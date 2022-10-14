Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This Sunday, First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls at 9 Church St. will be looking at Luke’s Gospel, which relates a widow’s petition for justice. She brings her case before a judge who is at first unmoved. She is not deterred by his inaction and is unrelenting. Eventually the judge concedes and grants her request. Jesus beckons us to persevere in those things that are important and invites us to come into a significant relationship with God that is also unrelenting. The name of the sermon is “Calling for justice.”
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
Pastors Steven and Terri Walton have come back to support the church activities and lead worship for a couple of months. There will be coffee time after the service. For more information, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South Street will feature "Sufi Meditation" with guest speaker Dr. Amer Latif. He will describe meditation as it is practiced in Sufism, the mystical contemplative branch of Islam. Dr. Latif, who teaches comparative religion at Emerson College in Boston, is considered an expert on the life and work of the medieval Persian poet Rumi. After his remarks, Dr. Latif will lead a musical meditation with his ancient flute. All are welcome.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday.
This Sunday the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will begin a new series entitled, “From Bread and Cup to Faith and Giving.” The title of the first sermon in this series is “All Things in Common.” The scripture for the morning is Acts 2:42-47 and will be read by Wendy Randall. Reverend Couper will provide the children's sermon, noting that this Sunday is designated as “Children's Sabbath.”
During the week, the following gatherings are held at Centre Church:
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion is held at 9 a.m. on Sundays in the Meeting Room at the church. Currently, reading "Jesus and John Wayne" by Kristin Kobes DeMez.
Women Spirit is held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays in the Meeting Room at the church. Currently, reading "Fascism, A Warning" by Madeleine Albright.
In cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, at least 400 meals a week are provided through Loaves and Fishes, and Carry Me Home provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed for both these programs.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group Https://facebook,com/groups/80442531855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational
Join in at 10 a.m. this Sunday for worship at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
Contact First Congregational Church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship this Sunday with our Beloved Community; the Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. The website at Belovedcommunityvt.org.
First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
This week the congregation celebrates Laity Sunday, and Kevin Mills, a student of the Lay Ministry Program, will be offering a message which focuses on God’s grace on us every day, as well as the power of forgiveness and the effect it has on our everyday life. Mills adds, “The peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. By grace you have been saved through faith and this is not your own doing, it is the gift of God.” Linda Strange, who is also a student of the Lay Ministry Program, will read Psalm 119 and the Scripture for the Day. The program is being taught by Reverend Howe.
Dan DeWalt will play music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Dear Lord, who but you would dry my tears or hold me tight through my strife and fears? You are my strength when I’m left with none, and you raise me up when all feels done. I need not question, for you are always near. My rambling prayers, you always hear. Thank you, Father, for always being there to encourage me. Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of Luke 18:1-8, The Parable of the Widow and the Judge. “Then Jesus told his disciples a parable to teach them that they should always pray and never become discouraged. ‘In a certain town there was a judge who neither feared God nor respected man. And there was a widow in that same town who kept coming to him and pleading for her rights, saying, ‘Help me against my opponent!’ For a long time the judge refused to act, but at last he said to himself, ‘Even though I don’t fear God or respect man, yet because of all the trouble this widow is giving me, I will see to it that she gets her rights. If I don’t, she will keep on coming and finally wear me out!’” And the Lord continued, “Listen to what that corrupt judge said. Now, will not God judge in favor of his own people who cry to him day and night for help? Will he be slow to help them? I tell you, he will judge in their favor and do it quickly. But will the Son of Man find faith on earth when he comes?” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: The First Methodist Annual Conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, with the SPRC at 2 p.m. Goodwill Industries, which is opening a shop in the Peebles space in November, will sponsor a job fair at the church on Oct. 17, from noon to 6 pm, and Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. First Baptist Council will meet after church on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15.
St. Michael's Building Hope for the Earth project is underway. The slate roofing is coming off and the insulation is going in. Visit the new Building Hope Blog, https://www.stmichaels-vt.org/category/building-hope-updates/, to get weekly updates with photos and videos with project updates.
