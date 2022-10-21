Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This week in the Gospel reading at First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, Jesus calls us to consider the thoughts behind our actions. In particular, Jesus is lifting up how we pray to God. We are asked to consider what the intentions are behind our words of prayer. As a thematic continuation of the last two weeks of sermons, we will consider our prayerful relationships with God in terms of their spiritual content and formation. The title of Sunday’s sermon is “What are you thinking?”
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. on Sundays a 9 Church St.
Pastors Steven and Terri Walton have come back to support the church activities and lead worship for a couple of months. There will be coffee time after the service. For more information, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday at 193 Main St. and online.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will offer the second sermon in the series entitled, “From Bread and Cup to Faith and Giving.” The title of his sermon is “To Tithe or Not to Tithe?, That is the Question.” The scripture, Luke 18: 9-14, will be introduced and read by the Rev. Jack Bixby. The message for children will be offered by Laura Slate.
This Sunday is “Silver Bells Sunday” within the church community. On this day the congregation recognizes and celebrates longstanding members of the church. The recognition will be led by the Member Care Board and its Chair, Marion Daley.
This week's schedule:
Apple Picking, starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Service of Contemplation, Wednesdays at 5 p.m. in the Chapel and on Zoom.
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion, 9 a.m. on Sundays in the Meeting Room at the church. Currently, reading "Jesus and John Wayne" by Kristin Kobes DeMez.
Women Spirit, 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays in the Meeting Room at the church. Currently, reading "Fascism, A Warning" by Madeleine Albright.
Quilting Ministry, 1 p.m. on Thursdays at the home of Carlene McCarty.
The CASP fundraising event is this Sunday at 6 p.m. in the Parlor.
Windham World Affairs Council event, 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Brooks Memorial Library.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group Https://facebook,com/groups/80442531855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational
Join in for worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
The Rev. Audrey Walker’s message this week, titled “The Last Coca Cola in the Desert,” is based on the Gospel of Luke 18:9-14. In this passage, Jesus values the humble prayer of a sinner over the self-righteous prayer of a “respectable” member of society. Music by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include “Meditation on God’s Grace” and “Postlude in Early American Hymn Style” by Lani Smith. A special rendition of the hymn “Here I Am, Lord” will feature Ruth Chamberlin on flute.
Contact First Congregational Church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship this Sunday with our Beloved Community; the Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. The website is Belovedcommunityvt.org.
First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
Pastor Ralph’s sermon this week, “The Spirit of Trust,” encourages us to remember to trust in God, no matter what! Join in for an uplifting and inspiring message to face the challenges in life. Dan DeWalt will play inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: A message from God: “My peace is like a shaft of golden light shining on you continuously. During days of bright sunshine, it may blend in with your surroundings. On darkest days, My Peace stands out in sharp contrast to your circumstances. See times of darkness as opportunities for My Light to shine in transcendent splendor. Trust in Me.” Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of Luke 18:9-14, The Parable of the Pharisee and the Tax Collector. “Jesus also told this Parable to people who were sure with their own goodness and despised everybody else. ‘Once there were two men who went up to the Temple to pray; one was a Pharisee, the other a tax collector. The Pharisee stood apart by himself and prayed, “I thank you, God, that I am not greedy, dishonest, or an adulterer, like everybody else. I thank you that I am not like that tax collector over there. I fast two days a week, and I give you one tenth of all my income.” But the tax collector stood at a distance and would not even raise his face to heaven, but beat on his breast and said, “God, have pity on me, a sinner!” ‘I tell you,’ said Jesus, ‘The tax collector, and not the Pharisee, was in the right with God when he went home. For those who make themselves great will be humbled, and those who humble themselves, will be made great.’” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: Bible Study on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church; join in for fellowship and dinner while studying the Book of Luke. First Baptist Council will meet after church on Sunday, Nov. 6. Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (set-up on Friday, 10 a.m.). Goodwill Industries is offering a Job Fair at the church, scheduled for Oct. 26 and 27, and Nov. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
While the roof is being replaced, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 16 Bradley Ave. continues to have an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available during the 10:15 service. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream.
The Building Hope for the Earth project is underway. Visit othe new Building Hope blog, https://www.stmichaels-vt.org/category/building-hope-updates/, to get weekly updates with photos and videos with project updates.
