Bellows Fall
First Baptist Church
In-person worship service begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday. For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday, the congregation of Centre Congregational Church will gather in the nave of the church at 193 Main St. The service will begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to arrive by 9:30 a.m. to allow time for COVID safety protocols. The service will be available as a recording and on Facebook.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper's sermon this week, "Rooted in Wealth," is the third in a series related to the Stewardship Campaign. Lynn Herzog will be the liturgist this Sunday and will read the scripture, John 18: 33-37. She will also offer the Prayers of the People. Marion Abell will offer the children's message on behalf of Faith in Action, the Christian Education program.
The entire service, hosted by Holly Kennedy, will be available on the Facebook page.
Several programs are offered during the week. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion on the sermon of the previous week. Finally, on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m., there is a book discussion group called “Womenspirit” which meets at the church. The group is reading and discussing "The Universal Christ" by Richard Rohr.
Centre church also houses many community groups including the Brattleboro Centre for Children, Alcoholics Anonymous, and several counselors as well as Loaves and Fishes that provides about 400 meals a week for members of the community (volunteers welcome). Carry Me Home, another organization that is housed within Centre Church, is gathering and organizing clothing for new Afghan neighbors, as needed. In addition, Centre Church is seeking to expand its Tech Committee and, again, would welcome broader participation in our efforts to reach out into the community.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website, centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m.
There will be a Christian Science Talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, via Zoom at www.csbrattleboro.org. “God’s-eye View of You” presented by Fujiko Signs, CSB. Sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist. Call 802-246-7245 for more information.
First Baptist Church
Everyone is invited to join in this Sunday for worship and fellowship at First Baptist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive. The service is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Suzanne Andrews.
The Christmas Bazaar is on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Sunday, from 3 to 5 p.m., the church will have a pot-luck Greening Party where voluteers will decorate the Sanctuary for Christmas.
Bible Study is held on Thursdays, 5 to 6 p.m. at the church. The group is studying the Book of Luke. Both Reverend Andrews and the Rev. Ralph Howe from First United Methodist Church will be leading the sessions. Folks are welcome to bring a brown-bag supper or snack. Beverages will be provided by the church.
For Thought & Prayer: At this Thanksgiving time, I thank you, Lord, for your greatness. I thank you that you are a Holy and just God. I thank you for your mercy and love. My heart overflows with gratitude for the countless blessings you provide daily: for food and water, for companionship and friendship, for love of special friends and family. I thank you, Lord. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to Jesus’ message from Psalm 100, entitled, “A Hymn of Praise.” “Sing to the Lord, all the world! Worship the Lord with joy; come before him with happy songs! Never forget that the Lord is God. He made us, and we belong to him; we are his people, we are his flock. Enter the Temple gates with thanksgiving; go into its courts with praise. Give thanks to him and praise him. The Lord is good; his love is eternal and his faithfulness lasts forever.” (Good News Bible).
The emphasis on Pastor Sue’s sermon, “Give Thanks to God,” will show the importance of Thanksgiving goes beyond the dining room table. The meaning of Thanksgiving is so deep and Spiritual that this day needs to be dedicated to God. Even if you don’t have a fancy Thanksgiving table to sit down at, even if you find yourself alone on Thanksgiving, you can still find comfort knowing there are many things to be thankful for. So, remember to give thanks to God for all things.
Church office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. Email is Brattleboro.fbc1@outlook.com. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, worships at 11 a.m. each Sunday with the Rev. Ralph Howe. For more information email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail.com or visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-methodist-church/6399010/
St. Michael's Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers Sunday services at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. The congregation will receive Holy Communion of bread only at this time. The 10:15 service includes music by the St. Michael’s Choir and nursery care is available. Vimeo service is available at 10:15 a.m. at www.stmichaelsvermont.org, or later in the livestream archive section of the website, or on BCTV channel 8 at 2 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
This weekend St. Michael's will celebrate Christ the King Sunday. The congregation will reflect on what it means to live, or strive to live, recognizing that Christ’s love is the most important power in our lives. The Adult Forum topic will be “Christ The King” ... Would Jesus ever be comfortable with this title? Why do we continue to use it? Like so much in life, this title is full of contradictions, both obscuring the message of the prophet of humility and also ensuring that people of great power hear that same message. We trace its history and ask ourselves what images of Jesus best allow us to hear his message and communicate it? Led by Phillip Wilson. The Adult Forum runs from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Meeting Room and all are invited.
