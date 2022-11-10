Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
In the Gospel reading from Luke for this Sunday, Jesus warns us not to get too caught up in fearful warnings that may block out the transformational presence of the Divine in our lives. Echoing the promise in Isaiah’s prophetic words about the wolf and the lamb feeding together, Jesus points us all to a better, peaceful and just world, as God intended. We are to take hope in Jesus and the words of the prophets who advised us all to trust in God and the promise of salvation. The title of Sunday’s sermon is “My Strength and My Song.”
Pastors Steven and Terri Walton have come back to support the church activities and lead worship for a short period of time at First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St. Traditional worship service is Sunday at 10 a.m. There will be coffee time after the service.
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will focus on “Joining Together As All Souls - Communion and Song, Turkey Pie Suppers and Coal!” with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. All Souls continues its Journey of Celebrating 100 Years of Unitarian and Universalists in Brattleboro, traveling back to the beginnings as a congregation.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday at 193 Main St. and online.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will offer a message entitled Recipotic Beneficience based on Luke 6: 37-42. In addition, Reverend Couper, with a parishioner, Dr. Jennifer Ambler, will report on their recent trip to El Salvador during which they visited the church's sister parish in Cabinitas.
This week’s schedule:
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room.
SOS Meal for Groundworks Collaborative, Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Groundworks site.
Service of Contemplation, Wednesday at 5 p.m., at the church and online.
Quilting Ministry, Thursday at 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty.
Women Spirit, Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room at the church.
In addition and in cooperation with St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, at least 400 meals a week are provided through Loaves and Fishes for those simply in need of food, and Carry Me Home provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed for both programs.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group Https://facebook,com/groups/80442531855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of West Brattleboro will not be holding worship services this Sunday due to several cases of COVID in the congregation. Services are expected to resume next Sunday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. The church will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The church is located at 880 Western Avenue. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 16 Bradley Ave. holds an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music every Sunday. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available during the 10:15 service. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream.
This Sunday the Adult Forum topic is “The Common Room Project & St. Michael’s History.” One of the things that motivated St. Michael’s Becoming Beloved Community initiative was the large picture of Bishop John Henry Hopkins that hung in St. Michael’s Common Room. After much study and conversation about the Episcopal Church and its history of racism (as exemplified by Bishop Hopkins), many people of St. Michael’s gathered to discuss what to do with Hopkins’ picture in the Common Room. The group decided not to get rid of the portrait altogether, but to put a small version of the portrait in the context of the church’s history. The congregation would like to include both the difficult and celebrated parts of its history, as well as where we find ourselves now. At the Forum, participants are encouraged to discuss what parts of this history are important to include in a display of St. Michael’ s history in the Common Room. The Forum meets from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Meeting Room.
On Thanksgiving Day at 10 a.m., there will be a Morning Prayer service at St. Michael’s. Everyone will gather together to ask the Lord’s blessing…. this hymn reminds us that Thanksgiving is not just about delicious food and time with family, but the call to gather together and pray. While the congregation cannot meet at Christ Church in Guildford this year, everyone will be gathering at St. Michael’s to begin Thanksgiving with a brief time of song, praise and prayer. All are welcome.
Weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; and noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
For more information about any of these programs, see the eNews or The Guardian on the church website at www.stmichaels-vt.org/ or contact the Church office at 802-254-6048, ext. 104. The office is open Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) 161 Western Ave., offers Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m., in the newly designed sanctuary. The message is Sunday is “Confidence and Peace: A Word About Turnovers, Apple (good) and Basketball (Bad).” Wednesday at 7 p.m. i AA (women) and NA; Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi – Spiritual Movement with Marsha, and 10:15 a.m. choir; Saturday 9 a.m. discussion and meditation with Jon. We welcome everyone.
Vermont Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule for the coming week:
Sunday Meditation and Talk from 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid), with Paul Rodrigue; Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
The VIMC Zoom retreat with Vance Pryor, scheduled for Nov. 12, has been postponed.
For more information about retreats, classes, and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha leading the service. Billie Slade will lead the Sunday School program for children and youth who will start in worship with families and then head downstairs after a children's message. At 3 p.m., the church will host the Windham Union Association meeting of sister UCC churches which will be a business meeting followed by a worship celebration of the Association 225th anniversary led by the Rev. Larrimore Crockett. The church is located at 1535 Middle Road.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for in-person and live streaming worship service beginning at 10 a.m. with The Rev. Elisa Lucozzi preaching.
The congregation will continue with the story sharing series, “Faces of Our Faith.” Carole Crompton will share a story. The choir led by Stefan Amidon will sing two anthems: “Ecstasy” from Shape Note & “Glory Hallelujah.” The Hymns are: “All Things Bright and Beautiful,” “This is My Father’s World” and “Awake, Awake to Work and Love.” The children will begin in worship and be “sung out” to their morning program with Lily and James. Annual Meeting will begin following worship.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Newfane
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled, “A blessing for the hopeful.” The scripture reading is from Isaiah 65:17-25. Hymns for the service are “Holy, Holy, Holy! Lord God Almighty” and “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling.” The Prelude “Invention in Bb Major” by J.S. Bach, the offertory “My Lord, What a Morning” arranged by Donald Hustad, and the Postlude “Like a River Glorious” by James Mountain will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly.
The mission for the month of November is Groundworks Collaborative. The calendar for this week includes: Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall. On Tuesday, Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall to work on the 2023 budget. Wednesday, Ladies Aid will meet at 10 a.m. to plan the Cookie Sale and on Thursday Handbell practice begins at 6:15 p.m. and Choir practice begins at 7:30 p.m.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
Wardsboro Yoked Parish has moved the 9 a.m. Sunday worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St. Church services will continue there every Sunday until the last Sunday in February 2023. Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month.