The Oct. 23 Adult Forum from 9 to 10 a.m. will address the question “Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be on a pilgrimage?” Come listen to members of the parish who have walked one or more pilgrim routes from the Deerfield Valley pilgrimage in Vermont this September to the Camino de Santiago route in Northern Spain, one of the most heavily traveled routes in the Christian world. Hear what it is like to take on the physical challenge as well as the spiritual challenge of such a journey. There will be an opportunity to ask these pilgrims how such a trip has impacted their spiritual lives. Nancy Ames leads. Forums meet most Sunday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Meeting Room of St. Michael’s and all from the community are welcome.
On Oct. 30, St. Michael’s will celebrate the Feast of All Saints at both morning services. There will also be a Taize service at 4 p.m. on Oct. 30. There will be more information next Saturday.
Weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; and noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
For more information about any of these programs, see the eNews or The Guardian on the church website at www.stmichaels-vt.org/ or contact the Church office at 802-254-6048, ext. 104. The office is open Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Everyone is invited to join in for a Rosary Rally at noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Pliny Park on Main Street. This Rosary Rally, sponsored by Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church and America Needs Fatima, will be one of 20,000 rallies taking place all across the United States on that day. For more information contact Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church at 802-257-5101.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) 161 Western Ave., offers Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m., in person and live streamed on the Facebook page. This Sunday's worship will be led by Pastor Marsha Heydenreich, with the message “Chose Life.”
Wednesday at 7 p.m. is N. A. and A.A. (women); Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi (spiritual movement) and 10:15 a.m. choir. Contact Pastor Jon about meditation this week, 978-828-4825.
Vermont Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule for the coming week: Saturday, Oct. 15, Meditation & Conversation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only), and Poetry Gathering from 7 to 8 p.m. (Zoom only); Sunday Meditation and Talk, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid); This Sunday’s Talk with Cheryl Wilfong, “The Ten Fetters”; Monday through Thursday, Morning Meditation from 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice from 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
A Vermont Insight Zoom Retreat will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. The topic will be, Why We Practice: for the Welfare of the World with JD Doyle.
The Buddha describes a wise person as someone who practices for the welfare and benefit of the world. During this half-day, participants will explore this teaching and ways to practice both for ourselves, others, and the whole world. The day will include meditation, sharing of the Dharma and small group discussion.
JD Doyle, whose teaching emphasize radical inclusivity and liberation for all beings, has been meditating since 1997, with eight years of training at Spirit Rock Meditation Center (CA) in the Insight/Theravadan tradition.
For more information about retreats, classes, and events, check the website at www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together on Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha leading. The service is based on Genesis 8 and 9, parts of the story of Noah and the flood. Sunday School children and youth will gather at 10 a.m. with their families in worship, then move downstairs with Billie Slade leading after a children's message. Refreshments will be served after worship. All are welcome.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre’s sermon is from 1 Peter 5:1-4. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for in-person and live streaming worship service beginning at 10 a.m. with The Rev. Elisa Lucozzi preaching. This Sunday the congregation will continue with the story sharing series: “Faces of Our Faith.” Mary Piluski will share a story. The choir led by Stefan Amidon will sing two anthems: “You Can’t Hurry God,” traditional arr. Peter Amidon & “Hear My Prayer” by Moses Hogan. The Hymns this Sunday are: “Lord Listen to Your Children Praying” words and music by Ken Medema, “Sweet Hour of Prayer,” W.W. Walford & “Lord of All Hopefulness,” Jan Struther. The children will begin in worship and be “sung out” to their morning program with Lily and James.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Newfane
Congregational Church
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled, “A blessing for the conflicted.” The scripture reading is from Genesis 32:22-31. Hymns for the service are “When Morning Gilds the Sky” and “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing.” The Prelude “Think About His Love” by Walt Harrah, the offertory “The Lone, Wild Bird” arranged by D. Johnson, and the Postlude “Variations” by Dmitri Kabalevsky will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly.
The mission for the month of October is Our Church’s Wider Mission. The calendar for this week includes: Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall. On Wednesday at 6 p.m., the Trustees will meet to begin the budget process. On Thursday, Handbell practice begins at 6:15 p.m. and Choir practice begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Bill Daigle will be the guest speaker at the church for Oct. 16 and 23. Daigle is considered a great speaker who shares all the real stories behind the hymns. Seth Phoneix will accompany him on the organ. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
Wardsboro Yoked Parish has moved the 9 a.m. Sunday worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St. Church services will continue there every Sunday until the last Sunday in February 2023. Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month. All are welcome.