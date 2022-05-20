Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pulpit Supply Pastor is the Rev. Rubin Jennings. For more information, like how to join the weekly Bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday in the Sanctuary at 193 Main St. and online.
This Sunday, the congregation concludes the six week series offered by the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper entitled, “Christian Symbols: Signposts of Devotion.” The series, while devotional in nature, has examined the history and theology of early Christian iconography. The last sermon in this series is, “Passengers in the Navis,” and focuses on the image of a ship as a symbol of the church. The scripture is an extra-canonical piece referencing The Epistle of Clement to James 14-15. It will be read by Dr. Lynn Herzog, chair of the Church Council, who will also provide the Prayers of the People later in the service. The Children's Sermon will be provided by Priscilla Svec. The hymns, consistent with the theme of the service, are The Church's One Foundation (386 NCH) and It's the Old Ship of Zion (310 NCH)
The Annual Program Meeting of the church will be held immediately following the service.
Centre Church sponsors several programs and activities to which the public is invited:
Womanspirit is a book group for women that meets in person and is currently reading “Saving Us” by Katharine Hayhoe.
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion is a book group that meets in person and is currently reading and discussing “Finding the Mother Tree” by Suzanne Simard.
Loaves and Fishes is sponsored in cooperation with St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, serving 400 meals a week for those in community in need. Volunteers are needed.
Carry Me Home is also sponsored in cooperation with St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and providing good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed.
For more information, call the office at 802-254-4730, email centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/80415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers worship services on Zoom. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. This Sunday the congregation celebrates the Sixth Sunday of Easter and the Ascension of Jesus Christ. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., when announcements, Mission moments, and a sharing of the Peace will be shared by all. A chime will ring once, and worship service will begin. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
The next Joint FBC & FUMC Leadership meeting is May 31 at 10 a.m. FBC Annual Meeting is June 12, after the service. Church Potluck and Spring Clean-Up after worship on June 26. Welcome Center Joint Fundraiser, July 16. Picnics after worship at Pastor Sue’s house on July 31 and Aug. 28.
For Thought & Prayer: Mighty God and Father, release me this day from the slavery of things and stress that seeks to control my life. My mind shouts, “Do me now, fix me, take care of me,” until it seems I am controlled by them. Restore to me the peace I long for and fill my desire to show kindness, compassion and patience wherever I go. Help me seek the shelter and calm of Jesus Christ my Lord. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to the message from the Book of John, Chapter 14, verses 23-29.” “Jesus answered him, (Judas) ‘Those who love me will obey my teachings. My Father will love them, and my Father and I will come to them and live with them. Those who do not love me do not obey my teaching. And the teaching you have heard is not mine, but comes from the Father, who sent me. I have told you this while I am still with you. The Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you everything and make you remember all that I have told you. Peace is what I leave with you; it is my own peace that I give you. I do not give it as the world does. Do not be worried and upset; do not be afraid. You heard me say to you, 'I am leaving, but I will come back to you.' If you loved me, you would be glad that I am going to the Father; for he is greater than I. I have told you this now before it all happens, so that when it does happen, you will believe. I cannot talk with you much longer, because the ruler of this world is coming. He has no power over me, but the world must know that I love the Father; that is why I do everything as he commands me. Come, let us go from this place.’” (Good News Bible).
Reverend Ralph’s sermon is entitled, “God is With Us Always.” Kevin Mills will play on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano, and Pastor Sue will accompany the hymns with her guitar.
If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234. For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-methodist church/6399010.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream.
All are welcome at the Adult Forums each Sunday from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Meeting Room or on Zoom. This Sunday the Forum topic is “Exploring Islam.” Volunteers who accompany Afghan families as they find homes in Vermont are learning more about Muslim practices and faith. Margaret Robbins comes to St. Michael’s this Sunday to give an overview of Islam and Muslim practices and answer questions. She has been a student of Islam for 50 years and is a member of the Hampshire Mosque in Massachusetts, where she leads a convert group for new Muslims. She also completed her pilgrimage to Mecca in 2009.
