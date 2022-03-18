Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. Masks required. Access the Zoom connection on the church website, www.immanuelepiscopal.net or email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. This weekend's service will be in the sanctuary.
This Sunday marks the third in a series entitled, Church of the Wild: How Nature Invites Us Into the Sacred. This series references a book by the same name, authored by Victoria Loorz, which is the basis of a book study offered during the Lenten season at Centre Church. The sermon this morning will be offered by Margo Neale, a long time member of Centre Church. Her talk will be a reflection on Chapter 7 of “Church of the Wild.” Call the church office for more information about the series and to reserve a copy of the book.
The title of Ms. Neale's talk is “A Touch of the Wild.” The scripture references are various selections from Genesis: 1: 9-24. They will be read by Dennis Newman who will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service.
Call the church at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org or find the church on Facebook, www.facebook.com/groups/80415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers worship services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to celebrate the Third Sunday in Lent. First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, are sharing worship together. The service will begin at 10:45 a.m., when announcements, Mission moments, sharing of the Peace, and a Lenten prayer by Richard Rohr will be read by the Rev. Ingrid Lukas-Howe. A chime will ring once, and Lenten worship will begin at 11 a.m. The Revs Ralph Howe and Suzanne Andrews will preside. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
For Thought & Prayer: Lord, I want to spend a moment with You… You already know what’s on my mind and in my heart, so I know I don’t have to impress You. I can just relax and be myself. And when I return to reality, I know I’ll feel refreshed, because You give me insight, understanding and direction. Being with You makes my life something very special. Amen. (Prayers for Today by Carolyn Hermann, revised).
This Sunday the congregation will listen to the message from the Book of Luke 13:1-9, entitled, “Turn from Your Sins or Die,” and “The Parable of the Unfruitful Fig Tree.” “At that time some people were there who told Jesus about the Galileans whom Pilate had killed while they were offering sacrifices to God. Jesus answered them, ‘Because those Galileans were killed in that way, do you think it proves that they were worse sinners than all other Galileans? No indeed! And I tell you that if you do not turn from your sins, you will all die as they did. What about those eighteen people in Siloam who were killed when the tower fell on them? Do you suppose this proves that they were worse than all the other people living in Jerusalem? No indeed! And I tell you that if you do not turn from your sins, you will all die as they did.’ Then Jesus told them this parable: ‘There was once a man who had a fig tree growing in his vineyard. He went looking for figs on it but found none. So he said to his gardener, ‘Look, for three years I have been coming here looking for figs on this fig tree, and I haven’t found any. Cut it down! Why should it go on using up the soil?’ But the gardener answered, ‘Leave it alone, sir, just one more year; I will dig around it and put on some fertilizer. Then if the tree bears figs next year, so much the better; if not, then you can have it cut down.’” (Good News Bible).
Reverend Ralph Howe’ sermon is entitled, “The Loving Mercy of God.”
Dan DeWalt will play music on the grand piano and Kevin Mills will play on the Estey pipe organ.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254- 1234.
For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-method-ist church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church offers in-person worship at 16 Bradley Ave. on Sunday mornings. The 8 a.m. service is in-person only. The 10:15 a.m. service, with music and with nursery care available, is both in-person and livestreamed. Masks are required for in-person services.
Each Wednesday from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. there is a Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel. While many people practice silent meditation in the beginning or end of the day, sometimes it is just what we need in the midst of the day. On Wednesdays from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel, there is a brief 30-minute liturgy which includes scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist.
The weekly Contemplative Service in-person in the Mary Magdalen Chapel at 5:30 p.m. each Thursday is also available on Zoom.
The Saturday Centering Prayer service, in-person in the Chapel, begins at 8 a.m. The service is also available on Zoom or Vimeo.
