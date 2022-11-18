Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This week the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes guest Pastor Will Fisher from Elizabethtown, Pa.
Join in this Sunday as the congregation considers God’s Faithfulness in the Journey. Whether you are a faithful follower of Christ, or someone that never stepped foot inside of a church, we are all on a spiritual journey. Is it possible to know God and the plans He has for our lives? Are there right or wrong paths and is it possible to change the path we’re on? Perhaps the visibility of the path before you is obscured by a dense fog, or maybe you just need some direction - either way, we were not meant to travel it alone. Join the journey that leads to clarity, joy, peace and gratitude.
Traditional worship service is Sunday at 10 a.m. There will be coffee time after the service.
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will focus on "The Challenge of Change."
Unitarian Universalists have a reputation for embracing a Don Quixote approach to life, rallying to causes of social and environmental injustices, writing letters to the editor, standing on street corners with picket signs, bending the ears of politicians, attending forums and protests. But are we really champions of change? Along with environmental and social justice issues, what about personal change? We say we want change, but do we? We say we are open to change, but are we? Let’s share how we face the challenge of change together. And, in the spirit of sharing, let’s share our bounty with others struggling with food security. Bring a donation for the collection of non-perishable foods to be delivered to the local food bank.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday at 193 Main St. and online.
This weekend is Thanksgiving Sunday. The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will offer a message entitled First Fruits or Last Fruits? It will be based on Exodus 23: v16-19. The congregation will join in singing traditional Thanksgiving hymns – “We Gather Together” and “Come Ye Thankful People, Come.” Also the church will fill a cornucopia with food to be distributed in the community.
Often at Centre Church lay people will play important parts in the service. In particularly, the church thanks A.J. McDonald and Mindy Nadolski for their contributions to the service in the past weeks.
This week’s schedule:
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room.
Long Range Planning Team report to the congregation and discussion – Service of Contemplation, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. at the church and online.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group Https://facebook,com/groups/80442531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship this Sunday with our Beloved Community; the Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. The website is Belovedcommunityvt.org.
First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
Pastor Ralph’s sermon, “Christ Reigns Today,” gives a glimpse as to the power and glory of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Dan DeWalt will play music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Dear Father, I thank you that you did not create me out of marble, glass, iron or steel, but with a mind to think, a heart to love, and hands to achieve limitless possibilities. Control and take charge of my life. In that spirit, and with that hope, I come to be shaped by you today. Amen
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book Luke, Chapter 1, verses 68-79 entitled, “Zechariah’s Prophecy.” “Let us praise the Lord, the God of Israel! He has come to the help of his people and has set them free. He has provided for us a mighty Savior, a descendant of his servant David. He promised through his holy prophets long ago that he would save us from our enemies, from the power of all those who hate us. He said he would show mercy to our ancestors and remember his sacred covenant. With a solemn oath to our ancestor Abraham, he promised to rescue us from our enemies and allow us to serve him without fear, so that we might be holy and righteous before him all the days of our life. You, my child, will be called a prophet of the Most High God. You will go ahead of the Lord to prepare his road for him, to tell his people that they will be saved by having their sins forgiven. Our God is merciful and tender. He will cause the bright dawn of salvation to rise on us and to shine from heaven on all those who live in the dark shadow of death, to guide our steps into the path of peace.” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: Bible Study Christmas Party at 5 p.m. on Dec. 8. Bring a gift for the Yankee Swap. The Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas decorations, hand-made gifts, home-made Methodist donuts and more. A Dan DeWalt concert is planned for Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. at the church. Admission is free but donations accepted. Pastor Sue will begin Sacred Dance and gentle exercise classes for an hour each Saturday at 11 a.m. starting in January. All ages welcome. Pastor Ralph will offer a 10 session two-hour program on “Active Non-Violence.” Both classes will be at the church.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
Everyone is invited to a Thanksgiving Day Service at First Church of Christ, Scientist at 57 Putney Road on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 10:30 a.m. There will be readings from the Bible and Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures by Mary Baker Eddy plus hymns and a period for Thanksgiving testimonies.
The service will be also available via zoom: Go to csbrattleboro.org for the link.
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational
Join in for worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave. After a responsive reading from Psalm 100 and a time of prayer, the congregation will be treated to a performance by the West B Bells, the church bell choir directed by Alice McClellan, playing three selections. Most of the remainder of the service will be a hymn sing; those in attendance can suggest their favorite hymns for the congregation to sing. Organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will also play three pieces, including “Sing to the Lord of Harvest” and selections from the “Ash Grove Variations.”
Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 16 Bradley Ave. holds an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music every Sunday. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available during the 10:15 service. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream.
