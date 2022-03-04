Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. Masks required. Access the Zoom connection on the church website, www.immanuelepiscopal.net or email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. The church is reopening its sanctuary to in-person worship on March 6, the first Sunday in the Lenten season. Centre Church also will be inducting new members this weekend.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will begin a series of sermons entitled “Church of the Wild: How Nature Invites Us Into the Sacred.” The series references a book by the same name, authored by Victoria Loorz, which will be the basis of a book study offered during the Lenten season. Couper's first sermon in the series is entitled “Intimacy of Place.” The scripture for the morning, Luke 4:1-13, will be introduced and read by April Harkness. She will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. Nan Mann will present the Children's Message. The service will end with the national anthem of the Ukraine as it strives for independence and peace.
Centre Church has joined with the First Congregational Church in West Brattleboro and the Dummerston Congregational Church to sponsor a refugee family from Afghanistan. The family has arrived and has already begun to settle in. They have been studying English and exploring the Brattleboro community. The children are entering school this week, and church leaders are beginning to help the family find appropriate work and housing.
Several organizations have stepped up to meet the immediate needs of the Afghan refugees who have arrived in Brattleboro. Loaves and Fishesprovides lunches on Tuesdays and Fridays at the School for International Training where most of the refugees are currently housed. Lunches are provided other days of the week by many volunteer groups in the Brattleboro community. Also, Carry Me Home is gathering clothing to offer the Afghans as they confront the cold Vermont winter.
For information about providing lunches for the refugees at the School for International Training and to volunteer: https://mealtrain.com/irg8664
For information about donating clothing through Carry Me Home and/or to volunteer: CarryMeHomecampaign@gmail.com.
To access information about the worship services, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/groups/80415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church/First United Methodist
Everyone is invite to celebrate the First Sunday in Lent and join in a journey together toward the miracle of Easter.
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, are sharing worship together, alternating Baptist/Methodist traditions each week. This Sunday there will be a combined Lenten Order of Worship. The service will begin at 10:45 a.m., when announcements, Mission moments, sharing of the Peace, and a reading from the “Haudenosaunee Confederacy,” shared by the Rev. Ingrid Lukas-Howe. A bell will ring once, and the Lenten worship will begin at 11 a.m. The Revs Ralph Howe and Suzanne Andrews will preside. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
First Baptist Church Council will meet on Wednesday, March 9, at 10 am.
For Thought & Prayer: Lord, help me be kind during this Lenten season. Don’t let me be so absorbed in my thoughts and plans that I rush through the day unaware of others. Help me remember that people are more important than my list of things to do. Remind me, Lord, to have time for others just as You always have time for me. Amen.
This Sunday the congregation will listen to the message from the Book of Luke 4:1-13, “The Temptation of Jesus.” “Jesus returned from the Jordan full of the Holy Spirit and was led by the Spirit into the desert, where he was tempted by the Devil for forty days. In all that time he ate nothing, so that he was hungry when it was over. The Devil said to him, ‘If you are God's Son, order this stone to turn into bread.’ But Jesus answered, ‘The scripture says, “Man cannot live on bread alone.'” Then the Devil took him up and showed him in a second all the kingdoms of the world. ‘I will give you all this power and all this wealth,’ the Devil told him. ‘It has all been handed over to me, and I can give it to anyone I choose. All this will be yours, then, if you worship me.’ Jesus answered, ‘The scripture says, “Worship the Lord your God and serve only him!” Then the Devil took him to Jerusalem and set him on the highest point of the Temple, and said to him ‘If you are God's Son, throw yourself down from here. For the scripture says, “God will order his angels to take good care of you.” It also says, “They will hold you up with their hands so that not even your feet will be hurt on the stones.” But Jesus answered, ‘The scripture says, 'Do not put the Lord your God to the test.’ When the Devil finished tempting Jesus in every way, he left him for a while.” (Good News Bible).
Reverend Howe’s sermon is entitled, “The Daily Cost of Discipleship.” Learn of the cost to follow Jesus Christ, as his beloved disciple.
