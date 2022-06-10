Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pulpit Supply Pastor is this week is Pastor John R. Brigham of Brattleboro. For more information, like how to join the weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, in person and online.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will begin a new series entitled, “Sibling Faiths: Fundamental Resonances of Christianity and Islam.” The series will focus on similarities between Islam and Christianity while noting, throughout, the differences. The sermon for this Sunday is on monotheism and is entitled “Unus Deus, Duo Fides.” The scriptures for this Sunday are Genesis 12:1, 17:15-22, and John 15:12-16. In keeping with the tradition of involving lay people in the service, they will be read by a member of the congregation, Sue Rowell, who will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. Priscilla Svec will provide a message for children who are attending the service in person or online.
Centre Church sponsors many programs and activities to which the public is invited:
Womanspirit is a book group for women that meets in person on Thursday afternoons and is currently reading "Saving Us" by Katharine Hayhoe.
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion meets in person on Sunday mornings before services begin. The group is reading and discussing "Finding the Mother Tree" by Suzanne Simard.
Pub Theology is a discussion group that meets online on alternate weeks to discuss current topics of interest and concern.
Bible Study will have an up-coming discussion series on the theology of Dietrich Bonnhoeffer.
Loaves and Fishes, sponsored in cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, serves 400 meals a week for those in the community who need food. Volunteers are needed.
Carry Me Home, also sponsored in cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed.
For more information call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at HTTps://facebook.com/groups/804415731855 .
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers worship services on Zoom. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. This Sunday the congregation celebrates Trinity Sunday. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., when announcements, Mission moments, and a sharing of the Peace will be shared by all. A chime will ring once, and worship service will begin. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
Reverend Andrew’s sermon is entitled, “The Power of the Trinity.” Dan DeWalt will play on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
FBC Council is scheduled for Thursday, June 9, at 10 a.m. FBC Annual Meeting, June 12, following the service. FUMC & FBC Church Pot Luck and Spring Clean-Up after worship on June 26. Welcome Center Joint Fundairser, Saturday, July 16. Cookouts, after worship, at Pastor Sue’s house on July 31 and Aug. 28.
For Thought & Prayer: Spirit of Truth, You open me to the Word of life and help me to see the possibilities of each day. Guide me now that I may hear your truth and embody it. As I face suffering, help me to endure, to hope, and to love. Grant wisdom and strength of character to overcome the challenges of life. Amen
This Sunday our Gospel reading is from the Book of John, chapter 16 verses 12-20 Jesus told his disciples, “I have much more to tell you but now it would be too much for you to bear. When the Spirit comes, who reveals the truth about God, he will lead you into all the truth. He will not speak on his own authority, but he will speak of what he hears and will tell you of things to come. He will give me glory because he will take what I say and tell it to you. All that my Father has is mine; that is why I said the Spirit will take what I give him and tell it to you. Some of his disciples asked among themselves, “What does this mean? He tells us that in a little while we will not see him, and then a little while later we will see him; and he also says, 'It is because I am going to the Father.' What does this 'a little while' mean? We don't know what he is talking about!” Jesus knew that they wanted to question him, so he said to them, “I said, 'In a little while you will not see me, and then a little while later you will see me.' Is this what you are asking among yourselves? I am telling you the truth; you will cry and weep, but the world will be glad; you will be sad, but your sadness will turn into gladness. When a woman is about to give birth, she is sad because her hour of suffering has come; but when the baby is born, she forgets her suffering, because she is happy that a baby has been born into the world. That is how it is with you: now you are sad, but I will see you again, and your hearts will be filled with gladness, the kind of gladness no one can take away from you.” (Good News Bible).
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234. For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-methodist church/6399010.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care is available at 10:15.
This Sunday the congregation will celebrate and give thanks for Adwoa Wilson, who has served as St. Michael’s Seminary Intern for the last two years. Now ordained as a Deacon, Adwoa will serve as a St. Michael's Deacon at both the 8 a.m. and the 10:15 a.m. services. There will be a special Adult Forum from 9 to 10 a.m. to reflect on Adwoa’s time with St. Michael's, and the congregation will celebrate with an outdoor reception after the 10:15 a.m. service.
