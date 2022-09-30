Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastors Steven and Terri Walton have come back to support the church activities and lead worship for the next couple of months. There will be coffee time after the service.
From Pastor Steven Walton: "Many years ago, I encountered a fellow in what was formerly known as Price Chopper. He called to me as he and his overflowing cart rounded the corner. He was exceedingly intent on relating the story of his life over the past couple of years. I had not seen him in as much time. He looked profoundly changed! The story that ensued is something I will not forget. Join us Sunday to learn of the story. The name of the sermon is 'A Mustard Seed of Faith.'"
For more information, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
This Sunday, The Rt. Rev. Dr. Shannon MacVean-Brown will be presiding and preaching at Holy Eucharist at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Episcopal Church. A reception to follow in the Rectory at 14 Church St. MacVean-Brown was elected bishop by the people of the Episcopal Church in Vermont on May 18, 2019 and was ordained and consecrated bishop on Sept. 28, 2019. She is the 11th bishop of the Diocese of Vermont.
United Church of Bellows Falls
Members and friends of the United Church of Bellows Falls, UCC are installing the Rev. Matthew Nelson-Rogalski as their settled pastor and teacher. The ceremony will take place at the church, 8 School St., as part of a special worship service on Oct. 9, beginning at 3 p.m. Pastor Matt has served the church since June 2021. There will be a reception in Fellowship Hall following the installation.
St. Charles Catholic Church
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South Street presents, "A Good Life to the Very End." Guest speaker Ruth Nangeroni, Hospice Program Coordinator for Brattleboro Area Hospice, will share a brief history of the hospice movement and how it has shifted over time. This includes the work being done at BAH in offering care and supporting community members and their families who are facing the end of life or grieving the loss of a loved one, as well as educating the community on the issues of death, dying and grieving.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will continue a sermon series entitled, “Devotional Songs of Praise.” The message each week will focus on a contemporary Christian song, listening to that song, and reflecting on it theologically and devotionally. The songs chosen for this series are used in the United Church of Istanbul, a Christian community previously attended by one of our parishioners, Bob Keller.
The sermon for this week is entitled, “Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus” and is based on a song of that name. The scripture, from the lectionary calendar, is Luke 17: 5-10 and will be read by Margo Neale. A related message for children will be offered by Nan Mann. Communion will be served on this World Communion Sunday.
Weekly gatherings at Centre Church:
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion is held at 9 a.m. on Sundays in the Meeting Room at the church. Currently reading “Jesus and John Wayne” by Kristin Kobes DeMez.
Women Spirt is help at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays in the Meeting Room at the church. Currently reading “Fascism: A Warning” by Madeleine Albright.
Pub Theology is a discussion held online. The next meeting is Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.
Bonhoeffer, ongoing study of his work. The next meeting is Oct. 9 in the Chapel and on Zoom.
Service of Centering Prayer is held in the Chapel and on Zoom on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
United Church of Christ Devotionals, available on Thursdays online at 10 a.m.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group Https://facebook,com/groups/80442531855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in at 10 a.m. this Sunday for Communion service at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
When the Rev. Phil Nelson passed away at age 99 in 2020, he left the church a collection of his sermons. The congregation will honor the memory of “Reverend Phil” this Sunday by focusing on one of those sermons, titled “Re-Appraisal Time.” Deacon Steve Rice will read the message, and the church Deacons will also perform the other elements of the service.
Music by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include “God of Grace,” “Great is Thy Faithfulness,” and “One Lord, One Faith, One Birth.” The choir will meet at 9:30 a.m. for a brief rehearsal.
Contact First Congregational Church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship this Sunday with our Beloved Community; the Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. The website is Belovedcommunityvt.org.
