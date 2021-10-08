Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
One young man who had done all that God asked in the Commandments lacked one thing to secure eternal life — to give away his belongings. Mark tells us that “When he heard this, he was shocked and went away grieving, for he had many possessions.” What is it about material goods that blocks us from God’s goods? Can’t we have both? What is Jesus telling us when he says, “How hard it will be for those who have wealth to enter the kingdom of God!”? The title of Sunday’s sermon is “What must I do?”
Join in this Sunday at 9 Church Street for a traditional worship service at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879.
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday, the congregation of Centre Congregational Church will gather once more in the nave of the church at 193 Main St. All are welcome.
The service will begin at 10 a.m. In this time of COVID, congregants and visitors are encouraged to arrive by 9:30 a.m. in order to allow time for handwashing and a review of the safety protocols adopted by the Church Council. Masks are required as well as social distancing within the nave. The service will also be available as a recording and on Facebook.
The service this Sunday will be the capstone on a three-day weekend with The Rev. Paul Nickerson, who has been working with Centre Church for almost two years to develop a long range plan. His sermon is entitled, “A Breath-taking Vision.” It is the fourth in a five week sermon series at the church entitled “Re-launching to Belong, Believe, and Become.”
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will open the service. Matt Deen, a candidate for ministry in the United Church of Christ, will offer the responsive call to worship and the opening prayer. Priscilla Svec will read the scriptures for the morning which are Exodus 3:1-12 and Acts 16:6-10. She will also offer the Prayers of the People. Athena Burke, a guest soprano, will provide the gathering music and the anthem. The entire service will be on Facebook, hosted by Daniel Guerra and Teddy Martin.
All are invited to a coffee hour immediately following the service.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook Group — https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855
Christian Science
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive invites everyone to join in this Sunday for fellowship and worship. The service is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Suzanne Andrews presiding. Pastor Sue will accompany with her guitar.
For Thought and Prayer: Dear God, I want to thank you for the work you are doing in my life. I am so grateful for every new opportunity that this day will bring. Your Grace is amazing. As I grow stronger, my faith in you grows deeper, and I am so thankful. I know that the plan you have for my life will slowly unfold with each new day. I will be patient as change comes, because I know you are in charge. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to Jesus’ message from the Book of Mark 10:17-31 entitled, “The Rich Man.” “As Jesus was starting on his way again, a man ran up, knelt before him, and asked him, ‘Good Teacher, what must I do to receive eternal life?’ ‘Why do you call me good?’ Jesus asked him. ‘No one is good except God alone. You know the commandments: Do not commit murder; do not commit adultery; do not steal; do not accuse anyone falsely; do not cheat, respect your father and your mother.’ ‘Teacher,’ the man said, ‘ever since I was young, I have obeyed all these commandments.’ Jesus looked straight at him with love and said, ‘You need only one thing. Go and sell all you have and give the money to the poor, and you will have riches in heaven; then come and follow me.’ When the man heard this, gloom spread over his face, and he went away sad, because he was very rich. Jesus looked around at his disciples and said to them, ‘How hard it will be for rich people to enter the Kingdom of God!’ The disciples were shocked at these words, but Jesus went on to say, ‘My children, how hard it is to enter the Kingdom of God! It is much harder for a rich person to enter the Kingdom of God than for a camel to go through the eye of a needle.’ At this the disciples were completely amazed and asked one another, ‘Who, then, can be saved?’ Jesus looked straight at them and answered, ‘This is impossible for man but not for God; everything is possible for God.’ Then Peter spoke up, ‘Look, we have left everything and followed you.’ ‘Yes,’ Jesus said to them, ‘and I tell you that anyone who leaves home or brothers or sisters or mother or father or children or fields for me and for the gospel, will receive much more in this present age. He will receive a hundred times more houses, brothers, sisters, mothers, children, and fields – and persecutions as well; and in the age to come he will receive eternal life. But many who are now first will be last, and many who are now last will be first.’” (Good News Bible).
The emphasis on Pastor Sue’s sermon, “What It Means to Give All You Have,” will explore how when we focus less on our material possessions, God will provide for our every need. The key to the Kingdom, is to place God first and our possessions last.
First Baptist Church office hours are from Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. Email is Brattleboro.fbc1@outlook.com.
Remember to bring non-perishable food and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, worships at 11 a.m. each Sunday. For October the focus is on Practice and Promise. This Sunday the congregation will read Mark 10:17--31. The Pastor, Rev. Ralph Howe’s sermon title is “Opening to Grace” All are welcome. Come as you are. For further information: howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail.com. Visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-methodist-church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
This Sunday at both the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. services, Rector Mary Lindquist will offer the final installment of her sermon series on the Psalms, focusing on Psalms of Lament.