On Sunday, June 19, St. Michael's will celebrate all of this year’s graduates. Darcey Mercier, sponsored by St. Michael’s as a seminarian, will preach. Darcey recently graduated from the Seminary of the Southwest and was ordained last week as a Deacon. On Sunday, June 26, St. Michael’s will celebrate Pride Sunday with Lars Hunter preaching. Lars, Bereavement Program coordinator at Brattleboro Area Hospice, has been active in the Diocese of Vermont for many years and was also recently ordained as a Deacon.
Services during the week include: Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom; Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; Wednesdays, noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel; Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom; and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is typically offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship and also livestreamed on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday. Message, “It Is A Mystery.” The annual meeting of the Congregation will be at 11 a.m. Sunday. On Wednesday, Trinity Church offers tai chi spiritual movement at 9 a.m., and NA and AA (women) at 7 p.m. The choir meets on Thursday at 10 a.m. Call Pastor Jon about meditation on Saturday, at 978 828-4825.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will gather for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. The congregation will celebrate Trinity Sunday. The scripture readings are from Isaiah 6.1-8 and Matthew 28.16-20. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship. Billie Slade will lead a message for children and youth. Children and youth will gather with their families in worship, and go with Billie to Sunday School after her message. This will be the final week for Sunday School until September.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will begin preaching through the book of First Peter from the Bible. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for in-person worship at 38 Church Drive and streaming live at 10 a.m. For the first Sunday after Pentacost, the theme is “Star Wars Sunday: The Rise of the Force.” Guest, Jyn Rankin will preach sermon titled: “May the Force Be With You.”
The scripture this Sunday: Reading from “Yoda explaining the Force to Luke from The Empire Strikes Back” and John 16: 12-15. There are two Anthems: “A Long Time Ago in a Galaxy Far Away” round by Carolyn Price & “My Heart Is Ready” by Cindy Kallet. The Hymns are: “We Are One in the Spirit,” “On Eagle’s Wings” and “This Little Light of Mine.”
The children will begin in worship and be sung out to their program in the Houghton room with Lily and James.
Jamaica
Community Church
This Sunday there will a combined church service between the Jamaica Community Church and the Wardsboro Church. This church service will be held at the South Wardsboro Congregational Church in South Wardsboro, at 10 a.m. To be added to the daily JCC Online Devotion and Sunday Sermon email list, contact the church and leave your email address on the answering machine. To schedule an appointment with Pastor Pete, call the church at 802-874-7109. Pastor Pete’s office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry can be left inside the front door in the large basket during office hours.
Newfane
Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 am on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
The Rev. Rob Hamm will lead worship with a message titled, “Calling for some Wisdom.” The scripture reading is from Proverbs 8:1-4, 22-31. Hymns for the service are “I Sing the Almighty Power of God” and “Be Thou My Vision.” The prelude “With Joyful Hearts” by Barbara Kinyon will be played by the Newfane Handbell Ensemble. The offertory anthem “For Where Love is, There is God” by Doug Wagner and the Postlude “My Heart Ever Faithful” by J.S. Bach will be played by Mike Kelly, Music Director.
Missions for the month of June are local support for Newbrook Fire and Rescue and the Townshend Food Shelf. The calendar for this week includes: Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall. On Thursday, Ladies Aid will meet beginning at 10 a.m. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church welcomes Pastor Don Hashem back for normal services at 10 a.m. at the church on the common, with wife Carmen Hashem playing the music. All are invited/welcome. Call 802-365-4321 for more information.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoke Parish
The Baptist Church on Cross Road in South Wardsboro will be the site for church services beginning June 5 at 9 .m. Church service will continue there until the last Sunday in August.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Church will offer a hybrid worship service on Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. Go to www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join online.
The theme this Sunday is "All Souls is Blooming Again," with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. A tradition in many UU congregations, flower ceremonies offer an opportunity to honor who we are as individuals and our community! All Souls Church will hold a Flower Ceremony during this multi-generational service of music, stories and silence, so bring flower or two if you can to share.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information, contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org or visit ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
All are welcome to join in for communion service at 10 a.m. this Sunday at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
The Rev. Audrey Walker’s sermon will focus on Jesus saying, “I am the bread of life,” found in John 6:35. What are the implications of that metaphor for today’s world? Musical selections by organist Lisa Provatas will include “Bread of the World” as the Prelude, “Be Known to Us in Breaking Bread” as the Offertory, and “Rise Up and Serve the Lord” as the Postlude.
Contact the church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.