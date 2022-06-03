Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pulpit Supply Pastor is the Rev. Rubin Jennings. For more information, like how to join the weekly Bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, in person and online.
This Sunday marks the beginning of Pentecost, and observes the time in Christianity when the early church was first infused with the Holy Spirit which then became active among believers. The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will offer a sermon entitled, “Ask God.” The scripture for the morning will be John 14: 8-17, 25-27. It will be read by Roger Miller who will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. There will also be a special message for children who are in church as well as for those who are at home.
Centre Church sponsors many programs and activities to which the public is invited:
Womanspirit is a book group for women that meets in person on Thursday afternoons and is currently reading "Saving Us" by Katharine Hayhoe.
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion meets in person on Sunday mornings before services begin. The group is currently reading and discussing "Finding the Mother Tree" by Suzanne Simard.
Loaves and Fishes, sponsored in cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, serves 400 meals a week for those in the community who need food. Volunteers are needed.
Carry Me Home, also sponsored in cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed.
For more information call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at HTTps://facebook.com/groups/804415731855 .
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers worship services on Zoom. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. This Sunday the congregation celebrates Pentecost this week. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., when announcements, Mission moments, and a sharing of the Peace will be shared by all. A chime will ring once, and worship service will begin. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
FBC Council is scheduled for Thursday, June 9, at 10 a.m. FBC Annual Meeting, June 12, following the service. FUMC & FBC Church Pot Luck and Spring Clean-Up after worship on June 26. Welcome Center Joint Fundairser, Saturday, July 16. Cookouts, after worship, at Pastor Sue’s house on July 31 and Aug. 28.
For Thought & Prayer: As a fountain leaps jubilantly and tumbles joyfully, come, O Holy Spirit, to bubble up within me until my heart erupts in joy and happiness. Amen
This Sunday our congregation will listen to the message from the Book of Acts, chapter 2 verses 1-21: “When the day of Pentecost came, all the believers were gathered together in one place. Suddenly there was a noise from the sky which sounded like a strong wind blowing, and it filled the whole house where they were sitting. Then they saw what looked like tongues of fire which spread out and touched each person there. They were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to talk in other languages, as the Spirit enabled them to speak. There were Jews living in Jerusalem, religious people who had come from every country in the world. When they heard this noise, a large crowd gathered. They were all excited, because all of them heard the believers talking in their own languages. In amazement and wonder they exclaimed, ‘These people who are talking like this are Galileans! How is it, then, that all of us hear them speaking in our own native languages? We are from Parthia, Media, and Elam; from Mesopotamia, Judea, and Cappadocia; from Pontus and Asia, from Phrygia and Pamphylia, from Egypt and the regions of Libya near Cyrene. Some of us are from Rome, both Jews and Gentiles converted to Judaism, and some of us are from Crete and Arabia – yet all of us hear them speaking in our own languages about the great things that God has done!’ Amazed and confused, they kept asking each other, ‘What does this mean?’ But others made fun of the believers, saying, ‘These people are drunk!’” “Then Peter stood up with the other eleven apostles and in a loud voice began to speak to the crowd: ‘Fellow Jews and all of you who live in Jerusalem, listen to me and let me tell you what this means. These people are not drunk, as you suppose; it is only nine o’clock in the morning. Instead, this is what the prophet Joel spoke about: ‘This is what I will do in the last days, God says: I will pour out my Spirit on everyone. Your sons and daughters will proclaim my message; your young men will see visions, and your old men will have dreams. Yes, even on my servants, both men and women, I will pour out my Spirit in those days, and they will proclaim my message. I will perform miracles in the sky above and wonders on the earth below. There will be blood, fire, and thick smoke; the sun will be darkened, and the moon will turn red as blood, before the great and glorious Day of the Lord comes. And then, whoever calls out to the Lord for help will be saved.’” (Good News Bible).
Reverend Howe’s sermon is entitled, “The Power of Devine Love.” He will share "the excitement and exhilaration of welcoming the Holy Spirit into our lives and celebrate the birthday of Christ’s Church."Dan DeWalt will play on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234. For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-methodist church/6399010.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care is available at 10:15.
This Sunday at the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. services, St. Michael's will celebrate The Feast of Pentecost, "a joyous celebration of the Holy Spirit." At the 10:15 service, the congregation will hear many languages (Hebrew, Spanish, French, Hausa, Ukrainian, Gaelic, Russian, Chinese, Latin and German), smell the holy scent of incense, and share a festive reception under the tent after the service. All are welcome -- wear red for this celebration!
Services during the week include: Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom; Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; Wednesdays, noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel; Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom; and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is typically offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship and also livestreamed on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday. Message “New Life in The Spirit.” On Wednesday, Trinity Church offers tai chi spiritual movement at 9 a.m. The choir meets on Thursday at 10 a.m. Call Pastor Jon about meditation on Saturday, at 978 828-4825.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will gather for worship on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. The congregation will celebrate Pentecost, the 50th day after Easter and the birthday of the Christian Church. Wear red as the congregation celebrates the coming of the Holy Spirit. The scripture reading is Acts 2.1-11. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship with Billie Slade leading Sunday School. Children and youth will gather with families for the beginning of worship and then go downstairs to the social room after a special message.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will begin preaching through the book of First Peter from the Bible. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for in-person worship at 55 Main St. and streaming live at 10 a.m. This Sunday is Pentecost Sunday and Communion Sunday. Pastor Elisa Lucozzi preaching, sermon title: “ All Fired Up.”
The children will begin in worship and be sung out to their program in the Houghton room with Lily and James.
The scripture this Sunday: Acts 2 1-8, 11b-18. Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes two Anthems: “Every Time I Feel The Spirit” African American Spiritual, arr. P. Amidon and “Welcome Holy Spirit” by Marc Condon, arr. Kathy Bullock and Peter Amidon. The Hymns are: “Spirit, Come Dispel Our Sadness,” “God Our Nation Feels the Loss” and “Love Take a Walk With Me.”
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry can be left inside the front door in the large basket during office hours.
Newfane
Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 am on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Worship will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm. The scripture reading is from Acts 2:1-21. Hymns for the service are “All Creatures of Our God and King” and “Spirit of God, Descend Upon My Heart.” The prelude “Sweet Sweet Spirit,” by Doris Akers, the offertory anthem “Spirit Song” by John Wimber and the Postlude “Freedom” by Darrell Evans will be played by Mike Kelly, Music Director.
Missions for the month of June are Newbrook Fire and Rescue and the Townshend Food Shelf. The calendar for this week includes: Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall and the Heritage Festival Committee meets in the Wilson Room. On Wednesday, Trustees will meet at 6:30 .i.n Fellowship Hall. On Thursday, handbells will rehearse at 6:15 p.m. and choir at 7:30 p.m. This will be the final rehearsal for the summer. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church welcomes Pastor Don Hashem back for normal services at 10 a.m. at the church on the common, with wife Carmen Hashem playing the music. All are invited/welcome. Call 802-365-4321 for more information.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoke Parish
The Baptist Church on Cross Road in South Wardsboro will be the site for church services beginning June 5 at 9 .m. Church service will continue there till the last Sunday in August.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information, contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org or visit ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
All are welcome to join in for communion service at 10 a.m. this Sunday at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
How can a 2000-year-old message still be relevant in today’s world? One reason is that God’s message is renewed every day through the Holy Spirit. That is the theme of the Rev. Audrey Walker’s Pentecost Sunday sermon, “Fall Afresh on Me,” based on Acts 2:1-21. Organist Lisa Provatas will play “Communion Thoughts,” “Evening Chimes,” and “Sing Praise to God.”
Contact the church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.