congregational Church at 10 a.m. Please see their listing for further details. Contact the church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.