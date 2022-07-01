Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pulpit Supply Pastor this week is the Rev. Rubin Jennings, who has been with the congregation for several weeks now. Everyone is welcome for worship, music and community.
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the Church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary at 193 Main St. and online at centrechurchvt.org.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will continue the sermon series entitled, “Sibling Faiths: Fundamental Resonances of Christianity and Islam.” The sermon this Sunday is entitled “Prophets of Peace.” The scripture reading will be Matthew 5:1-12. Laura Slate will extend the message to children. Communion will be served.
The music for the service will include “How Beautiful, Our Spacious Skies” and “Let Us Break Bread Together.” There will also be a prelude, anthem, and offertory by special guest Athena Burke.
Centre Church sponsors many programs and activities:
Womanspirit is a book group for women that meets in person and will begin reading "Fascism: A Warning by Madeleine Albright."
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion is a book group that meets in person and is currently reading and discussing "Finding the Mother Tree" by Suzanne Simard.
Bible Study looks forward to the up-coming discussion series on the theology of Dietrich Bonhoeffer. The relevant text is Bonhoeffer, Pastor Martyr, Prophet, Spy by Eric Metaxas and can be purchased at the church.
Loaves and Fishes, sponsored in cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, serves at least 400 meals a week for those in the community needing help. Volunteers are needed.
Carry Me Home, also sponsored in cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed.
For more information call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at HTTps://facebook.com/groups/804415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., when announcements, Mission moments, and a sharing of the Peace will be shared by all. A chime will ring once, and worship service will begin. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
For Thought & Prayer “One thing will always secure heaven for us: the acts of charity and kindness with which we have filled our lives. We will never knowhow much good just a simple smile can do. We tell people how kind, forgiving, and understanding God is, but are we the living proof? Can they really see this kindness, this forgiveness, this understanding alive in us? Let us be very sincere in our dealings with each other and have the courage to accept each others as we are. Do not be surprised or become preoccupied at each other’s failure; rather see and find the good in each other, for each of us is created in the image of God…” Amen (Mother Teresa).
Reverend Howe’s sermon is entitled, “We Are A New Creaton.” Bible readings are from Psalm 30, Galatians 6:1-16, and Luke 10:1-11, 16-20. Dan DeWalt will play on the Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
Welcome Center Joint-Fund Raiser, Saturday July 16. Cookouts at Pastor Sue’s house on July 31 and Aug. 28 following the service.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the Homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care is available at 10:15.
Services during the week include:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is typically offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. Message: "Travel Light." Call Pastor Jon about meditation on Saturday, at 978 828-4825.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship in the sanctuary this Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha leading the service. The scripture for this week is Psalm 66 and the sermon is entitled "Tell Us What God Has Done." Hymns for the morning are "Morning Has Broken," "My Faith it is an Oaken Staff," and the congregation will end with "O Beautiful for Spacious Skies" in honor of Independence Day weekend.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will begin preaching through the book of First Peter from the Bible. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for an in-person and live streaming worship service beginning at 10 a.m. This Sunday is: Celebrating Interdependence and Freedom with special musical guest signer, song writer Lea Morris. The children will begin in worship and be sung out to their program in the Houghton room.
Pastor Elisa Lucozzi preaching sermon title: “Freedom and Justice for Some.” The readings this Sunday include: Galatian 5: 13-18 and “Won’t You Celebrate With Me” by Lucille Clifton. The choir led by guest musician Lea Morris will sing three of her original pieces: “Waking Up in America” & “Side by Side” as well as a piece entitled “A Dedication.” The Hymns this week are: “There is More Love Somewhere, an African American traditional song and “O God of Every Nation” written by William Watkins Reid.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11a.m. as the bell in the steeple calls out to the community. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do” and the Scripture will be Eph. 4:20-32. The Children’s story will be “Off With the Old and On With the New!”
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. during which time donations can be left for the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry.
Marlboro
Meeting House
The summer season begins at Marlboro Meeting House this Sunday at 10 a.m., for in-person services with Pastor Matthew Deen leading worship. All are welcome to join in for a time of prayer, singing, and fellowship as the group celebrates Independence Day. Holy Communion will be observed. There will be a time of refreshment and fellowship following the service. A stair chair lift is available. Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For more information email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
Newfane
Congregational Church
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
The Rev. Rob Hamm will lead worship with the message, “Prophet’s Surprise.” The scripture reading is from 1 Kings 5:1-14. Hymns are “America the Beautiful” and “Great is Thy Faithfulness.” Guest Organist Martha LaMoria will play the prelude “I Love Thee” from Jeremiah Ingall's Christian Harmony 1805, arranged by Martha H. Sobaje, the offertory anthem “Moments to Live By” by Norbat & Callahan and the postlude “Final These from Symphony #1” by J. Brahms.
Missions for the month of July are the Newbrook School’s L’After Program and Brattleboro Hospice. The calendar for this week includes: Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall and on Thursday morning, Men’s Coffee will meet at 10 a.m. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church welcomes Pastor Don Hashem back for normal services at 10 a.m. at the church on the common, with wife Carmen Hashem playing the music. All are invited/welcome. Call 802-365-4321 for more information.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoke Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish is holding its Sunday service at the Congregational Church on Cobb Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Services start at 9 a.m. and will continue through Aug. 28. Communion is served on the first Sunday of July and August. All are welcome.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Church at 29 South St. will offer a hybrid worship service on Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. Go to www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join online.
The theme this Sunday is, "Celebrating Our Independence." It’s 4th of July Weekend! Time for fireworks, barbeques, and get-togethers. All to celebrate our ever-important Independence. But wait… what about our Interdependence? Isn’t that just as important? Are these values in conflict with each other or in collusion? Join in this Sunday to reflect on the balancing act between these two ideals.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information, contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org or visit ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Everyone is welcome to join in for a Communion service this Sunday at 10 a.m. at at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
The Rev. Audrey Walker’s sermon on the eve of Independence Day is titled “Building a Nation.” It will consider Jesus’ call to minister to those who “labor and are heavy laden,” found in the Gospel of Matthew. Musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include Gary Davidson’s “Canto,” “Down by the Riverside,” and “Declaration” by Fenton Groden
Contact the church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.