Services during the week include: Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom; Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; Wednesdays, noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel; Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom; and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is typically offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship and also livestreamed on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday. Message: “Third Day Living: Living with Grace." Church Council meets at 11 a.m.; Monday Trinity Church provides meals for shelter. On Wednesday, Trinity Church offers tai chi spiritual movement at 9 a.m., the choir meets at 10:15 a.m., and at 7 p.m. is AA (women) and NA. On Saturday at 9 a.m. there will be a guided meditation/discussion.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship based on Psalm 139. Children and youth are invited to join their families for the beginning of worship through a children's message, then Billie Slade will lead children and youth in Sunday School downstairs.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will continue his series in the book of Malachi from the Old Testament. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for in-person worship at 55 Main St. and streaming live at 10 a.m. Pastor Elisa Lucozzi will preach the sermon titled “No Justice, No Peace.” The children will go directly to their morning program in the Houghton with Lily and James.
The scripture this Sunday: John 14: 23-29. Music under the direction of Andy Davis includes two Anthems: “When Peace Like a River,” words Horatio Spafford, music Philip Bliss & “Jehovah Sabaoth” words & music Donald Lawrence. The Hymns are: “This Is My Song”, words: Lloyd Stone, music: Jean Sibelius, “My Peace” words: Woody Guthrie, music: Arlo Guthrie, & “O For A World” words: Miriam Therese Winter, music: Carl Gotthelf Gläser.
Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “Where There Is Hatred, Let Me Sow Love” and the Scripture will be Matthew 8:1-7. This Sunday's Children’s story will be “Can You Believe This?"
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry can be left inside the front door in the large basket during office hours.
Newfane
Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and available at newfanechurch.com/.
The Rev. Rob Hamm will lead worship with a sermon titled, “Remember Who We Are.” The scripture reading is John 14:23-29. Following "Children's Time," children are invited to Sunday School downstairs. Hymns for the service are “Come, Christians, Join to Sing,” and “O Master, Let Me Walk with Thee.” The prelude “March,” by Henry Purcell, arr. F. Thomas Simpson, will be played by the Newfane Handbell Ensemble; the offertory is “Only Love,” by Cindy DiCosola, and the postlude “Way Maker,” by Osinachi Okoro, will be played by Mike Kelly, music director.
The mission for the month of May is the Women’s Freedom Center. The calendar for this week includes: Sunday after worship, the Pastor Search Committee will meet, followed by the Spring Meeting of the Windham-Union Association – “A Springtime Celebration of Rural Music,” at 3 pm; fellowship time follows. On Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall. On Thursday, Ladies Aid will meet at 10 a.m.; Veggie Van Go is at the church from noon until 1 p.m.; handbell rehearsal begins at 6:15 p.m. and choir rehearsal begins at 7:30 p.m.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church welcomes Pastor Don Hashem back for normal services at 10 a.m. at the church on the common, with wife Carmen Hashem playing the music. All are invited/welcome. Call 802-365-4321 for more information.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoke Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish offers in-person worship service at the Baptist Church on Cross Road, Sunday at 9 a.m. Communion will be observed. Mask are required and social distancing will be in effect.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
"A Community of Resilience-Celebrating Our Year Together" with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. Everyone has encountered individual and collective challenges in this past year and has shown resilience and creativity, caring and resolve to strengthen and sustain the community.
This service is anticipated to be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to ascvt.org on Sunday shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom. All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information, contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
All are welcome to join in for worship service at 10 a.m. this Sunday at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
This week’s message by the Rev. Audrey Walker will show how we can achieve “A Different Kind of Peace” in our lives through faith. Her sermon is based on the promise of peace in John 14:23-29. Music by organist Lisa Provatas will include “Settled in the Peace of God” and “Sing and Rejoice Greatly.”
Local mission for May is the West Bee Nursery School, and the church continues to collect food for Groundworks. Contact the church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.