Dan DeWalt will play on the grand piano and organ.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-method-ist church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church has returned to in-person worship at 16 Bradley Ave. on Sunday mornings. The 8 a.m. service is in-person only. The 10:15 a.m. service, with music and with nursery care available, is both in-person and livestreamed. Masks are required for in-person services.
The Sunday morning Adult Forums from 9 to 10 a.m. are offered both in-person at St. Michael’s and on Zoom. The Lenten Forum series on “Dilemmas of Faith” will present participants with the opportunity to explore how we discern right from wrong. What would Jesus do? Are there clear answers? Or ambiguous answers? How do we choose? The Ten Commandments serve as a guide. The first of the series this Sunday will discuss the commandment “You shall not covet your neighbor's house; you shall not covet your neighbor's wife, or his manservant, or his maidservant, or his ox, or his ass, or anything that is your neighbor's.” How do we understand this in our consumer culture? With social media? Annamarie Pluhar will facilitate.
Morning Prayer from 8 to 8:30 a.m. on weekday mornings is held on Zoom. The weekly Contemplative Service is now in-person in the Mary Magdalen Chapel at 5:30 p.m. each Thursday and is also available on Zoom. The Saturday Centering Prayer service, in-person in the chapel, resumes March 5, at 8 a.m.
Links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, www.smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m., with the imposition of ashes. The service will also be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Message: “Climbing the Mountain." Trinity Church offers Tai Chi spiritual movement at 9 a.m. Wednesday; choir at 10 a.m. Thursday; and discussion/meditation at 9 a.m. Saturday.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in this Sunday for in-person worship at Guilford Community Church and streaming live at 10 a.m. This Sunday is a Communion Sunday; First Sunday of Lent. Pastor Elisa Lucozzi will preach the sermon titled “Tempted.” The scripture will be Deuteronomy 26: 1-11 and Luke 4: 1-13. Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes two Anthems: “Prayer” by Patti Casey and “Streams in the Desert” by Brittany Hope. The Hymns this Sunday are: “Lord Jesus Who Through Forty Days,” “You’ve Got to Walk That Lonesome Valley,” “Let Us Break Bread Together” and “I Want Jesus to Walk With Me.”
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “Just call me Old-Fashion” and the Scripture will be Isaiah 46:3-10. The Children’s story will be “The Road Map for Life.”
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met and mask are required.
Putney
Friends Meeting (Quaker)
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with childcare available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit: putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church will resume services starting March 6, at 10 a.m. on the common. Guest speaker this Sunday will be Bill Dagle with Seth Phoenix playing the music. Everyone is welcome.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule. Recordings of the services are on the website. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish will reopen for in-person worship service at the Baptist Church this Sunday at 9 a.m. on Cross Road. Communion will be observed. Those attending in person must wear a mask, whether vaccinated or not, and social distancing will be in effect.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for Sunday service a bit before 10 a.m. by visiting the All Souls Church website at ascvt.org.
The theme this Sunday is, "Neighbors." Since 2017, when Steve Crofter and Laurel Green first opened their home in Rockingham to a family in need of asylum in the U.S., All Souls Church has supported the Community Asylum Seekers Project. In a few short years, in response to the great need and in the face of many obstacles, this organization has grown to support many individuals and families coming from a range of countries and cultures. Join in this service, led by the Social and Environmental Action Committee, as to Executive Director Kate Paarlberg-Kvam, who will discuss the challenges and rewards of this work, and how others can help.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Communion service for the first Sunday of Lent will begin at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
Lent is a season of personal reflection and an opportunity to change those habits that keep us from spiritual fulfillment. This week’s reflection by the Rev. Audrey Walker, titled “When We Are Tempted,” will emphasize our need for God’s help in that process. Organist Lisa Provatas will play “A Lenten Prelude” by Lani Smith, “Behold the Lamb” by Getty and Townsend for the Offertory, and “By Faith Transformed,” also by Lani Smith, as the Postlude.
Previous worship services are available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Contact the church by e-mail at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is currently meeting only on Zoom for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To request a link to the weekly Zoom invitation, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.