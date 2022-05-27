Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pulpit Supply Pastor is the Rev. Rubin Jennings. For more information, like how to join the weekly Bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
On the first Sunday of each month during the summer, Centre Congregational Church will join the three other congregational churches in the area to offer worship services of prayer, song, and contemplation. This Sunday, services will be held at the Guilford Community Church with the Rev. Eliza Lucozzi preaching.
Centre Church will host a celebration of dance on the church lawn (the Green) on June 6 as part of Gallery Walk. The Brattleboro School of Dance will perform briefly and will be followed by Didadi, a drumming group performing in the West African tradition. Instruction in their drumming tradition will be offered by Didadi.
For more information call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at HTTps://facebook.com/groups/804415731855 .
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers worship services on Zoom. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. This Sunday the congregation celebrates the Seventh Sunday of Easter. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., when announcements, Mission moments, and a sharing of the Peace will be shared by all. A chime will ring once, and worship service will begin. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
The next Joint FBC & FUMC Leadership meeting is May 31 at 10 a.m. FBC Annual Meeting is June 12, after the service. Church Potluck and Spring Clean-Up after worship on June 26. Welcome Center Joint Fundraiser, July 16. Cookouts after worship at Pastor Sue’s house on July 31 and Aug. 28.
For Thought & Prayer: Jesus Christ, I want to be a good Christian today and every day; let me share peace with the Good Will you have given me. May my words be like yours, and offer comfort and solace to others. May my heart be filled with your love and compassion so it will overflow and ease those in pain. And may my hands be giving, and help those in need. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to the message from the Book of Luke, chapter 24 verses 36-53: “… suddenly the Lord himself stood among them and said to them, “Peace be with you.” They were terrified, thinking that they were seeing a ghost. But he said to them, ‘Why are you alarmed? Why are these doubts coming up in your minds? Look at my hands and my feet, and see that it is I myself. Feel me, and you will know, for a ghost doesn't have flesh and bones as you can see I have.’ He said this and showed them his hands and his feet. They still could not believe, they were so full of joy and wonder; so he asked them, ‘Do you have anything here to eat?’ They gave him a piece of cooked fish, which he took and ate in their presence. Then he said to them, ‘These are the very things I told you about while I was still with you: everything written about me in the Law of Moses, the writings of the prophets, and the Psalms had to come true.’ Then he opened their minds to understand the Scriptures, and said to them, ‘This is what is written: the Messiah must suffer and must rise from death three days later, and in his name the message about repentance and the forgiveness of sins must be preached to all nations, beginning in Jerusalem. You are witnesses of these things. And I myself will send upon you what my Father has promised. But you must wait in the city until the power from above comes down upon you. Then he led them out of the city as far as Bethany, where he raised his hands and blessed them. As he was blessing them, he departed from them and was taken up into heaven. They worshiped him and went back into Jerusalem, filled with great joy, and spent all their time in the Temple giving thanks to God.” (Good News Bible).
Reverend Suzanne’s sermon is entitled, “He Is Risen!” Dan DeWalt will play on the Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano. Readers are Lyndy Strange, Jeanne Deyo and Kevin Mills.
If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234. For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-methodist church/6399010.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care is available at 10:15.
This Sunday’s Adult Forum from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Meeting Room is “What is the Diaconate?” Adwoa Lewis-Wilson and Darcey Mercier from St. Michael’s will be ordained to the diaconate on June 4, and this is an opportunity to learn more about the history and vocation of being a deacon. While Adwoa and Darcey are being ordained to the transitional diaconate as a step towards being ordained as priests, Jack Karn, who was sponsored by St. Michael’s a few years ago, is a vocational deacon. Jack will be joining in from Texas via Zoom to talk more about his diaconate.
Services during the week include: Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom; Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; Wednesdays, noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel; Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom; and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is typically offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship and also livestreamed on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday. On Wednesday, Trinity Church offers tai chi spiritual movement at 9 a.m., the choir meets at 10:15 a.m., and at 7 p.m. is AA (women) and NA. Meditation meets weekly; call Pastor Jon for time, 978-828-4825.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will gather with sister congregations to worship this week in a union service hosted by the Guilford Community Church at 10 a.m. The service will be led by Rev. Elisa Lucozzi and musicians from Guilford and choir members from the participating congregations. The theme will be "Holy Humor" Sunday. Services in Dummerston will resume next Sunday.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre begin a new series in preaching from the Bible. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for in-person worship at 55 Main St. and streaming live at 10 a.m.
This Sunday is the first union service of the summer and will be hosted by Guilford Community Church. "In the face of all the heaviness, heartache, grief and outrage let us find some small way to hold onto joy, to hold a space where tears of pain and joy can sit in the same pew. Can we keep our grief and shock from becoming inertia? Can we infuse our grief with levity so we can rise up and do whatever it takes to make this world a safer place for all?"
Pastor Elisa Lucozzi will preach a sermon titled, “Lighten Up” to honor both Ascension Sunday and our call to be the light of love in the world. The children will begin in worship and be sung out to their program in the Houghton with Lily and James.
The scripture this Sunday: Psalm 126. Music under the direction of Rachel Johnson includes two Anthems: “Feel Good” by L. Craig Tyson and Leonard Scott & “Ain’t That Good News” adapted by Moses Hogan. The Hymns are: “This is the Day”, Anonymous & “I Still Have Joy” by Danny McCrimmon & Joseph Calvin Jackson, arr. P. Amidon.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “Living Stones” and the Scriptures will be Joshua 4:1-9 and 1Peter 2:4-6. The Children’s story will be “Memorial Day.”
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry can be left inside the front door in the large basket during office hours.
Newfane
Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and available at newfanechurch.com/.
The Rev. Rob Hamm will lead worship with a sermon titled “How We Move in the World.” The scripture reading is from John 17:20-26. Hymns for the service are “For the Beauty of the Earth,” and “They’ll Know We Are Christians.” The prelude “Down a Country Lane,” by Aaron Copland, and the offertory “Praise Canon,” by Dave and Jean Perry, will be played by Mike Kelly, music director. The Postlude “Battle Hymn of the Republic” will be played by Martha LaMoria and Mike Kelly as an organ /piano duet.
The mission for the month of May is the Women’s Freedom Center. The calendar for this week includes: Monday (Memorial Day), Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. On Thursday, Men’s Coffee will meet at 10 a.m.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church welcomes Pastor Don Hashem back for normal services at 10 a.m. at the church on the common, with wife Carmen Hashem playing the music. All are invited/welcome. Call 802-365-4321 for more information.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoke Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish offers in-person worship service at the Baptist Church on Cross Road, Sunday at 9 a.m. Communion will be observed. Mask are required and social distancing will be in effect.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
The Memorial Day service at All Souls Church will feature Thomas M. French, retired attorney and long time member of the church who will describe his retirement project of helping local veterans receive the disability benefits due to them. For this service, Mr. French has recently been honored as Volunteer of the Year by both the local and state chapters of the American Legion. The lay led service, coordinated by Christina Gibbons, remembers those who have served our country in the Armed Forces. The choir will sing “This is My Land” by Jean Sibelius.
This service is anticipated to be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to ascvt.org on Sunday shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom. All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information, contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
All are welcome to join in for worship service at 10 a.m. this Sunday at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
Local mission for May is the West Bee Nursery School, and the church continues to collect food for Groundworks. Contact the church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.