There will not be a Wednesday eucharist or Thursday contemplative service next week because of the Thanksgiving holiday, but these services will return on December 1 and 2.
All are welcome to join in on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Mother Church, Christ Church in Guilford, for a Morning Prayer service with hymns. Dress warmly, as Christ Church does not currently have heat. Remember that Christ Church is not accessible because of the front steps and does not have a bathroom.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services and Church events are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) reconciling in Christ congregation, offers in-person worship at 9:30 a.m Sunday at 161 Western Ave., and also live streamed on Facebook. Message: "The Kingdom: The Beyond Within." New Members welcomed this day. Tai Chi is offered Wednesday at 9 a.m., choir at 10:30 a.m. (special birthday); A discussion/meditation program is offered Saturday at 9 a.m.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
The Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together in the sanctuary, 1535 Middle Road, at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The congregation will continue this week with the "Be A Blessing" series with the theme "Give Thanks." The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, will hold worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is beginning a series of Thanksgiving messages, followed by Advent sermons. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC will offer an in-person worship service at the church at 10 a.m. Sunday. The service will also be live-streamed on YouTube. Find the link on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/guilfordVTUCCchurch
This Sunday is the Thanksgiving Service: Celebrating Gratitude and Generosity led by Pastor Elisa Lucozzi. The Hymns are “We Gather Together,” “Count Your Blessings,” words by Johnson Oatman Jr., and “Now Thank We All Our God.” The Anthems are “Build a Bridge” from Alvin Slaughter, and “Gratitude,” words by Isaac Watts; Music, Alexander Gillet.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “Overtaken by Blessings.” The scripture will be Deuteronomy 28:1-14 and the Children’s story will be “A Note Of Thanks.”
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wedneday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations for the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket.
Marlboro
Meeting House
The Marlboro Meeting House will hold a Thanksgiving service on Zoom at 4 p.m. this Sunday. To participate and receive the meeting link, send a request to marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com.
Traditionally the group has gathered nonperishable food items at this service. To donate to the Marlboro Community Center's Food Share program, drop your items at the bin in the Marlboro Post office. These items must be in-date and have not been opened.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online at newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
The Rev. Rob Hamm's sermon is titled “Where Everybody Helps.” The scripture reading is from Matthew 6:25-33. Hymns for the service are “Come, Ye Thankful People, Come” and “We Praise You, O God.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “The Call,” by Ralph V. Williams; and the offertory piece “Sing to the Lord of Harvest” arranged by Healey Willan; and the postlude “Shout to the North” by Darlene Zschech.
The mission for the month of November is Groundworks Collaborative. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meetinghouse (Quaker) is open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30 a.m.). Putney Friends also offers worship online for those not vaccinated, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are welcome to join in. For more information, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John's Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https:// walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Methodist Church
Wardsboro Methodist Church at 122 Main Street has reopened for Sunday worship. Everyone is welcome to the 9 a.m. service.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this week is: "All That We Share is Sacred."
When the congregation gathers on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, several members of All Souls Church will share thoughts about things for which they are grateful. As we listen to each other’s stories, we will be reminded of the purpose and depth of our beloved community.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship and communion this Sunday at the First Congregational Church, UCC at 880 Western Ave. This Thanksgiving sermon is entitled “Songs of Truth” based on Scripture John 18:33-38. Organist Bill McKim will play for Prelude “Thanks be to Thee” G F Handel arr. by W McKim. Offertory will be “Ave Verum Corpus” by W A Mozart. Postlude will be “Now Thank We All our God” by S Karg-Elert. Steve Rice will lead the choir in “Acres Grace.”
Services are on youtube. Search: rev audrey walker. Local television BCTV also carries this service. The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: “Neighbors in Need." There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf. The Knitting and Craft Group meets on Mondays at 1:30 p.m. creating prayer shawls and other hand goods.
The church will hold its 63rd annual Christmas Bazaar this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring Vermont products and hand crafted items and a raffle.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.