Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
Webster’s Dictionary defines humble as “not proud - not thinking of yourself as better than other people.” So, we imagine that if we become humbled, that something is causing us to realize that we are no better than those around us. Think of a balloon filled with the air of pride, popped. The Old Testament scripture this Sunday begins with “Then the Lord answered Job out of the whirlwind.” This must have been an amazingly humbling experience. We know that the path of a whirlwind or a tornado, leaves little in its path. In many cases it is as if the earth was scooped up by a shovel and that what remains bears little resemblance to what may have been before. Imagine God, appearing out of this kind of wind and stopping right before us. Now that would be a humbling experience to everyone. Join in this Sunday as the congregation considers the blessings available by living a humble life. The name of the sermon is “The Sons of Zebedee Humbled.”
In-person worship service begins at 10 a.m.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday, the congregation of Centre Congregational Church will gather in the nave of the church at 193 Main St.
The service will begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to arrive by 9:30 a.m. to allow time for handwashing and a review of COVID safety protocols. Masks are required. The service will also be available as a recording and on Facebook.
In preparation for the worship service a brief period of meditation will be held in the chapel at 9:30 a.m., led by Bonnie Girvan. At 10 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the regular worship service. His sermon is entitled, “Lay Priests on Behalf of the High Priest” and concludes the series entitled, “Re-launching to Belong, Believe, and Become.” The Rev. Jack Bixby will read the scripture which is Hebrews 5:1-10. He will also provide the Prayers of the People.
This Sunday the church will rededicate lay leaders and highlight plans for Christian Education. Reverend Couper will offer a homily for the children. Following his talk, children may join a class taught by Nan Mann or Marion Abel. There is nursery care for babies and youngsters up to three years of age.
All are invited to a coffee hour immediately following the service.
The entire service will be on Facebook hosted by Daniel Guerra and Teddy Martin.
The church offers several programs in addition to the worship service. On Sundays at 1 p.m., Reverend Couper will teach an adult education class on Christian Theology. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Dean and Daniel Guerra. On Thursday at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursday at 4 p.m., there is an online sermon discussion on the sermon of the previous week. Finally, on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m., there is a book discussion group called “Womenspirit” which meets at the church. The group is reading and discussing "The Universal Christ" by Richard Rohr.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website, centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook Group – https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855.
Christian Science
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive invites everyone to join in for worship this Sunday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with The Rev. Suzanne Andrews. Guest musician Dan DeWalt will accompany music on the Grand piano.
For Thought and Prayer: Father, thank you for the changing seasons which remind me that when I am in difficult times, I can expect these challenges to be nothing more than a passage through life. Thank you for the Power of prayer which strengthens me during times of distress. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to Jesus’ message from the Book of Mark 10:35-45, entitled, “The Request of James and John.” “Then James and John, the sons of Zebedee, came to Jesus. ‘Teacher,’ they said, ‘there is something we want you to do for us.’ ‘What is it?’ Jesus asked them. They answered, ‘When you sit on your throne in your glorious Kingdom, we want you to let us sit with you, one at your right and one at your left.’ Jesus said to them, ‘You don't know what you are asking for. Can you drink the cup of suffering that I must drink? Can you be baptized in the way I must be baptized?’ ‘We can,’ they answered. Jesus said to them, ‘You will indeed drink the cup I must drink and be baptized in the way I must be baptized. But I do not have the right to choose who will sit at my right and my left. It is God who will give these places to those for whom he has prepared them.’ When the other ten disciples heard about it, they became angry with James and John. So Jesus called them all together to him and said, ‘You know that the men who are considered rulers of the heathen have power over them, and the leaders have complete authority. This, however, is not the way it is among you. If one of you wants to be great, he must be the servant of the rest; and if one of you wants to be first, he must be the slave of all. For even the Son of Man did not come to be served; he came to serve and to give his life to redeem many people.’” (Good News Bible).
The emphasis on Pastor Sue’s sermon, “Remain Humble,” will explain that we must be like Jesus – placing others first in our lives by becoming loving, giving and forgiving. By being humble, we become strong. And by placing ourselves last in this life, we will be first in the Kingdom of God.
Church office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. Email is Brattleboro.fbc1@outlook.com. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, worships at 11 a.m. each Sunday. For October the focus is on Practice and Promise. This Sunday the congregation will read Mark 10:35-45. Kevin Mills' sermon title is "The Serving God." For more information email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail.com or visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-methodist-church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
This Sunday morning the Adult Forum features the Interfaith Refugee Resettlement ministry of St. Michael's Episcopal Church. Several parishioners who are part of this ministry will speak about their reasons for involvement and the work before them. Everyone is welcome in the Meeting Room from 9 to 10 a.m. to learn more about this ministry and your possible involvement.
