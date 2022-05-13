Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds a traditional worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pulpit Supply Pastor this week is the Rev. Rubin Jennings. For more information, like how to join the weekly Bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday in the Sanctuary at 193 Main St. and online.
This Sunday, the congregation continue with the six-week series offered by the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper entitled, “Christian Symbols: Signposts of Devotion.” The series, while devotional in nature, will examine the history and theology of early Christian iconography. The sermon for this Sunday will be “The Conversion of a Symbol: The Cross.” The Rev. Couper will also offer a children's message in which he will describe the great variety of crosses within the Christian tradition. The scripture related to the sermon is Matthew 27:32-45. It will be read by Lynn Herzog who will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service.
Centre Church sponsors several programs and activities to which the public is invited:
Womanspirit is a book group for women that meets in person and is currently reading "Saving Us" by Katharine Hayhoe.
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion is a book group that meets in person and is currently reading and discussing "Finding the Mother Tree" by Suzanne Simard.
Loaves and Fishes is sponsored in cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, serving 400 meals a week for those in community in need. Volunteers are needed.
Carry Me Home is also sponsored in cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church and providing good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed.
For more information, call the office at 802-254-4730, email centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/80415731855.
First Church of Christ
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers worship services on Zoom. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist share worship service at 18 Town Crier Drive, on Sundays with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding.
The next Joint FBC & FUMC Leadership meeting is May 31 at 10 a.m. FBC Annual Meeting is June 12, after the service. Church Potluck and Spring Clean-Up after worship on June 26. Welcome Center Joint Fundraiser, July 16. Picnics after worship at Pastor Sue’s house on July 31 and Aug. 28.
If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-method-ist church/6399010.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. The nursery is open for child care throughout the 10:15 service. Godly Play Sunday School is in session between at 10 a.m. for kids ages 3 to 10.
Services during the week include: Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom; Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; Wednesdays, noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel; Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom; and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is typically offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship and also livestreamed on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday. Message: “Third Day Living: Defy Expectations." On Wednesday, Trinity Church offers tai chi spiritual movement at 9 a.m., and the choir meets at 10:15 a.m. On Saturday at 9 a.m. there will be a guided meditation/discussion. Trinity is a Reconciling in Christ congregation. All are welcome.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC, will gather for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead in worship based on Psalm 42 and 43. Children and youth will join their families for the first part of worship including a special message, then move to Sunday School with Billie Slade.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will continue his series in the book of Malachi from the Old Testament. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “An Awareness of God” and the Scripture will be Acts 17:16-31. The children’s story will be “Here I am.” To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry can be left inside the front door in the large basket during office hours.
Newfane
Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC, will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com.
The Rev. Rob Hamm will lead worship with a sermon titled, “All Things New.” The scripture readings are from Revelation 21:1-6 and John 13:31-35. Hymns for the service are “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling” and “Be Still, My Soul.” The prelude “Glorious Day” by Chapman, Hall & Bleecker, the offertory “The Shepherd Psalm” by John Carter and the postlude “Sonata in C Major, First Movement” by W.A. Mozart will be played by Mike Kelly, music director.
The mission for the month of May is the Women’s Freedom Center and the church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf. The calendar for this week includes: Sunday after worship, the Pastor Search Committee will meet. Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 1 p.m., Linus Quilters will meet in Fellowship Hall and Deacons will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Church Council will meet at 7 p.m. On Thursday, Ladies Aid will meet at 10 a.m., handbell rehearsal begins at 6:15 p.m. and choir rehearsal begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. The office will be closed this week except for Thursday afternoon. Visit the church website at newfanechurch.com or check out the Facebook page.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church welcomes Pastor Don Hashem back for normal services at 10 a.m. at the church on the common, with wife Carmen Hashem playing the music. All are invited/welcome. Call 802-365-4321 for more information.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule. Recordings of the services are on the website. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoke Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish offers in-person worship service at the Baptist Church on Cross Road, Sunday at 9 a.m. Communion will be observed. Mask are required and social distancing will be in effect.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
How intriguing to have the new All Souls congregant and artist, Trish Murtha, bring her perspective to create a service on the theme of “Beauty” — which is what, exactly? Trish shares with insight and humor how “the eyes” have it, or not, depending on the depth and clarity of our vision and experience. Seek beauty and ye shall find it, oft in the most unlikely places and when we are not seeking it at all.
This service is anticipated to be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to ascvt.org on Sunday shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom. All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information, contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
All are welcome to join in for worship service at 10 a.m. this Sunday at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
Contact the church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.