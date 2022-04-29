Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds a traditional worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pulpit Supply Pastor this week is the Rev. Rubin Jennings. For more information, like how to join the weekly bible study, contact the Church at 802-463-3220.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, both in person and online.
This Sunday, the congregation continues with the six-week series offered by the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper entitled, “Christian Symbols: Signposts of Devotion.” The series, while devotional in nature, will examine the history and theology of early Christian iconography. The sermon this Sunday is, “Chi Rho (Jesus Christ). The scripture, Romans 8:31-39, will be read by Judy Palmer, who will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. A brief lesson for children will be offered by Lisa Keller. The congregation will celebrate Holy Communion by intinction.
Centre Church sponsors several programs and activities open to the public:
Womanspirit is a book group for women that meets in person on Thursday afternoons and is currently reading “Saving Us” by Katharine Hayhoe.
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion is a book group that meets in person on Sunday mornings and is currently reading “Finding the Mother Tree” by Suzanne Simard.
Pub Theology is a discussion group that meets online on alternate weeks to discuss current topics of interest and concern.
Bible Study is a study group entitled “The Righteous Curmudgeons” led by the pastor, currently focused on the Book of Micah and held in person and online.
For more information, call the office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/80415731855.
First Church of Christ
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers worship services on Zoom. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist / First United Methodist
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist share worship service at 18 Town Crier Drive, on Sundays with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding.
This week the congregation celebrates the Third Sunday of Easter, continuing to celebrate the Ascension of Jesus Christ. The service begins at 10:45 a.m. with announcements, Mission moments, and a sharing of the Peace. A chime will ring once, and the worship service will begin at 11 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
For Thought & Prayer: Dear God, I thank you for the Love that I have through Jesus Christ, that through His beautiful example I can hold on even when there seems nothing to hold onto. I trust you for my future. Restore to me your Salvation and renew my faith in life and those around me. Amen
This Sunday our congregation will listen to the message from the Book of John, Chapter 21, verses 15-18, entitled, “Jesus and Peter.”
“After they had eaten, Jesus said to Simon Peter, “Simon, son of John, do you love me more than these others do?” “Yes, Lord,” he answered, “you know that I love you.” Jesus said to him, “Take care of my lambs.” A second time, Jesus said to him, “Simon, son of John, do you love me?” “Yes, Lord,” he answered, “you know that I love you.” Jesus said to him, “Take care of my sheep.” A third time Jesus said, “Simon, son of John, do you love me?” Peter became sad because Jesus asked him the third time, “Do you love me?” and so he said to him, “Lord, you know everything; you know that I love you!” Jesus said to him, “Take care of my sheep. I am telling you the truth: when you were young, you used to get ready and go anywhere you wanted to; but when you are old, you will stretch out your hands and someone else will tie you up and take you where you don’t want to go.” (In saying this, Jesus was indicating the way in which Peter would die and bring glory to God.) Then Jesus said to him, “Follow me!” (Good News Bible).
Reverend Andrew’s sermon is entitled, “Do You Love Me?” and talks about the incredible love of Jesus and how we should love one another the same way he loves us. Kevin Mills will play on the Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano. Readers for this Sunday will be Leslie Kramsky, Brenda Dodge, Lyndy Strange and Kevin Mills.
If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-method-ist church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. The nursery is open for childcare throughout the 10:15 service. Godly Play Sunday School is in session between at 10 a.m. for kids ages 3-10.
The Adult Forum from 9 to 10 a.m. this Sunday, in the Meeting Room and on Zoom, is “May Day, International Workers' Day, And Labor Day: Transformations of an Observance.” The first of May, or May Day, a celebration of spring, developed from ancient spring rituals. Practices differ widely by culture, but often involve nature, flowers and dancing. In the mid-19th century, the budding labor movement began to flex its power with work stoppages around the world, occurring in late April through early May. One of these work stoppages, which began in Chicago on May 1, 1886, resulted in the infamous Haymarket Massacre. Labor organizations later chose May Day as International Workers’ Day. How then, did the US end up with Labor Day in September, and what is left of the ancient springtime rites? David Treadwell leads.
