Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
In Sunday’s Gospel reading from Luke a group of people try to trap Jesus in a conversation about life and death. They are Sadducees that do not believe in eternal life or resurrection. Jesus on the other hand preached readily on the prospects of life beyond this earthly place. It seems that there are always naysayers ready to come out of the woodwork on any topic; to dispute anything and everything. Maybe the root of their distaste is that they live in fear. Fear can ultimately wipe away any chance for meaningful transformation or an expanded sense of consciousness. Fear is best served for things like running away from lions. The name of the sermon is “No Lions and Tigers and Bears.” Oh my!
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. on Sundays at First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St.
Pastors Steven and Terri Walton have come back to support the church activities and lead worship for a couple of months. There will be coffee time after the service. For more information, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will focus on "Our Planet, Our Community."
As the world continues to experience the devastating consequence of climate change, the congregation will hear from members of 350Brattleboro, with whom All Souls Church is sharing offerings for the month of November. Founded in 2008, 350 is an international movement of ordinary people working to end the age of fossil fuels and build a world of community-led renewable energy for all. Join in to hear what the local chapter has been up to, and learn how you can be a part of this work.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday at 193 Main St. and online.
This Sunday, a member of the congregation, the Rev. Roger Brown, will offer a message entitled, “The Potluck Communion.” Reverend Brown will also lead everyone in a responsive call to worship, will provide the pastoral prayers and will officiate in serving Holy Communion. As always, several members of the congregation will also participate in leading the service. Sue Rowell will welcome everyone to the service and will cite local and global concerns. She will also read the scripture for the morning which is Luke, Chapter 6: verses 20-31. Finally, she will lead everyone in a remembrance of members of the congregation who have died in the past year. Laura Slate will offer a message for children attending the service in person and on line.
This week's schedule
Bonhoeffer Study Group, Monday at 7 p.m. online.
Service of Contemplation on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. online and in the Chapel.
Quilting Ministry, Thursday at 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty.
Women Spirit on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room.
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group at 9 a.m. Sundays in the Heritage Room.
In addition and in cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, at least 400 meals a week are provided through Loaves and Fishes for those simply in need of food, and Carry Me Home provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed for both programs.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group Https://facebook,com/groups/80442531855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational
Join in for worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship this Sunday with our Beloved Community; the Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. The website is Belovedcommunityvt.org.
First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
Pastor Ralph’s sermon, “The Spirit Abides; Fear Not!” enlightens us as to the meaning of the Holy Spirit and how the Spirit affects our lives. Dan DeWalt will play inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Jesus tells us, “Trust me in the depths of your being. It is there that I live in constant communion with you. When you feel flustered and frazzled on the outside, do not get upset with yourself. You are only human, and the swirl of events going on all around you will sometimes feel overwhelming. Rather than scolding yourself for your humanness, remind yourself that I am with you and within you. You do not face this world alone.” Amen
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book Luke, Chapter 20, verses 27-28 entitled, “The Question about Rising from Death.” “Then some Sadducees, who say that people will not rise from death, came to Jesus and said, ‘Teacher, Moses wrote this law for us: “If a man dies and leaves a wife but no children, that man's brother must marry the widow so that they can have children who will be considered the dead man's children.” ‘Once there were seven brothers; the oldest got married and died without having children. Then the second man married the woman, and then the third. The same thing happened to all seven – they died without having children. Last of all, the woman died. Now, on the day when the dead rise to life, whose wife will she be? All seven of them had married her.’ Jesus answered them, ‘The men and women of this age marry, but the men and women who are worthy to rise from death and live in the age to come will not then marry. They will be like angels and cannot die. They are the children of God, because they have risen from death. And Moses clearly proves that the dead are raised to life. In the passage about the burning bush he speaks of the Lord as “the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob.” He is the God of the living, not of the dead, for to him all are alive.’” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: First Baptist Council will meet after church on Nov. 6. Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Set-up on Friday, 10 a.m. Goodwill Industries is offering a Job Fair at the church, scheduled for Nov. 9, 10, 16 and 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the Homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 16 Bradley Ave. holds an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music every Sunday. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available during the 10:15 service. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream.
On Wednesdays, all are welcome to gather at The Works on Main Street from 8:30 to 10 a.m. for fellowship and reflection on the Psalms. Using the Psalm for the coming Sunday, Adwoa Wilson hosts conversation about how this prayer book of the Church connects to our own lives. What might it mean to make these songs to God our own, in our day and our personal experiences? Drop in or stay for the whole time. Coffee will be provided by St. Michael's. BYO breakfast or come early enough to order what you'd like to eat.
Weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; and noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
For more information about any of these programs, see the eNews or The Guardian on the church website at www.stmichaels-vt.org/ or contact the Church office at 802-254-6048, ext. 104. The office is open Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Vermont Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
On Saturday, Nov. 5, VIMC in collaboration with Brattleboro Area Hospice will present “Death Cafe” from 3 to 5 p.m. at VIMC.
There will be a VIMC Zoom retreat on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m., on the Benefits of Awareness Practice with Vance Pryor. This retreat will explore the importance of practicing awareness in daily life. All are welcome. Registration deadline is noon on Nov. 11
For more information about retreats, classes, and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will gather for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship based on Genesis 32 and 33, the stories of Jacob wrestling with an angel and reconciling with his brother Esau. Billie Slade will lead Sunday School for children and youth who will gather in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. with families, and head downstairs after a special message. Refreshments will be served after the service. The church is located at 1535 Middle Road.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for in-person and live streaming worship service beginning at 10 a.m. with The Rev. Elisa Lucozzi preaching.
This Sunday the congregation welcomes new members. It is a Communion Sunday. The congregation will continue with the story sharing series: “Faces of Our Faith.” Bonnie Garrapy will share a story. The choir led by Peter Amidon will sing two anthems: ”Every Time I Feel the Spirit,” African American Spiritual, arr. P. Amidon & “Amazing Grace,” words John Newton, arr. Peter & Mary Alice Amidon. The Hymns are: “Breathe on Me Breath of God,” words Edwin Hatch, music Robert Jackson, “Forgive Our Sins” words Rosemond E. Herkins, & “Called As Partners in Christ’s Service” words Jane Parker Huber, music John Zundel. The children will begin downstairs with Lily and James.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
Wardsboro Yoked Parish has moved the 9 a.m. Sunday worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St. Church services will continue there every Sunday until the last Sunday in February 2023. Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month. All are welcome.