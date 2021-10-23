First Baptist Church
In this week’s Gospel reading from Mark, Jesus encounters a blind man in need of healing. Calling out to the Son of David, despite the scolding of those around him, brings Bartimaeus to the front and center of Jesus’ spiritual teachings. Do those with eyes see the divine truth before them? Or are they in need of healing as well. Join us this Sunday for music, fellowship and our sermon “My teacher, let me see again.”
In-person worship service begins at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879.
Centre Congregational
This Sunday, the congregation of Centre Congregational Church will gather in the nave of the church at 193 Main St. The service begins at 10 a.m. The service will also be available as a recording and on Facebook.
In preparation for the worship service a brief period of meditation will be held in the chapel at 9:30 a.m. This will be led by Bonnie Girvan.
At 10 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the regular worship service. The title of his sermon is “We Are Created for Community.” The scripture for the morning is Genesis 2:18-24, read by Peter Abell, the liturgist for the morning. He will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service.
The congregation will celebrate Worldwide Communion Sunday as well as United Nations Day. International flags will be on display thanks to parishioner, Bill McCarty
Also, the church has invited Joe Wiah, director of the Multicultural Community Center in Brattleboro, to speak briefly about the arrival of guests from Afghanistan in Brattleboro. In addition, he will join the congregation in the coffee hour immediately following the service where he will be available for further discussion.
After brief prayers the youngsters in the Faith in Action program will be dismissed to join their classes for lessons and will then work together on an art project in preparation for Trick or Treating for UNICEF
The entire service will be on Facebook hosted by Daniel Guerra and Teddy Martin.
The church offers several programs in addition to the worship service. On Sundays at 1 p.m., Reverend Couper will teach an adult education class on Christian Theology. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Dean and Daniel Guerra. On Thursday at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursday at 4 p.m., there is an online sermon discussion on the sermon of the previous week. Finally, on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m., there is a book discussion group called “Womenspirit” which meets at the church. The group is reading and discussing “The Universal Christ” by Richard Rohr.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website, centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook Group – https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855.
Christian Science
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive invites everyone to join in for worship this Sunday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Suzanne Andrews. Guest musician Dan DeWalt will accompany music on the Grand piano.
For Thought and Prayer: All-powerful God, I thank you for your presence in my life, for I need the guidance and energy you alone can provide. Your ways are wonderful; beyond my understanding. When my strength is spent, my vision clouded, and my hope gone, you reach out to me in ways I often fail to discern. Open my eyes to see your Wonders as if for the first time. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to Jesus’ message from the Book of Mark 12:18-27, entitled, “The Question about Rising from Death.” “Then some Sadducees, who say that people will not rise from death, came to Jesus and said, ‘Teacher, Moses wrote this law for us: “If a man dies and leaves a wife but no children, that man’s brother must marry the widow so that they can have children who will be considered the dead man’s children.” Once there were seven brothers; the oldest got married and died without having children. Then the second one married the woman, and he also died without having children. The same thing happened to the third brother, and then to the rest; all seven brothers married the woman and died without having children. Last of all, the woman died. Now, when all the dead rise to life on the day of resurrection, whose wife will she be? All seven of them had married her.’ Jesus answered them, ‘How wrong you are! And do you know why? It is because you don’t know the Scriptures or God’s power. For when the dead rise to life, they will be like the angels in heaven and will not marry. Now, as for the dead being raised: haven’t you ever read in the Book of Moses the passage about the burning bush? There it is written that God said to Moses, “I am the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob.” He is the God of the living, not of the dead. You are completely wrong!’” (Good News Bible).
The emphasis on Pastor Sue’s sermon, “We will Live Again!” will explain how Jesus thwarted the religious leaders, yet one more time, by quoting the Old Testament to explain God’s intention for us after death. We will live again!
Church office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. Email is Brattleboro.fbc1@outlook.com. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, worships at 11 a.m. each Sunday. For October the focus is on Practice and Promise. This Sunday the congregation will read Mark 10:46-52. The Pastor, Rev. Ralph Howe’s sermon title is “What do you want?” All are welcome. For more information email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail.com or visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-methodist-church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal
This Sunday from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Meeting Room at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 161 Bradley Ave., the Adult Forum welcomes Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy, who comes from a distinguished 26-year career with the Police Department of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Jean Smith, who was very much involved with the Port Authority of New York as the head of the Seamen’s Institute, NYC, will be leading the conversation with Chief Hardy. This forum will be recorded and will be available later on our Vimeo channel.
