First Baptist Church
This Sunday, First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls will hold its annual Service of Remembrance. It is a time to remember special loved ones that are no longer with us in a physical sense. The congregation comes together in both joy and sorrow finding comfort as a church body united in the belief of eternal life. Join in to consider the teachings and actions of Jesus in whom we find our greatest hope. The name of the sermon is, “We Believe.”
In-person worship service begins at 10 a.m. For more information, like how to join the weekly bible study, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT. American Baptists serve others as “the hands and feet of Jesus.”
Centre Congregational
This Sunday, the congregation of Centre Congregational Church will gather in the nave of the church at 193 Main St. The service begins at 10 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to arrive by 9:30 a.m. to allow for COVID protocols. The service will also be available as a recording and on Facebook.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the regular service. Because it falls on October 31, the congregation will observe All Saints’ Day by celebrating the members of the Silver Bells group. The group includes folks who have been members of Centre Church for at least 50 years but, also, those in the church, the community, and our own families who have died this year. Dr. Couper’s sermon is entitled, “Heaven as an All You Can Eat Buffet.” It will be a lighthearted attempt to imagine what heaven might be like.
Sue Rowell will be the liturgist and will read the scripture, Isaiah 25:6-9. She will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. Nan Mann will offer the Children’s Message and will guide the children as they deliver carnations to those in the congregation who have been members of the church for 50 years.
Holly Kennedy will be the online host. She can be reached during the service at the Facebook address.
The church offers several programs in addition to the worship service. On Thursday at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursday at 4 p.m., there is an online sermon discussion on the sermon of the previous week. Finally, on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m., there is a book discussion group called “Womenspirit” which meets at the church. The group is reading and discussing “The Universal Christ” by Richard Rohr.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website, centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook Group – https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855.
Christian Science
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church invites everyone to join in this Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, where both the Baptist and Methodist congregations will share in a Union Service at 11 a.m. Fellowship will follow the service. The Rev. Ralph Howe will be presiding, assisted by the Rev. Suzanne Andrews. All are welcome to attend.
For Thought and Prayer: Oh, Lord, when I grow weary, please help me to remember each and every day to count my blessings and not my crosses. To count my laughs and not my tears. To count my joy and not my fears. To count my health and not my wealth. And most of all, to count on you, God, and not myself. Amen
First Baptist Church office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. Email is Brattleboro.fbc1@outlook.com. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
First Congregational
Please join us in worship this Sunday at the First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave. in West Brattleboro. We are an Open and Affirming Congregation of the United Church of Christ. The Rev. Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled “Laughing at Death” based on scripture 2 Thessalonians 1:1-4,11-12. Bill McKim, organist will play “Ricercare” by D Buxtehude for Prelude. Offertory will be “Offerande” by R Peeters and Postlude will be “Bass de Cromorne” by Clerambault]. Anthem will be “How Firm a Foundation” arranged by R Warner.
Covid protocols will be followed for this in-person worship. We now have an ADA Universally Accessible church building. There is an outside entrance ramp and stairlifts inside leading to the sanctuary and new handicap accessible restrooms.
The church’s website is firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9-noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
For the Neighbors in Need mission, there is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, worships at 11 a.m. each Sunday. For October the focus is on Practice and Promise. This will be a Union Service with Brattleboro’s First Baptist Church. This Sunday the congregation will read Mark 12:28-34. The Rev. Ralph Howe’s sermon title is “Practicing Love.” For more information email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail.com or visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-methodist-church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal
St. Michael’s will celebrate the Feast of All Saints this Sunday at the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. services. The congregation will remember those saints who have gone before us and loved ones who have died, as well as recognize ourselves as those ‘saints’ who have been called to follow Jesus with our whole selves. On this day, the congregation will remember in our prayers those who have died during the last year.
Each Sunday, a member of the healing team will be waiting at the door of the Mary Magdalen Chapel at the end of both the services for people wanting individual, couple, or family prayers for healing, thanksgiving and other concerns. They will be masked, will maintain safe distance, and will work with you to make this familiar, but changed, experience a blessing for all.
The Adult Forum for Oct. 31 will begin a focus on the theme, Spiritual Tools for Difficult Times. We have all experienced difficult times in the last two years. What has helped get you through? What has assisted you in staying grounded and/or given meaning to your life even in the midst of difficulty? The October 31 Forum topic is “Our Ancestors and the Great Cloud of Witnesses” (in honor of All Saints Day) and it will be led by Rector Mary Lindquist. The Adult Forum runs from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Meeting Room and all are invited.
St. Michael’s is asking all people who are inside the church at 161 Bradley Ave. to mask and practice physical distancing for both the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services. The congregation will receive Holy Communion of bread only at this time. Anyone who feels uncomfortable coming to in-person services is encouraged to participate through the Vimeo service available at 10:15 a.m. at www.stmichaelsvermont.org or through the televised service on BCTV channel 8 at 2 p.m. Wednesday or 11 a.m. Sunday.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 9 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For those who would like to be introduced to the beliefs and practices of the Roman Catholic Church, consider joining the RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults) classes that will begin this fall. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) reconciling in Christ congregation, offers in-person worship at 9:30 a.m Sunday at 161 Western Ave., and also live streamed on the Facebook page. Message: “Motivations for Lovingkindness.” A Spiritual Movement group (Tai Chi) meets Wednesday at 9 a.m. and the choir meets Thursday at 10 a.m.
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will gather for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. The congregation continues with the “Be A Blessing” series with the theme “Be Kind” for this week. Scriptures this week include Proverbs 11 and Matthew 7.1-12. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead in worship.
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit the website at eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC will offer an in-person worship service at the church at 10 a.m. Sunday. This is the first indoor worship service this year. All those who attend should be vaccinated and wear masks.
The service will also be broadcast on BCTV at 8 a.m. and again on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. The link to the online showing can be found on the church website, guilfordchurch.org.
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church and the Wardsboro Yoked Parish will join together for a combined worship service at the Wardsboro Methodist Church on Main St., in Wardsboro. The service will begin at 10 a.m. The Rev. Paul Sangree, who is the Associate Conference Minister of the UCC in Vermont will be the guest speaker. A coffee hour and time of fellowship will follow the worship service. If you plan to attend, bring something to share for the coffee hour, perhaps a brunch dish, a coffee cake, or a surprise recipe.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wedneday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations for the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket.
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
Worship will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm. His sermon is titled “How Close God’s Realm.” The scripture reading is from Mark 12:28-34. Hymns for the service are “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling” and “How Can I Keep from Singing.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Above All” by Michael W. Smith and the offertory piece “Spirit Song” by John Wimber. Martha LaMoria, organ and Mike Kelly on piano will play the postlude “Onward Christian Soldiers” by Arthur Sullivan.
The mission for the month of November is Groundworks Collaborative. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30 a.m.). Putney Friends also offers worship online for those not vaccinated at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are welcome to join in. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
While the church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https:// walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Methodist Church
Wardsboro Methodist Church at 122 Main Street has reopened for Sunday worship after a 20-month closure due to structural issues. These issues have been resolved and the church welcomes all to come to the 9 a.m. service.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this Sunday is, “All Saints Day for All Souls.” The leader for the service is Bob Wyckoff, whom the congregation knows as a trumpet player and singer. On the eve of All Saints Day, Wyckoff will muse on the traditional meaning of the holiday and its possible relevance for UUs today.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational
Join in for worship and communion this Sunday at the First Congregational Church, UCC at 880 Western Ave.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Mission: Neighbors in Need, There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.