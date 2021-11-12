Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
In-person worship service begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday. For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational
This Sunday, the congregation of Centre Congregational Church will gather in the nave of the church at 193 Main St. The service begins at 10 a.m. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. to allow for COVID protocols.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper's sermon this week, the second in a series related to the Stewardship Campaign, is entitled, “Work, Rooted in Faith.” Laura Slate will be the liturgist this Sunday and will read the scripture which is Romans 12:9-21. Slate will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. Nan Mann will offer a message for the children who will be participating in our Faith in Action program.
The entire service will be available on the Facebook page and hosted by Daniel Guerra.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website, centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook Group – https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855.
The church offers several programs in addition to the worship service. On Thursday at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursday at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion on the sermon of the previous week. Finally, on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m., there is a book discussion group called “Womenspirit” which meets at the church. The group is reading “The Universal Christ” by Richard Rohr.
Centre Church houses many community groups including the Brattleboro Centre for Children, Alcoholics Anonymous, and several counselors as well as Loaves and Fishes, which welcomes volunteers to help prepare meals for people in need. In addition, Centre Church is seeking to expand its Tech Committee and would wecome volunteers.
Christian Science
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m.
There will be a Christian Science Talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, via Zoom at www.csbrattleboro.org. “God’s-eye View of You” presented by Fujiko Signs, CSB. Sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist. Call 802-246-7245 for more information.
First Baptist Church
Everyone is invited to join in this Sunday for worship and fellowship at First Baptist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive. The service is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Suzanne Andrews. Guest musician Dan DeWalt will provide Gospel music on the Grand piano. Bible Study will be held on Thursday, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the church. The group is studying the Book of Luke. Both Reverend Andrews and the Rev. Ralph Howe from First United Methodist will be leading the sessions. Folks are welcome to bring a brown-bag supper or snack. Beverages will be provided by the church.
For Thought & Prayer: Thank you, Lord, that your light shines clear and steady, guiding me to shelter and safety. Though troubled seas sometimes toss me about, and I fear that I am lost, you are the Lighthouse on the shore that never moves, the Light that never goes out. Thank you, Father for watching over me. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to Jesus’ message from the Book of Mark 13:1-13, entitled, “Jesus Speaks of the Destruction of the Temple,” and “Troubles and Persecutions,” “As Jesus was leaving the Temple, one of his disciples said, ‘Look, Teacher! What wonderful stones and buildings!’ Jesus answered, ‘You see these great buildings? Not a single stone here will be left in its place; every one of them will be thrown down.’” “Jesus was sitting on the Mount of Olives, across from the Temple, when Peter, James, John, and Andrew came to him in private. ‘Tell us when this will be,’ they said, ‘and tell us what will happen to show that the time has come for all these things to take place.’ Jesus said to them, ‘Watch out, and don’t let anyone fool you. Many men, claiming to speak for me, will come and say, ‘I am he!’ and they will fool many people. And don’t be troubled when you hear the noise of battles close by and news of battles far away. Such things must happen, but they do not mean that the end has come. Countries will fight each other; kingdoms will attack one another. There will be earth-quakes everywhere, and there will be famines. These things are like the first pains of childbirth.’” (Good News Bible).
The emphasis on Pastor Sue’s sermon, “The End is Only the Beginning,” will show the importance of living our lives as if today could be our last day. This means living our best day, every day. Treating others as we would want to be treated. Doing everything we can to be ready for Jesus’ Second Coming. And working for the Kingdom of Heaven on earth as God expects us to.
Church office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. Email is Brattleboro.fbc1@outlook.com. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, worships at 11 a.m. each Sunday with the Rev. Ralph Howe. For more information email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail.com or visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-methodist-church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers Sunday services at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. The congregation will receive Holy Communion of bread only at this time. The 10:15 service includes music by the St. Michael’s Choir and nursery care is available. Vimeo service is available at 10:15 a.m. on the website www.stmichaelsvermont.org, or later in the livestream archive section of the website, or on BCTV channel 8 at 2 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
This Sunday is the Ingathering of all pledges of time, talent and funds to support St. Michael’s ministries in the coming year. Parishioner Steve Guerriero will provide the Reflection from the Contemporary Church and Rector Mary Lindquist will preach.
The Adult Forum is focusing on the theme, Spiritual Tools for Difficult Times. The Nov. 14 Forum topic is “Endurance vs. Letting Go,” led by parishioner Janet Cramer. The Adult Forum runs from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Meeting Room and all are invited.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services and Church events are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 9 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) reconciling in Christ congregation, offers in-person worship at 9:30 a.m Sunday at 161 Western Ave., and also live streamed on the Facebook page. Message: "So Where is my Focus?" Spiritual Movement (Tai Chi based) with Pastor Marsha is offered Wednesday at 9 a.m. On Thursday, the "More or Less on Key" Choir meets at 10 a.m. A Discussion/Meditation program with Pastor Jon is offered at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will gather for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead in worship.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit the website at eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC will offer an in-person worship service at the church at 10 a.m. Sunday. The service will also be live-streamed on YouTube. Find the link on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org. Those attending in person should be vaccinated and wear masks while indoors.
Pastor Elisa Lucozzi is preaching a sermon entitled, “Provoking Love: Birthing a New Church.” The choir, under direction of Peter Amidon, will sing “Woyaya” words by Annie Masembe from Uganda, music by the band Osibisa, arranged by Peter Amidon and hymns this Sunday are: “There’s a Sweet Sweet Spirit,” words and music by Doris Akers, "Somos el Cuerpo,” words and music by Jaime Cortez and “Rebuilding Starts with Weeping” by Colorado based composer Amanda Udis-Kessler. Also this Sunday, Guilford Community Church’s annual meeting will take place at 12:30 p.m. online. Contact the church administrator for more information.
Services are also broadcast on BCTV Channel 1075 on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. and again on Sunday at 8 a.m.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message this Sunday is “Now Is The Time!” This Sunday's scripture will be Matthew 3:1-3,13-17.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wedneday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations for the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen. Worship will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm.
The mission for the month of November is Groundworks Collaborative. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meetinghouse (Quaker) is open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30 a.m.). Putney Friends also offers worship online for those not vaccinated, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are welcome to join in. For more information, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John's Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https:// walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Methodist Church
Wardsboro Methodist Church at 122 Main Street has reopened for Sunday worship after a 20-month closure due to structural issues. Everyone is welcome to the 9 a.m. service.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this week is: “Being Together In Community in Covid Times.” We are in covenant to support one another in challenging times like these we are living through. The service will explore how this relationship can be strengthened and can sustain each of us as individuals and as a faith community.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational
Join in for worship and communion this Sunday at the First Congregational Church, UCC at 880 Western Ave. The Rev. Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled “Saying Thank You” based on scripture Luke 17:11-19. Bill Mc Kim, organist will play “Nimrod” by E Elgar for Prelude. Offertory will be “Interlude in F” by Thiman. Postlude will be “Trumpets in Dialogue” by L Clerambault. The anthem will be “Reach out and Touch” arr. by H Livingston.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Mission: Neighbors in Need There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
The Annual Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, starting at 10 a.m. at the church.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.