First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
This Sunday, Linda Strange, a Lay Minister student, will share a message entitled, “Unity: As One.” Join in for an uplifting and inspiring message on how important it is for everyone to work together in love and harmony. Dan DeWalt will play inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: O God, Creator of the Universe, lead and direct my life in such a way that I shall not be a problem, but a solution to the problems in the world! Fill my heart with peace and compassion so that when I see someone in need, I will extend encouragement wherever I go. In Jesus’ name I pray, Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of Colossians 3:12-17. “You are the people of God; he loved you and chose you for his own. So then, you must clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience. Be tolerant with one another and forgive one another whenever any of you has a complaint against someone else. You must forgive one another just as the Lord has forgiven you. And to all these qualities add love, which binds all things together in perfect unity. The peace that Christ gives is to guide you in the decisions you make; for it is to this peace that God has called you together in the one body. And be thankful. Christ’s message in all its richness must give in your hearts. Teach and instruct one another with all wisdom. Sing psalms, hymns, and sacred songs; sing to God with thanksgiving in your hearts. Everything you do or say, then, should be done in the name of the Lord Jesus as you give thanks through him to God the Father.” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: First Methodist Annual Conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, with the SPRC at 2 p.m. Goodwill Industries, which is opening a shop in the Peebles space in November, will sponsor a job fair at the church on Oct. 11 from noon to 6 p.m., Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 17 from noon to 6 p.m., and Oct. 18 from 10 s.m. yo 4 pm. First Baptist Council will meet after church on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15.
This Sunday, the congregation will celebrate the Feast of St. Michael at both services.
This Saturday and Sunday there will be performances of the new contemporary mystery play “Michael.” With an original script and score by Paul and Susan Dedell and art direction by Finn Campman, St. Michael's own talented parish artists, actors and singers bring a new vision of Michael the Archangel. The doors to the church open 20 minutes before the performances. There is no admission charge; donations are gratefully accepted. Explore the epic story of Michael the Archangel through art, music, and vision in performances on: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.
On Sunday, Oct. 9, St. Michael’s will celebrate St. Francis’ Day with a Blessing of the Animals in the Rectory Yard at 4 p.m. All are welcome.
The regular weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; and noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
For more information about any of these programs, see the eNews or The Guardian on the church website at www.stmichaels-vt.org/ or contact the Church office at 802-254-6048, ext. 104. The office is open Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) 161 Western Ave., offers Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m., in person and live streamed on the Facebook page.
Wednesday at 7 p.m., N.A. and A.A. (Women). Thursday at 9 a.m., Tai Chi (spiritual movement), and 10:15 a.m. choir. On Saturday, 9 a.m. discussion/meditation with Pastor Jon Heydenreich.
Vermont Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations online or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
The schedule for the coming week: Monday through Thursday, Morning Meditation from 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only); first and third Saturdays, Meditation & Conversation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only); third Saturday, Poetry Gathering from 7 to 8 pm (Zoom only); 3 Sit Sunday Meditation, 9 a.m. to noon (hybrid).
For more information about retreats, classes, and events, check the website at www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead in worship based around Genesis 3, the story of Adam and Eve eating the fruit from the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil.
Mark your calendars for the Apple Pie Festival on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. until sell out. The church will again hold the full festival this year, so come get your pie (whole for $20, $5 per slice), ice cream, cheddar cheese, donuts, cider, and coffee. To help with apple pie baking this coming week, Monday through Thursday, volunteers will bake in two shifts daily: 9 a.m. until noon and 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
For more information about worship, the pie festival, or volunteering for baking, call the church office at 802-257-0544.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching through the book of First Peter from the Bible. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for an onsite and live streaming worship service beginning at 10 a.m. with The Rev. Elisa Lucozzi preaching. This Sunday begins the story sharing series: “Faces of Our Faith.” Fred Breunig will share a story. It is a Communion Sunday. The children will begin in worship and be “sung out” to their morning program with Lily and James. Immediately following worship there will be a Celebration of Life for the White Pine Tree outside of the church.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
The new Pastor Matthew Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled, “A Sustainable (and sustaining) faith.” The scripture reading is from Luke 17:5-10. Hymns for the service are “Sing Praise to God Who Reigns Above” and “How Can I Keep from Singing.” The Prelude “Sonata in C Major” by W.A. Mozart, the offertory “A Welcome Place” by Joel Raney, and the Postlude “Mighty to Save” by B. Fielding and R. Morgan will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly.
Mission for the month of October is the Church’s Wider Mission. The calendar for this week includes: Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall. On Thursday morning, Heritage Festival Kitchen Prep begins, and Men’s Coffee is at 10 a.m. in the Wilson Room. Thursday evening Handbell practice begins at 6:15 and Choir practice begins at 7:30. Friday morning Apple Crisp making starts at 9:30 a.m. while outside, Heritage Festival set-up continues. On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the 51st Annual Newfane Heritage Festival will be held outside on the common.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Wardsboro Yoked is moving worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St., beginning this Sunday at 9 a.m. Church services will continue there every Sunday till the last Sunday in February 2023.
Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month. All are welcome.