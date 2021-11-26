Bellows Fall
First Baptist Church
For many people, this past Thanksgiving was a holiday like no other. Having been apart for so long, this time of gathering, sharing and reconnecting garnished special meaning. It is the perfect gateway into the Advent Season which begins this Sunday as we light the Candle of Hope. It is the Hope that this world will continue to gain in love, peace and joy which prepares us for the birth of the Lord, Jesus Christ. Join in with First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls this Sunday for the sermon, “Hopeful Dreams.”
In-person worship service begins at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday, the congregation of Centre Congregational Church will gather in the nave of the church at 193 Main St. The service will begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to arrive by 9:30 a.m. to allow time for COVID safety protocols. The service will be available as a recording and on Facebook.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper's sermon is the first in the Advent series and is entitled, “Where in the World Do We Find Hope These Days?” The first candle of the Advent Wreath will be lit as the congregation follows the ancient candle lighting ritual. This candle is entitled the Candle of Hope and is accompanied by reading from Isaiah 64:1-9.
Several programs are offered during the week. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion on the sermon of the previous week. Finally, on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m., there is a book discussion group called “Womenspirit” which meets at the church. The group is reading and discussing "The Universal Christ" by Richard Rohr.
Centre church also houses many community groups including the Brattleboro Centre for Children, Alcoholics Anonymous, and several counselors as well as Loaves and Fishes that provides about 400 meals a week for members of the community (volunteers welcome). Carry Me Home, another organization that is housed within Centre Church, is gathering and organizing clothing for new Afghan neighbors, as needed. In addition, Centre Church is seeking to expand its Tech Committee and, again, would welcome broader participation in our efforts to reach out into the community.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website, centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
Join in worship this First Sunday of Advent at First Baptist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, as the congregation lights the candle of Hope and awaits the coming of Lord, Jesus Christ; anticipating Christmas Eve. The service will be from 11 a.m. to noon.
For Thought & Prayer: Eternal Father, life is truly an adventure with you. With hope, I face each new day in the anticipation of your exciting and unusual plan for my life. Lighting of the Advent Wreath – Hope. Amen
This Sunday, recall the Hope we have in Jesus. The prophets of Israel all foretold of the coming of Christ and how a Savior would be born a King from the line of David. They spoke of how he would rule wisely, bless all nations, and bring Hope to the world. The churh lights the candle of Hope to remember that as Jesus came to us humbly in the manger at Bethlehem, and gave light to the world, so He is coming again in Power to deliver His people. Amen.
The emphasis on Pastor Sue's sermon, “The Lord is Coming!” The congregation will listen to Jesus' message from the Book of John, Chapter 1, verses 19-29, entitled “John the Baptist's Message.” The Bible says, “The Jewish authorities in Jerusalem sent some priests and Levites to John to ask him, ‘Who are you?’ John did not refuse to answer, but spoke out openly and clearly, saying: ‘I am not the Messiah.’ ‘Who are you, then?’ they asked. ‘Are you Elijah?’ ‘No, I am not,’ John answered. ‘Are you the Prophet?’ they asked. ‘No,’ he replied. ‘Then tell us who you are,’ they said. ‘We have to take an answer back to those who sent us.’ ‘What do you say about yourself?’ John answered by quoting the prophet Isaiah: ‘I am 'the voice of someone shouting in the desert: Make a straight path for the Lord to travel!’ The messengers, who had been sent by the Pharisees, then asked John, ‘If you are not the Messiah nor Elijah nor the Prophet, why do you baptize?’ John answered, ‘I baptize with water, but among you stands the one you do not know. He is coming after me, but I am not good enough even to untie his sandals.’ All this happened in Bethany on the east side of the Jordan River, where John was baptizing.” (Good News Bible).
Dan DeWalt will play the Grand piano during the service. An adult Bible Study meets every Thursday evening at 5 p.m. at the church. Join in for dinner and fellowship as the group explores the Book of Matthew.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the Homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, worships at 11 a.m. each Sunday with the Rev. Ralph Howe. For more information email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail.com or visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-methodist-church/6399010/
St. Michael's Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers Sunday services at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. The congregation will receive Holy Communion of bread only at this time. The 10:15 service includes music by the St. Michael’s Choir and nursery care is available. Vimeo service is available at 10:15 a.m. at www.stmichaelsvermont.org, or later in the livestream archive section of the website, or on BCTV channel 8 at 2 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
This Sunday is the first Sunday of the Season of Advent. This year’s Advent Devotional, created by our seminarian adwoa, is a collection of poetry, prose and prayers intended to open us spiritually to the work that lies ahead in this season. The Adult Forum from 9 to 10 a.m. will be “Reflecting on the Readings in the Devotional.” The Devotional is meant for personal use, but the group will also be reflecting on these readings at the Adult Forums during the first three Sundays in Advent on Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12. All are welcome to join Mary Lindquist and adwoa in the Meeting Room Sunday morning.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services and Church events are also found in the eNews block on the church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) reconciling in Christ congregation, offers in-person worship at 9:30 a.m Sunday at 161 Western Ave., and also live streamed on Facebook. Message this week: Wake Up.