At the end of both services, a member of the healing team will be waiting at the door of the Mary Magdalen Chapel for people wanting individual, couple, or family prayers for healing, thanksgiving and other concerns. They will be masked, will maintain safe distance, and will work with you to make this experience a blessing for all.
Anyone who feels uncomfortable coming to church in person at this time is encouraged to participate through a Vimeo service available at 10:15 a.m. on the church website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org or later in the livestream archive section of the website, or through the televised service on BCTV channel 8 at 2 p.m. Wednesday or 11 a.m. Sunday.
Everyone who is in the church is asked to mask and to practice physical distancing for both Sunday services. Participants in services are asked to keep their greetings to a wave or a bow at the Peace. The congregation will receive Holy Communion of bread only at this time. After the service is over, everyone is encouraged to come outside to greet people and have conversations.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are in the eNews block of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 9 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For those who would like to be introduced to the beliefs and practices of the Roman Catholic Church, consider joining the RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults) classes that will begin this fall. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) reconciling in Christ congregation, more or less traditional, offers in-person worship at 9:30 a.m Sunday. at 161 Western Ave. and also live streamed on the Facebook page. Message: Lunch with Zacchaeus and the Spirit in Me. The church is collecting food for the food pantry. Call the church if you are interested in helping with the refugee ministry, 802 254-4220. A Mind/Body meditation program is offered Wednesday at 9 a.m. and choir rehearsal is Thursday at 10 a.m.
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday at 9 a.m. (Note the time change for this week.) This will be a prayer service of thanksgiving and celebration of harvest on the Apple Pie Sale weekend. Stop by on Saturday or Sunday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to get your delicious apple pies in the church’s drive-through sale. The church is unable to hold the full festival this year, but everyone is invited to come for pie to enjoy at home. The package comes complete with plates, forks and a knife if you want to take it away to enjoy in some beautiful place in the area. The church hopes to be able to have the full festival in 2022
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. This Sunday Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC will live-stream its worship at 10 a.m. on YouTube. Find the link on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org. If weather allows, the service will meet outdoors in person to broadcast the live-stream. If conditions are wet, everyone is asked to join online and a small group will lead the service in the sanctuary. Call 802-257-0994 Saturday night or Sunday morning to learn whether the service will be outdoors.
The leader of Sunday’s worship service is long-time member, Sue Owings. She serves currently as chair of the Christian Education committee, but in the past has been a lay leader and member of several other committees. Her sermon is entitled “Little Miracles.” Terry Sylvester will read Scripture from the Gospel according to John as well as several pieces in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The choir, under direction of Peter Amidon, will sing two anthems, “How Could Anyone Ever Tell You” by Libby Roderick and “You’ve Got a Friend” by Carole King.
Organist Patty Meyer will accompany the hymns, “We Cannot Own the Sunlit Sky” and “I’m Gonna Live So God Can Use Me.” To celebrate the children, Mary Alice Amidon will sing “Family Alphabet,” by Rick Avery and Judy Greenhill.
The services are also broadcast on BCTV Channel 1075 on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. and again on Sunday at 8 a.m.
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
Worship will be led by the Rev. Robert Hamm. His meditation is titled “Letting Go.” The scripture reading is from Mark 10:17-31. Hymns for the service are “Let All Things Now Living” and “We Are Your People.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude, offertory piece and the postlude.
The mission for the month of October is Our Church’s Wider Mission. The congregation continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30 a.m.). Putney Friends also offers worship online for those not vaccinated at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit: putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are welcome to join in. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
While the church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https:// walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Methodist Church
Wardsboro Methodist Church at 122 Main Street has reopened for Sunday worship after a 20 month closure due to structural issues. These issues have been resolved and the church welcomes all to come to the 9 a.m. service.
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this Sunday is, “Deepening Relationships-Honoring All Our Relations.” We are in relationship with each other, with all living beings that can support the work we do, strengthen us, and give us hope but it requires living into the spiritual grounding of our seventh principle. And we will have an opportunity to honor and bless our animals.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship and communion this Sunday at the First Congregational Church, UCC at 880 Western Ave. The Rev Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled “Need Glasses?” based on scripture Mark 10:46-52. Bill Mc Kim, organist will play “Be thou my Vision” for Prelude .Offertory will be “Lento” by G F Handel and Postlude will be “Fugue in G minor” by J S Bach.
COVID protocols will be followed for this in person worship.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Mission: Neighbors in Need, There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.