This Sunday the Adult Forum topic is “Centering Prayer.” This is a receptive method of Christian silent meditation that prepares us to receive the gift of God’s presence within us, closer than breathing, closer than thinking, closer than consciousness itself. It helps us deepen our relationship with God. St. Michael’s currently practices Centering Prayer as a community on Saturdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Wednesdays from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.; and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6 p.m. in the Mary Magdalene Chapel. This forum will provide some personal reflection from some of the frequent participants with an opportunity for Q&A. An introductory video by Cynthia Bourgeault will be used to get things started. The Forum meets from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Meeting Room.
On Thanksgiving Day at 10 a.m., there will be a Morning Prayer service at St. Michael’s. Everyone will gather together to ask the Lord’s blessing…. this hymn reminds us that Thanksgiving is not just about delicious food and time with family, but the call to gather together and pray. While the congregation cannot meet at Christ Church in Guildford this year, everyone will be gathering at St. Michael’s to begin Thanksgiving with a brief time of song, praise and prayer. All are welcome.
Weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; and noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
For more information about any of these programs, see the eNews or The Guardian on the church website at www.stmichaels-vt.org/ or contact the Church office at 802-254-6048, ext. 104. The office is open Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) 161 Western Ave., offers Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. At 4 p.m. on Sunday there will be a Thanksgiving "Mindful Moment" column gathering. Wednesday 7:00 A.A (women) and N.A. Saturday, 9 a.m. discussion and meditation with Jon.
Vermont Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule for the coming week:
Sunday Meditation and Talk from 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid), with Susan Dreyer Leon; Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only); first and third Saturdays, Meditation & Conversation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only); third Saturday, Poetry Gathering from 7 to 8 p.m. (Zoom only).
Upcoming events: Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Gratitude Sits from 7 to 10 a.m. (arrive anytime) (hybrid*); class on Right Concentration with Paul Rodrigue, 4 p.m. Monday evenings at 7 p.m. starting Nov 28; retreat on Right Mindfulness with Mary Aubry on Dec 10.
For more information about retreats, classes, and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship and Billie Slade will lead the Sunday School program for children and youth. This week, the congregation will look at the Ten Commandments with scripture from Exodus 20. Also, on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m., the church will host a Potluck and Games Night for the community. All are invited to attend. Bring a dish or dessert to share and bring any games you might want to play with others.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for in-person and live streaming worship service beginning at 10 a.m. with The Rev. Elisa Lucozzi preaching. This is Thanksgiving Sunday. The congregation will continue the story sharing series, “Faces of Our Faith.” Michael Mayer will share a story.
The choir led by Andy Davis will sing two anthems: “Blessed Quietness” arr. P. Amidon, words: Marie Payne Ferguson, music: William J. Kirkpatrick and “My Shepherd Will Supply My Needs”, arr. Virgil Thomson words: Isaac Watts (1790) translation of the 23rd Psalm; music: American folk melody. The Hymns are: “For All the Saints” and “Sing a Song of the Saints of God.”
The children will begin in worship and be sung out to their program with Lily and James.
Guildford Community Church will offer an Advent Worship Series beginning Nov. 27. The worship series will also be accompanied by a small group study which uses the work of Dr. Brené Brown, sociologist, lecturer, podcaster, and author of six New York Times best-selling books. Through this four-week journey participants will focus on dealing with fear, vulnerability, perfectionism, and courage with discussion questions helping us to ask how we can offer our best selves, our best messages to the world. The groups will meet for four weeks in person and via Zoom: Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. in person and Wednesdays via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m., following Bible study, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Marlboro
Meeting House
The Marlboro Meeting House will hold its annual Thanksgiving worship service this Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Meeting House. The Scripture in focus will be Philippians 4:4-9, in which St. Paul gestures toward the incomprehensible peace of Christ. Hymns will be led by James Levinson on the organ.
This year, members and friends in the community are encouraged to contribute whatever food donations they can spare. Non-perishable food-item donations will be going to the Marlboro Community Center Food Share Program. In-date (i.e., non-expired) items should be left at the post office in the bin specifically for the Food Share program.
All are welcome to join in for worship. A stair chairlift is available. Masking is encouraged but not required. Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For more information, email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
Newfane
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled, “Hollowed-out and full.” The scripture reading is from Philippians 4:4-9. Hymns for the service are “Come, Ye Thankful People, Come” and “Put Peace into Each Other’s Hands.” The Prelude “Invention in Bb Major” by J.S. Bach, the offertory “Dona Nobis Pacem,” and the Postlude “Way Maker” by Osinachi Okoro will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly.
The mission for the month of November is Groundworks Collaborative. The calendar for this week lists Al-Anon meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
Wardsboro Yoked Parish has moved the 9 a.m. Sunday worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St. Church services will continue there every Sunday until the last Sunday in February 2023. Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month.