Tai Chi is offered Wednesday at 9 a.m. On Thursdy, Altar Care meets at 9 a.m. and the choir at 10 a.m. Advent worship is offered at 11 a.m. Thursday, followed by Advent lunch at 11:30 a.m. A discussion/meditation program is offered Saturday at 9 a.m.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together on Sunday at 10 a.m. to celebrate the arrival of a new church year with the first Sunday in Advent. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship. The congregation will light the first Advent candle of hope and begin building a nativity with Mary and Joseph figures. Scriptures for this week include the story of Joseph learning of the coming of Jesus in Matthew 1.18-25 and Mary's story including her song known as the Magnificat in Luke 1.39-56.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, will hold worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching Advent sermons leading up to Christmas. The Christmas Eve Service begins at 7 p.m. and will include candle lighting at the end. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in for the first Sunday of Advent at Guilford Community Church. The focus is on that unlikely place the Love Incarnate was born – a stable, through the worship series “The Inn: Housing the Holy.” This year as we saw unprecedented loss of life, of jobs, homes and access to food which as forced many to think “outside the box” much like the innkeeper did to try and help relieve others suffering. We are called to “make room” in our inns – to create a welcoming space for the flourishing of humanity. That’s what the inn, the stable, the manger, became that night. Readings for this service will include Jeremiah 33: 14-16 and Psalm 25: 4-5. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled, “Housing the Holy: Making Room for Hope.” Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes two musical pieces written especially for this worship series “Hope Waits for Us At Advent’ and “Make of My Heart a Stable” both by composer Amanda Udis-Kessler. Anthem will be “Prayer” by Patti Casey. Hymns include “Now the Time is Approaching,” “O Come Emmanuel” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” Worship is in person and streaming live at 10 a.m. Those attending in person should be vaccinated and wear masks.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message for the First Day of Advent is “The Manger.” The scripture will be Luke 2:1-7 and the Children’s story is “What Are You Waiting For?”
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wedneday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations for the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on the First Sunday of Advent. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online at newfanechurch.com/ Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
The Rev. Rob Hamm will lead worship with a sermon titled “Making Room for Hope.” The scripture readings are from Jeremiah 33:14-16 and Psalm 25:4-5. Hymns for the service are “All Earth is Hopeful” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “To a Maid Whose Name Was Mary” by Rusty Edwards and the offering anthem “Awake! Awake, and Greet the New Morn” by Marty Haugen. Martha LaMoria will join Mike for an organ/ piano duet playing the postlude “Christmas Pastorale” by Charles Demorest and arranged by Rob Roy Peery.
The mission for the month of November is Groundworks Collaborative. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meetinghouse (Quaker) is open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30 a.m.). Putney Friends also offers worship online for those not vaccinated, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are welcome to join in. For more information, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John's Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https:// walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Methodist Church
Wardsboro Methodist Church at 122 Main Street has reopened for Sunday worship. Everyone is welcome to the 9 a.m. service. The Advent Schedule for the Wardsboro Yoked Parish is as follows: Nov. 28, First Sunday of Advent; Dec. 5, Second Sunday of Advent; Dec. 12, Third Sunday of Advent; Dec. 19, Fourth Sunday of Advent; Friday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m.; no worship service on Christmas Day.
Contact Pastor Pete Carlson with any questions or comments at 802-874-4181, or at carlsonpw56@gmail.com .
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this week is: "A Harvest of History and Belonging" with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. The congregation will recall some important moments that have shaped our faith, and reflect on ways to deepen our sense of belonging in this time of harvest and coming home.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in this Sunday at the First Congregational Church, UCC at 880 Western Ave., as the Rev. Audrey Walker leads in worship on the First Day of Advent. The sermon is entitled “God With Us” based on Scripture Luke 21:7-12,16-17,20-28. Bill McKim, organist, will play for Prelude “Come Savior of the Nations” by J Pachebel. Anthem will be “Come Jesus Son of God” by G F Handel arr. Hal Hobson. Offertory will be “Meditation on “Come Creator” by J Clokey. Postlude will be Savior of The Nations, Come” by P Manz.
Services are on youtube. Search: rev audrey walker. Local television BCTV also carries this service. The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: “Neighbors in Need." There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf. The Knitting and Craft Group meets on Mondays at 1:30 p.m. creating prayer shawls and other hand goods.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.