The 2022 St. Michael's Episcopal Church Fabulous Tag Sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, and tag sale donations are now welcome. Items may be dropped off inside the two closets next to the preschool center on the lower level door. The closets are labeled “Clothing and Linens” and “Housewares." All items must be clean, all in one piece, and in good condition. Books must not have been stored in a damp place; no textbooks. The only toys accepted are puzzles or games with all the pieces. Keep any furniture until two weeks before the sale. The church cannot accept any electronics, appliances, mattresses, exercise equipment, or anything that is soiled, worn, musty or broken.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, www.smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The service will also be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Message: “Suffering”; at 10:30 a.m. there will be a “Climbing the Mountain” discussion group and coffee hour. On Wednesday, Trinity Church offers Tai Chi spiritual movement at 9 a.m., and AA and NA meetings at 7 p.m. The choir meets at 10 a.m. Thursday, and a discussion/meditation is held at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Dummerston
Community Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will gather for worship this Sunday at 10 a.m. in-person and via live stream on the church Facebook page. This will be the third Sunday in the season of Lent. The scripture this week is John 2.13-21 and the congregation will continue to pair poems of Emily Dickinson, this week using "Some keep the Sabbath going to Church." The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead the worship service. This week, the church will relax mask requirements and move to optional use of masks. The church will also resume having refreshments after the worship service.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of Malachi. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
This Lent season Guilford Community Church is engaging in the worship series Full to the Brim: An Expansive Lent Full to the Brim reminds us to live fully — as we pursue justice and hope, or express grief and gratitude. And so, this Lent, walk with us as we learn to trust — fully — that we belong to God. Let us increase our capacity to receive and give grace. Let us discover the expansive life God dreams for us.
Join in this Third Sunday of Lent for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. Pastor Elisa Lucozzi will preach the sermon titled, “It’s Fruitless.” The scripture this Sunday: Isaiah 55: 1-9 and Luke 13: 1-9. Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes two Anthems: “Take Me As I Am”, Iona community and “Just As I Am.” The Hymns this Sunday are: “The Barren Fig Tree,” “The Lord Of Earth and Sky” and “I Am a Child of God.”
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. when the bell in the steeple calls out to the community. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “The Trail” and the Scripture will be Colossians 3:5-14 and the Children’s story will be “Characteristics of a Christian.”
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met and mask are required.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
The Rev. Rob Hamm will lead worship with a sermon titled “Lots of Things Can Be Medicine.” The scripture reading is from Luke 13:1-9. Hymns for the service are “God of the Sparrow” and “O Love That will Not Let Me Go.” The prelude “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross” by William Doane & Lowell Mason, arranged by Arnold Sherman will be played by the Newfane Handbell Ensemble. The offering anthem “Let Us Love One Another” by Arnold Sherman and the postlude “Diademata” by George Elvey will be played by Mike Kelly, music director.
Mission for the month of March is One Great Hour of Sharing and the church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf. The calendar for this week includes a meeting of the Pastor Search Committee after worship on Sunday. On Monday, Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m.; Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. the Book Study Group will meet over Zoom. On Thursday, Veggie Van go will be out in front of the church from noon to 1 pm. and in the evening, handbells rehearsal starts at 6:15 and choir at 7:30.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit the church website at newfanechurch.com or check out the Facebook page.
Putney
Friends Meeting (Quaker)
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person. The Meetinghouse is open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit: putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule. Recordings of the services are on the website. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish has reopened for in-person worship service at the Baptist Church on Cross Road, Sunday at 9 a.m. Communion will be observed. Mask are required and social distancing will be in effect.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Church will offer in-person worship this Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m., and also online at ascvt.org. The website includes information on the church's in-person pandemic protocols.
The theme this Sunday is, "Our Caring Congregation." The lay-led service, assembled by Christina Gibbons, will celebrate the strength we have shown in caring for each other during the pandemic years. Many informal and formal contacts have sustained us. Speakers will talk about the Caring Circle, Small Group Ministries, Membership within the Church, and outreach to the wider community. In addition, a special performance will honor the Vernal Equinox.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship services at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave., at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Singers are invited to choir practice, which begins at 9 a.m.
The Rev. Audrey Walker’s message this week is, “Superstition or Authentic Faith?” Based on the Scripture reading from Luke 13:1-9, this message will emphasize our need to concern ourselves with those things in life which we can control. Musical selections by organist Lisa Provatas will include “Dawn Praise,” “Goin’ Home, and Gordon Young’s ”Divertissement (Gigue).”
Contact the church by e-mail at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is currently meeting only on Zoom for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To request a link to the weekly Zoom invitation, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.