On October 24, the congregation will welcome Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy to the Adult Forum. Hardy comes from a 26-year career with the police department of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Jean Smith, who was involved with the Port Authority of New York as the head of the Seamen’s Institute, NYC, will be leading the conversation with Hardy.
St. Michael’s is asking all people who are inside the church at 161 Bradley Ave. to mask and practice physical distancing for both the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services. The congregation will receive Holy Communion of bread only at this time. Anyone who feels uncomfortable coming to in-person services is encouraged to participate through the Vimeo service available at 10:15 a.m. at www.stmichaelsvermont.org or through the televised service on BCTV channel 8 at 2 p.m. Wednesday or 11 a.m. Sunday.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 9 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For those who would like to be introduced to the beliefs and practices of the Roman Catholic Church, consider joining the RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults) classes that will begin this fall. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) reconciling in Christ congregation, more or less traditional, offers in-person worship at 9:30 a.m Sunday. at 161 Western Ave. and also live streamed on the Facebook page. Message: "A Bigger Look at Giving Thanks". We are a Reconciling in Christ church. Choir rehearsal is Thursday at 10 a.m. Choir. Call the Pastor (978-828-4825) for information about the meditation program.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
The Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together at 10 a.m. on Sunday in our sanctuary. We continue with our series called "Be A Blessing" with the theme "Be Joyful" this week. The scripture is from Luke 15.11-32. Rev. Shawn Bracebridge will lead worship and music this week. Our church is Open and Affirming and accessible to all. No matter who you are, or where you are on the journey, you are welcome here!
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit the website at eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC will offer an in-person worship service at the church at 10 a.m. Sunday. This is the first indoor worship service this year. All those who attend should be vaccinated and wear masks.
Pastor Eliza Lucozzi will lead worship, the sermon title is, “Re-Vision: Seeing In A New Way.” The musical offerings include: Anthems, “Open the Eyes of My Heart” by Paul Baloche, and “Be Thou My Vision” traditional Irish, arr. P. Amidon. The Hymns are: “Open My Eyes,” by Clara H. Scott, “You Are Welcomed," from Kathy Bullock, and “Amazing Grace,” by John Newton.
The service will also be broadcast on BCTV at 8 a.m. and again on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. The link to the online showing can be found on the church website, guilfordchurch.org.
Jamaica
Community Church
The Jamaica Community Church welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “All Creatures of Our God.” This Sundays Scripture will be Gen. 1:20-28 and the Children’s story will be “Characteristics.” This Sunday will be a "Blessing of the Animals Service." Bring your pet (or pets) to church and have them blessed. If your pet is too big to bring or if your pet has departed just bring a picture and we will thank God for the time that you had together with your pet and for the love you shared.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wedneday from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
Worship will be led by the Rev. Robert Hamm. His meditation is titled “On the Way Home.” The scripture reading is from Mark 10:35-45. Hymns for the service are “I Sing the Almighty Power of God” and “Will You Let Me Be Your Servant.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Prelude in Bb Major” by J.S. Bach, the offertory piece “Jubilate” by Carolee Curtright and the postlude “King of My Heart” by Sarah McMillan. An informational meeting will be held after worship to discuss the Vision Committee’s Summary Report and Action Plan, as well as changes to the Church’s By-Laws in preparation for the congregational vote on October 24.
Mission for the month of October is Our Church’s Wider Mission. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30 a.m.). Putney Friends also offers worship online for those not vaccinated at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are welcome to join in. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
While the church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https:// walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Methodist Church
Wardsboro Methodist Church at 122 Main Street has reopened for Sunday worship after a 20-month closure due to structural issues. These issues have been resolved and the church welcomes all to come to the 9 a.m. service.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this Sunday is, "Transitions - The Art of Letting Go," with the Rev. Patience Stoddard. In the era of COVID and rapid changes in the political, technological and natural realms – people are needing to shift their patterns and expectations again and again. As we move through these changes how do we hold on to what is most important, while letting go of that which no longer serves us? This service will share some insights from psychology and spirituality on moving and growing through change.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship and communion this Sunday at the First Congregational Church, UCC at 880 Western Ave. The Rev Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled “Be Careful What You Ask For” based on scripture Mark 10:35-45. Organist Bill Mc Kim will play “Prelude in E minor” by J Krebs for Prelude. Offertory will be “Minuetto” by G F Handel and Postlude will be “Courante in F” by G F Handel. Anthem will be “Faith is the Victory” by M Shea.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Mission: Neighbors in Need, There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.