St. Michael’s will celebrate the Feast of All Saints next Sunday, October 31, at the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. services. During these services, the congregation will remember those saints who have gone before us and loved ones who have died, as well as recognize ourselves as those ‘saints’ who have been called to follow Jesus with our whole selves. On this day, the congregation will remember in our prayers those who have died during the last year.
The Adult Forum for Oct. 31 will begin a focus on the theme, Spiritual Tools for Difficult Times. We have all experienced difficult times in the last two years. What has helped get you through? What has assisted you in staying grounded and/or given meaning to your life even in the midst of difficulty? The October 31 Forum topic is “Our Ancestors and the Great Cloud of Witnesses” (in honor of All Saints Day) and it will be led by Rector Mary Lindquist. The Adult Forum runs from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Meeting Room and all are invited.
St. Michael’s is asking all people who are inside the church at 161 Bradley Ave. to mask and practice physical distancing for both the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services. The congregation will receive Holy Communion of bread only at this time. Anyone who feels uncomfortable coming to in-person services is encouraged to participate through the Vimeo service available at 10:15 a.m. at www.stmichaelsvermont.org or through the televised service on BCTV channel 8 at 2 p.m. Wednesday or 11 a.m. Sunday.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 9 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For those who would like to be introduced to the beliefs and practices of the Roman Catholic Church, consider joining the RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults) classes that will begin this fall. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) reconciling in Christ congregation, offers in-person worship at 9:30 a.m Sunday at 161 Western Ave., and also live streamed on the Facebook page. Message: “Jesus and the Middle Way.” A Spiritual Movement group meets Wednesday at 9 a.m. and the choir meets Thursday at 10 a.m.
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship this Sunday at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road. The congregation will continue with the “Be A Blessing” series with the theme “Pray Often” this week. The scripture is 1 Samuel 1, the story of Hannah’ s persistent prayer. The Rev. Dr. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship. This church is Open and Affirming and all are welcome.
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit the website at eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC will offer an in-person worship service at the church at 10 a.m. Sunday. This is the first indoor worship service this year. All those who attend should be vaccinated and wear masks.
The service will also be broadcast on BCTV at 8 a.m. and again on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. The link to the online showing can be found on the church website, guilfordchurch.org.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “The Tempter.” The Scripture will be Matthew 4:1-11 and the Children’s story will be “Do Not Be Afraid.”
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wedneday from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
Worship will be led by guest preacher, Matt Deen. His meditation is titled “Believing Is Seeing.” The scripture reading is from Mark 10:46-52. Hymns for the service are “Morning Has Broken” and “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Prelude in Bb Major” by J.S. Bach, the offertory piece “Oceans” by Ligthelm, Houston, and Crocker and the postlude “Diademata” by George Elvey. A congregational meeting will be held after worship to vote on the Vision Committee’s Summary Report and Action Plan, as well as changes to the Church’s By-Laws.
The mission for the month of October is Our Church’s Wider Mission. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30 a.m.). Putney Friends also offers worship online for those not vaccinated at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are welcome to join in. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
While the church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https:// walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Methodist Church
Wardsboro Methodist Church at 122 Main Street has reopened for Sunday worship after a 20-month closure due to structural issues. These issues have been resolved and the church welcomes all to come to the 9 a.m. service.
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this Sunday is, “Practicing the Art of Slowing Down,” with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. Is it possible? As everything feels like it is speeding along, deepening the practice of slowness begins to feel more and more essential. Drawing from Carl Honore’s book In Praise of Slowness, appreciating beauty, and learning who we are, remembering what matters most to us, noticing and deepening into what is around and within us. “A Slow revolution is taking place.”
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational
Join in for worship and communion this Sunday at the First Congregational Church, UCC at 880 Western Ave.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Mission: Neighbors in Need, There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.