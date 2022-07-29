Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the Church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds its worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will be leading the service with a sermon titled, “Soul Investment,” focusing on responsible and ethical investing for ourselves and for the church. The scripture for the morning is Luke 12:13-21 which contains the Parable of the Rich Fool. Nan Mann will provide a message for children who are attending the service in person and/or online. Sue Rowell will be a special guest soloist, singing at several points during the service.
Centre Church sponsors many programs and activities. For more information, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com or visit the website, centechurchvt.org, or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/8044155731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., when announcements, Mission moments, and a sharing of the Peace will be shared by all. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
Reverend Howe will be sharing a message entitled, “Rich in True Life.” Dan DeWalt will play on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer Step away from the distractions in your life and turn to Jesus. Come to the One who loves you more than any other. His patience never ceases. His hand is extended to you, inviting you into an embrace which is redeeming, refreshing, and healing. Let us pray, “Father, I still myself now, reaching for you with a heart that is sometimes weak and weary. Breathe upon my heart with an awakening of my faith which brings healing and strength. Amen.
“The Gospel reading is from the Book of Luke, chapter 12, verses 13-21, entitled “The Parable of the Rich Fool.” “A man in the crowd said to Jesus, “Teacher, tell my brother to divide with me the property our father left us.” Jesus answered him, “Friend, who gave me the right to judge or to divide the property between you two?” And He went on to say to them all, “Watch out and guard yourselves from every kind of greed; because your true life is not made up of the things you own, no matter how rich you may be.” Then Jesus told them this parable. “There was once a rich man who had land which bore good crops. He began to think to himself, 'I don't have a place to keep all my crops. What can I do? This is what I will do,' he told himself; 'I will tear down my barns and build bigger ones, where I will store the grain and all my other goods. Then I will say to myself, 'Lucky man! You have all the good things you need for many years. Take life easy, eat, drink, and enjoy yourself!' But God said to him, 'You fool! This very night you will have to give up your life; then who will get all these things you have kept for yourself?'” And Jesus concluded, “This is how it is with those who pile up riches for themselves but are not rich in God's sight.” (Good News Bible).
There will be cookouts at Pastor Sue’s house on July 31 and Aug. 28 following the service. The next meeting of the First Baptist Council is Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. Combined FBC/FUMC is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the Homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care is available at 10:15.
Services during the week include:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The Reverend Jean Smith is our celebrant and Jeffrey Hiam our preacher for Sunday. Jean is one of St. Michael's Priest Associates and Jeffrey is currently studying for ordination to the priesthood at Virginia Seminary. Daily Mass is typically offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship at 9:30 a.m., also live streamed on the church Facebook page. Message: “The Cost of Cash.” On Wednesday 7 p.m., N.A. and A.A. (women) will meet. Call Jon about this week’s meditation time 978 828 4825.
Vermont Insight Meditation Center
Beginners and experienced meditators are welcome. Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (in person and Zoom); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only); First and Third Saturdays, Meditation and Conversation, 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only); Third Saturday, Poetry Gathering, 7 to 8 p.m. (Zoom only); Sunday Meditation and Talk with Paul Rodrigue, 10 to noon (in person and Zoom).
The group offers hybrid meditations online or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way. Check its COVID policy before attending in person at vermontinsight.org. To get the link to attend by Zoom, subscribe to the newsletter by visiting http://eepurl.com/bz6KC9.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will gather for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. The church Deacons will be leading the service this Sunday with Mary Westbrook-Geha offering music. The service is based on the Beatitudes in Matthew 5.1-16.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will begin preaching through the book of First Peter from the Bible. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for an onsite and live streaming worship service beginning at 10 a.m. Larrimore Crockett will be preaching. The children will begin in worship and be sung out to their program in the Houghton room with Lily and James.
The scripture this Sunday: Psalm 90: 1-6, 16-17 & Matthew 25: 14-30. Music under the direction Andy Davis includes two Anthems: “Well Done, Servant” African-American Spiritual, collected from Rosita Matthews, arr. Larrimore Crockett & “Time Has Made a Change.” The Hymns are: “Our God, Our Help in Ages Past,” “Something Good is Going to Happen to You,” Ralph Carmichael and “O God of Vision” by Jane Parker Huber.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. as the bell in the steeple calls out to the community. To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. during which time donations can be left for the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry.
Marlboro
Meeting House
Join in this Sunday at 10 a.m. at Marlboro Meeting House for morning worship. Pastor Mathew Deen will lead the service, which will center on Luke 12:13-21, in which Jesus warns his followers to "guard against all kinds of greed." Immediately following the service, all are invited to join in downstairs for refreshments and fellowship. Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For more information, write to marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
Newfane
Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Sunday, July. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Worship will be led by Debbie Cook and will feature a hymn sing, praising God in song. The scripture reading is from Psalm 96. Hymns for the service are “Morning Has Broken” and “Sing Praise to God Who Reigns Above.” The prelude “As the Deer” by Martin Nystrom will be played by Dan Marx, oboist. The postlude “How Firm a Foundation” by Anna Steele, arranged by Lani Smith will be played by Martha LaMoria and Mike Kelly in an organ/piano duet. The Offertory Anthem “Prelude in F Minor” will be played by Mike Kelly, music director.
Missions for the month of August are Valley Cares and West River Habitat for Humanity. The calendar for this week includes: Sunday – after worship a fifth Sunday Potluck Lunch. Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall. On Thursday at 10 a.m., Men’s Coffee will meet. A concert by the Northeast Men’s Summer Chorus will be held at Newfane Church on Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Saxtons River
Christ’s Church
Christ’s Church will be having a final church service this Sunday at 3 p.m. UCC Conference minister Rev. Paul Sangree will be leading the service which will include words releasing members to follow new paths of faith after church leaders and members decided to close the church.
The July 31 service will celebrate the many years Christ’s Church has served in faith through regular Sunday worship and special services such as the Christmas Eve service and outdoor Easter Sunrise worship, as well as the annual Women’s Fellowship Christmas Bazaar, Youth Fellowship groups and the “Real Men Can Cook Dinners.”
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church welcomes Pastor Don Hashem back for normal services at 10 a.m. at the church on the common, with wife Carmen Hashem playing the music. Call 802-365-4321 for more information.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoke Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish is holding its Sunday service at the Congregational Church on Cobb Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Services start at 9 a.m. and will continue through Aug. 28. Communion is served on the first Sunday of July and August.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Church at 29 South St. will offer a hybrid worship service on Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. Go to www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join online.
The theme this Sunday is, A Call for Compassion. Jen Frey is the owner of Newfane Village Yoga and a Buddhist practitioner. She has studied with Khenpo Lama Migmar Tseten in Boston. Frey will explore the question: “How do we continue to cultivate compassion in our troubling world?”
First Congregational Church
Everyone is welcome to join in for worship service this Sunday at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
Chapter 12 of the Gospel of Luke tells the story of a man who built up his earthly treasure but neglected his soul. The Rev. Audrey Walker will explore the implications of that story for our modern lives in her sermon, “Building Barns, Postponing Life.” Musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include a Bach prelude, “Kyrie, Gott Vater in Ewigkeit” and “Day by Day” by Mark Hayes.
Contact the church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.