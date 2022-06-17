Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pulpit Supply Pastor this week is the Rev. Rubin Jennings, who has been with the congregation for several weeks now.
For more information, like how to join the weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, in person and online.
This Sunday, the congregation will continue with the new sermon series that is entitled “Sibling Faiths: Fundamental Resonances of Christianity and Islam.” Matt Deen, a graduate of Union Theological Seminary and a candidate for the ministry, will be preaching and will compare the sacred histories on which both Christianity and Islam depend. Lisa Keller will read the scripture and will also offer the Prayers of the People.
Centre Church sponsors many programs and activities to which the public is invited:
Womanspirit is a book group for women that meets in person and is currently reading “Saving Us” by Katharine Hayhoe.
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion meets in person and is reading and discussing “Finding the Mother Tree” by Suzanne Simard.
Bible Study will have an up-coming discussion series on the theology of Dietrich Bonnhoeffer.
For more information call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at HTTps://facebook.com/groups/804415731855 .
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. This Sunday the congregation celebrates Trinity Sunday. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., when announcements, Mission moments, and a sharing of the Peace will be shared by all. A chime will ring once, and worship service will begin. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
Reverend Howe’s sermon is entitled, “Clothed with Christ, in which he explains that we are all brothers and sisters, clothed with the love of Jesus Christ. Kevin Mills will play on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano. Readers for Sunday are Lyndy Strange, Avis Hibbert and Kevin Mills.
For Thought & Prayer: Lord, bless me and keep me, make your face to shine upon me and be gracious unto me, and grant to me your peace in my going out, and in my coming in; in my lying down, and in my rising up; in my labor, and in my leisure; in my laughter and in my tears. Amen
This Sunday our Scripture reading is from the Book of Galatians 3:23-29, “But before the time for faith came, the Law kept us all locked up as prisoners until this coming faith should be revealed. And so the Law was in charge of us until Christ came, in order that we might then be put right with God through faith. Now that the time for faith is here, the Law is no longer in charge f us. It is through faith that all of you are God’s children in union with Christ Jesus. You were baptized into union with Christ, and now you are clothed, so to speak, with the life of Christ himself. So there is no difference between Jews and Gentiles, between slaves and free people, between men and women; you are all one in union with Christ Jesus. If you belong to Christ, then you are the descendants of Abraham and will receive what God has promised.” (Good News Bible).
FUMC & FBC Church Pot Luck and Spring Clean-Up after worship on June 26. Welcome Center Joint Fundairser, Saturday, July 16. Cookouts, after worship, at Pastor Sue’s house on July 31 and Aug. 28 following the service.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234. For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-methodist church/6399010.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care is available at 10:15.
This Sunday, St. Michael's will celebrate all of this year’s graduates. Darcey Mercier, sponsored by St. Michael’s as a seminarian, will preach. Darcey recently graduated from the Seminary of the Southwest and was ordained last week as a Deacon.
On Sunday, June 26, St. Michael’s will celebrate Pride Sunday with Lars Hunter preaching. Lars, Bereavement Program Coordinator at Brattleboro Area Hospice, has been active in the Diocese of Vermont for many years and was also recently ordained as a Deacon.
Services during the week include:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is typically offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship and also livestreamed on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday. Message, “Keep it Simple, More or Less."
On Wednesday, Trinity Church offers tai chi spiritual movement at 9 a.m., and NA and AA (women) at 7 p.m. The choir meets on Thursday at 10 a.m. Call Pastor Jon about meditation on Saturday, at 978 828-4825.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The congregation will celebrate the Juneteenth holiday in worship this week and discuss the need for calm when channeling our energies toward justice making. The scripture is Exodus 14. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead in worship. On Saturday, June 25, the church will host the annual Strawberry Shortcake Fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. at the church. There will be individual shortcakes for $8 and whole traditional shortcakes (serves up to 8) for $50. Call the church to reserve the large, traditional shortcakes if you can, at 802-257-0544.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will begin preaching through the book of First Peter from the Bible. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for in-person worship at 38 Church Drive and streaming live at 10 a.m. This Sunday is: Open and Affirming & Juneteenth Sunday.
Pastor Elisa Lucozzi preaching sermon title: “Why We Won’t Shut Up.” The scripture this Sunday: Galatian 3: 23-28 & Matthew 10: 40-42. The choir led by Andy Davis will sing two Anthems: “Everything Possible” by Fred Small & “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ‘Round” African American Spiritual. The Hymns this week are: “Here in This Place” words and music, Marty Haugen, “We Are a Gentle Angry People” Holly Near, and “You Made Us In Your Image” words by Carolyn Winfrey Gillette.
The children will begin in worship and be sung out to their program in the Houghton room.
Newfane
Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 am on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Worship will be led by guest pastor, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper, with a message titled “Fearing the Fix.” The scripture reading is from Luke 8:26-39. Hymns for the service are “Fairest Lord Jesus” and “We Shall Overcome.” The prelude “Communion” by Edward Batiste and “Trio” by Josef Rheinberger as well as the postlude “Andante Semplice” by Ernest Tomlinson will be played by Guest Organist, Seth Phoenix. The offertory anthem “As the Deer Panteth for the Water” by Martin Nystrom will be played by Seth Phoenix with guest cellist, Sara.
Missions for the month of June are local support for Newbrook Fire and Rescue and the Townshend Food Shelf. The calendar for this week includes: Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 1 p.m., Linus Quilters meet in Fellowship Hall and at 5 p.m., the Deacons’ will meet in the Wilson Room. On Thursday at noon, Veggie Van Go will be in front of the church. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church welcomes Pastor Don Hashem back for normal services at 10 a.m. at the church on the common, with wife Carmen Hashem playing the music. All are invited/welcome. Call 802-365-4321 for more information.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoke Parish
The Baptist Church on Cross Road in South Wardsboro will be the site for church services beginning June 5 at 9 .m. Church service will continue there until the last Sunday in August.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Church will offer a hybrid worship service on Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. Go to www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join online.
The theme this Sunday is, "To keep, to give, to let go - what to do with the Stuff."
Your high school yearbook. Your kid’s art from grade school. Grandma’s wedding dress. Dad’s Army uniform. Great-grandpa’s piano. These things hold memories, but what do we do with all the stuff? Sooner or later, we are all faced with the realization that we have things in our homes we don’t need. Meg Baker, curator of the Hatfield Historical Museum, talks about how we value things, how to decide what to save, and the process of letting go.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information, contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org or visit ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
All are welcome to join in for communion service at 10 a.m. this Sunday at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
The Rev. Audrey Walker’s message this week is “Murphy’s Law, Messiah’s Law.” It is based on the account in Luke 8:26-39 of Jesus healing a man afflicted with “demons.” Musical selections by organist Lisa Provatas will include a special Prelude for Father’s Day titled “Fatherhood,” “Be Not Afraid,” and “Carry His Love With You.”
Contact the church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.