The Oct. 23 Adult Forum from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Meeting Room will address the question, “Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be on a pilgrimage?” Come listen to members of the parish who have walked one or more pilgrim routes from the Deerfield Valley pilgrimage in Vermont this September to the Camino de Santiago route in Northern Spain, one of the most heavily traveled routes in the Christian world.
On Oct. 30, St. Michael’s will celebrate the Feast of All Saints at both morning services. The congregation will remember those saints who have gone before us and loved ones who have died, as well as recognize ourselves as those ‘saints’ who have been called to follow Jesus with our whole selves. On this day, we will remember in our prayers those who have died during the last year.
There will also be a Taize service at 4 p.m. on Oct. 30. Because Taizé is a French ecumenical center of pilgrimage, particularly for young people, chants are sung in many languages. This service offers meditation, reflection, readings, and music.
Weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; and noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
For more information about any of these programs, see the eNews or The Guardian on the church website at www.stmichaels-vt.org/ or contact the Church office at 802-254-6048, ext. 104. The office is open Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) 161 Western Ave., offers Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m., in person and live streamed on the Facebook page. This Sunday's worship will be led by Pastor Jon Heydenreich, with the message "The Mirror."
Wednesday at 7 p.m. is N. A. and A.A. (women); Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi (spiritual movement) and 10:15 a.m. choir. Contact Pastor Jon about meditation on Saturday, 978-828-4825.
Vermont Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule for the coming week: Sunday Meditation and Talk from 10 a.m. to noon with Paul Rodrigue (hybrid); Monday through Thursday, Morning Meditation from 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice from 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Note: The Saturday Oct. 22, Zoom Retreat with JD Doyle has been postponed.
A new class, Walking Each Other Home, will be taught by Cheryl Wilfong on five upcoming Sundays, Oct. 30 through Nov. 27, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Zoom. The group will explore aging and dying from a Buddhist perspective while reading "One Year to Live" by Stephen Levine. Register by Oct. 29.
A new class, Karma 101, will be taught by Susan Dreyer Leon on four Wednesdays, Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 30, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Join in a month-long exploration of both the mundane and the profound implications of the laws of cause and effect, through a variety of readings, dharma talks, and videos to study the core teachings of the Buddha on karma. Register by Nov. 1.
For more information about retreats, classes, and events, check the website at www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together on Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha leading the service. This week, the congregation will look closely at the story of the covenant made with Abram and Sarai in Genesis 12. The church is located at 1535 Middle Road and is an Open and Affirming congregation.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre’s sermon is from 1 Peter 5:5-7. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for in-person and live streaming worship service beginning at 10 a.m. with The Rev. Elisa Lucozzi preaching.
This is Stewardship Sunday. The congregation will continue with the story sharing series: “Faces of Our Faith.” Lynette Howard will share a story. The choir led by Fred Breunig will sing two anthems: “Trust and Never Doubt” by Robert Ray & “Lone Wild Bird.” The Hymns this Sunday are: “Blessed Assurance” Fanny Crosty, Music Phoebe Knapp, “I Will Guide Thee,” Traditional arr. P. Amidon, & “Amazing Grace”, John Newton. The children will begin in worship and be “sung out” to their morning program with Lily and James.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “It Was All Very Good” and the Scripture will be Gen. 20-26. The Children’s story will be “God Spoke and It Was Good.”
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Newfane
Congregational Church
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead worship with a sermon is titled, “Coming Home to Creation.” The scripture reading is from Psalm 65. Hymns for the service are “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty” and “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee.” The Prelude “Shout to the Lord” by Darlene Zschech, and the Postlude “All Good Gifts” by Jeffrey Honore will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly. The offertory “To Do Your Will” will be sung by Jim Kyle.
The mission for the month of October is Our Church’s Wider Mission. The calendar for this week includes: Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall. On Thursday at noon, Veggie Van Go will be distributing food out in front of the church, and in the evening Handbell practice begins at 6:15 and Choir practice begins at 7:30. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Bill Daigle will be the guest speaker at the church for Oct. 23. Daigle is considered a great speaker who shares all the real stories behind the hymns. Seth Phoneix will accompany him on the organ. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
Wardsboro Yoked Parish has moved the 9 a.m. Sunday worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St. Church services will continue there every Sunday until the last Sunday in February 2023. Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month. All are welcome.