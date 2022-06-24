Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pulpit Supply Pastor this week is the Rev. Rubin Jennings, who has been with the congregation for several weeks now.
For more information, like how to join the weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday, the congregation of Centre Congregational Church will meet at the First Congregational Church in West Brattleboro for a union service. This 10 a.m. service will be the annual “Pride Service” in which gay and lesbian members and friends are especially honored.
In the weeks to come, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper from Centre Church will continue the sermon series entitled, “Sibling Faiths: Fundamental Resonances of Christianity and Islam.” The theme for the sermon on July 3 is “Peace.”
For more information call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at HTTps://facebook.com/groups/804415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., when announcements, Mission moments, and a sharing of the Peace will be shared by all. A chime will ring once, and worship service will begin. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
For Thought & Prayer Sweet Jesus, I find you in the maelstrom of my life. You bring me peace and calm when everything is falling apart around me. Sometimes events whirl around me so quickly that they become a blur. I whisper your Name and know that you are still with me. I find strength and the will to go on when I pray your Name. I will remember that nothing can separate me from your loving Presence. Amen
This Sunday the Scripture reading is from the Book of Luke 9:51-62, “As time drew near when Jesus would be taken up to heaven, he made up his mind and set out on his way to Jerusalem. He sent messengers ahead of him, who went into a village in Samaria to get everything ready for him. But the people there would not receive him, because it was clear that he was on his way to Jerusalem. When the disciples James and John saw this they said, ‘Lord, do you want us to call fire down from heaven to destroy them?’ Jesus turned and rebuked them. Then Jesus and his disciples went on to another village. As they went on their way a man said to Jesus, ‘I will follow you wherever you go.’ Jesus said to him, ‘Foxes have holes, and birds have nests, but the Son of Man has no place to lie down and rest.’ He said to another man, ‘Follow me.’ But that man said, ‘Sir, first let me go back and bury my father.’ Jesus answered, ‘Let the dead bury their own dead. You go and proclaim the Kingdom of God.’ Someone else said, ‘I will follow you, sir; but first let me go and say good-bye to my family.’ Jesus said to him, ‘Anyone who starts to plow and then keeps looking back is of no use for the Kingdom of God.’” (Good News Bible).
Reverend Andrew’s sermon is entitled, “I Will Follow Him.” Join in as Pastor Sue explains what it’s like to follow Jesus. She will also explain the joy and fulfillment you will feel as you become a Disciple of Christ. Dan DeWalt will play on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano. Readers for Sunday are Lyndy Strange, Linda Holmes and Kevin Mills.
FUMC & FBC Church Pot Luck and Spring Clean-Up, after worship, on June 26. Welcome Center Joint-Fund Raiser, Saturday July 16. Cookouts, after worship, at Pastor Sue’s house on July 31 and Aug. 28 following the service.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the Homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care is available at 10:15.
This Sunday, St. Michael’s celebrates Pride Sunday with Lars Hunter deaconing and preaching. Lars, recently ordained as a Deacon, is the Bereavement Program Coordinator at Brattleboro Area Hospice and has been active in the Diocese of Vermont for many years.
Services during the week include:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is typically offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship outdoors at 9:30 a.m., with coffee to follow. On Wednesday, Trinity Church offers tai chi spiritual movement at 9 a.m. Call Pastor Jon about meditation on Saturday, at 978 828-4825.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship in a union service with sister congregations hosted by the First Congregational Church in West Brattleboro this Sunday at 10 a.m. Join in for worship there for the annual Pride service. Worship will resume in the Dummerston sanctuary on Sunday, July 3.
This Saturday, the Dummerston Church is hosting its annual Strawberry Shortcake Fundraiser from 3 to 6: p.m. Come and enjoy delicious shortcakes! Individual servings are $8 this year and are available to walk-ups with no reservations. Reservations for whole traditional shortcakes that serve 8 ($50) are encouraged by calling the church office at 802-257-0544. If the weather is nice, bring a lawn chair and enjoy your dessert on the church lawn or common.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will begin preaching through the book of First Peter from the Bible. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. when the bell in the steeple calls out to the community. To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m., during which time donations can be left for the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry.
Newfane
Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 am on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Worship will be led by guest speaker, Debbie Cook. Her message is titled “Thoughts.” The scripture reading is from Isaiah 26;3-4 and 1 Thessalonians 5: 16-18. Hymns for the service are “Holy, Holy, Holy! Lord God Almighty” and “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing.” Pre-service music includes “The Outlaw’s Prayer” by Johnny Paycheck, featuring Bill Berner, soloist and “His Eye is on the Sparrow” by Charles Gabriel with Martha LaMoria and Mike Kelly for an organ/piano duet. The prelude “Prelude in C Major” by J.S.Bach, the offertory anthem “Think About His Love” by Walt Harrah and the postlude “Like a River Glorious” by James Mountain will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly.
Missions for the month of June are local support for Newbrook Fire and Rescue and the Townshend Food Shelf. The calendar for this week includes: Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall. Handbells and choir rehearsals are over for the summer. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church welcomes Pastor Don Hashem back for normal services at 10 a.m. at the church on the common, with wife Carmen Hashem playing the music. All are invited/welcome. Call 802-365-4321 for more information.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoke Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish is holding its Sunday service at the Congregational Church on Cobb Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Services start at 9 a.m. and will continue through Aug. 28. Communion is served on the first Sunday of July and August. All are welcome.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Church will offer a hybrid worship service on Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. Go to www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join online.
The theme this Sunday is, “In Solidarity Through Learning and Action: Reflections on UU General Assembly" with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. "Each year, members of our congregations gather in solidarity for worship, learning and action. Actions of Immediate Witness and Statements of Conscience are ways that we can engage with our collective faith community to inspire change."
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information, contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org or visit ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
All are welcome for a special Pride Service this Sunday at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave. The members of four other local churches — Centre Congregational, Dummerston Congregational, Guilford Community, and West Dover Congregational — will join in at First Congregational for this Union “Pride Month” service.
The celebration of God’s love for all people will include poems, excerpts from Dick Leitsch’s “An Amazing Account of the Stonewall Uprising,” and a message from Out in the Open, whose mission is to enable rural LGBTQ people to build community, visibility, knowledge, and power. Musical numbers sung by the combined choirs of the five churches will include “You are Welcome, “Voice Among Voices,” and “I’m Gonna Lift My Sister Up.” Anyone interested in singing in the choir should attend rehearsal at 8:45 a.m.
Contact the church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.