Services during the week include:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel.
Wednesdays, noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Contemplative service in the Chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, www.smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is typically offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday, and also live streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Message: “May We See Clearly.” On Wednesday, Trinity Church offers Tai Chi spiritual movement at 9 a.m. The choir meets at 10 a.m. On Saturday, May 7, volunteers from the church will tend the water station for the Tulip Trot.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Services at the Dummerston Congregational Church begin at 10 a.m. While the Rev. Dr. Shawn Bracebridge is on vacation the congregation welcomes the Rev. Dr. Larrrimore Crockett, who was pastor of this church from 1957-1960, and has been a choir director at the Dummerston church for the past 20 years or so.
The Celebration of Life for Ambrose Brown will be held on Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre will continue his series in the book of Malachi from the Old Testament. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in this Sunday with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. This Sunday the service leader is Brian Remer. The children begin in worship and are sung out to morning program with Lily and James.
The scripture this Sunday: Acts: 9: 1-6 (7-20); & John 21: 1-19. Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes two Anthems: “Open the Eyes of My Heart” by Paul Baloche, arr. P. Amidon & “I am Sending You Light” by Melanie DeMore, arr. P. Amidon. The Hymns this Sunday are: “Open My Eyes” words & music by Clara H. Scott, arr. P. Amidon, “Be Thou My Vision” traditional Irish, & “Flower Carol” 13 th C. Latin Carol.
After the service, join in for a May Pole Dance outside led by Andy Davis.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “Priorities” and the Scripture will be Haggai 1:1-9. The Children’s story will be “Who's # 1?”
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket.
Newfane
Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC, will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Worship will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm. His sermon is titled “God Isn’t Finished.” The scripture readings are from John 21-1-19. Hymns for the service are “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee” and “He Leadeth Me.” The prelude “Oceans” by Ligthelm, Houston & Crocker, the offertory “The Gift of Song” by P. Ingalls, arranged by H. Ades and the postlude “Let all the World” by Paul Liljestrand will be played by Mike Kelly, Music Director.
The mission for the month of May is the Women’s Freedom Center. The calendar for this week includes: On Monday, Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall at 7 p.m. On Thursday, Men’s coffee meets at 10 a.m., handbell rehearsal begins at 6:15 p.m. and choir rehearsal begins at 7:30 p.m.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit: putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church hold services on the common every Sunday at 10 a.m. with guest leaders until Pastor Hashem joins in again. All are invited/welcome. Call 802-365-4321 for more information.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule. Recordings of the services are on the website. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoke Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish offers in-person worship service at the Baptist Church on Cross Road, Sunday at 9 a.m. Communion will be observed. Mask are required and social distancing will be in effect.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Church will offer in-person worship this Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m., and also online at ascvt.org.
This Sunday the church will offer a special presentation -- “The Ukraine Crisis: Why It Happened and What Are the Ramifications?" -- by guest speaker Robert “Bob” Beck, who retired to New Hampshire's Monadnock region in August of 2020 after a 30-plus year career overseas serving in US Embassies in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Beck currently teaches foreign policy for Keene State’s Cheshire Academy for Lifelong Learning (CALL), where he recently gave an extensive Zoom presentation on the current Russia/Ukraine crisis. This week's service is presented by the Social and Environmental Action Committee on behalf of the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee's Emergency Response Fund for Ukraine Aid. Sunday offerings for the month of May will be shared with this fund
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
All are welcome to join in for a Communion service at 10 a.m. this Sunday at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
Although Easter Sunday has passed, this week’s lesson from the Gospel of John 21:1-19 emphasizes that the Easter experience continued for Jesus’ disciples. The sermon from the Rev. Audrey Walker, titled “Steering Against the Current,” will show what that ongoing experience of Easter has to do with us today.
Organist Lisa Provatas will provide music for the service, including “Fill Me Now” by Lani Smith as the Prelude and “Carillon” by Gordon Young as the Postlude. The congregation will join together to sing hymns “Come, Ye Faithful, Raise the Strain” and “Christ is Risen! Shout Hosanna!”
Contact the church by e-mail at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.