Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastors Steven and Terri Walton have come back to support the church activities and lead worship for the next couple of months.
This Sunday’s Gospel readings ask everyone to reflect on God’s "amazing gift of forgiveness." No matter where we go, how lost we get or what we have done, God will always search us out and forgive us. The extent to which God will search for us is immeasurable. The completeness of God’s forgiveness is unquestionable. While this is clear, we are left with the question “to what extent will we search for God?” The name of the sermon is “In Search Of.”
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the Church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church holds its worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. at 193 Main St. and online.
Every Sunday, Centre Congregational Church holds its worship service at 10am. Centre Church is an Open and Affirming Congregation as well as a Just Peace Church. We are worshipping once again in our Sanctuary with prayers, song, and contemplation. You are always welcome to join us there. Requirements regarding masking, in effect during the worst of the covid epidemic, have been lifted. You may, however, choose to join us on line. We are available at the address listed below.
This Sunday, our pastor, the Reverend Dr. Scott Couper, will begin a four week sermon series entitled, “Devotional Songs of Praise.” The message each week will focus on a contemporary Christian song, listening to that song and reflecting on it theologically and devotionally. The songs chosen for this series are used in the United Church of Istanbul, a Christian community previously attended by one of our parishioners, Bob Keller.
The sermon for this week is entitled “This Is Amazing Grace.” Holly Kennedy will read the scripture for the morning, I Timothy 2:1-17 . She will also provide the Prayers of the People later in the service. Nan Mann will offer a message for children entitled “Children Can Be Teachers, Too.”
Following the service all are invited to a fellowship hour with a luncheon prepared by Duo Xi, and an ice cream dessert offered by our Christian Education program.
Centre Church sponsors several programs and activities:
Womanspirit is a book group for women that meets in person and is currently reading and discussing “Fascism: A Warning” by Madeleine Albright.
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion is a book group that meets in person and is currently reading and discussing “Jesus and John Wayne” by Kristin Kobes DuMez.
For more information, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com or visit the website at centechurchvt.org, or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/8044155731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
This Sunday Reverend Howe will share a message entitled, “In Troubles, Hope!” Dan DeWalt will play on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Loving Father, as I remember the tragedy of September 11, give me the strength to believe that from the ashes a beautiful flower of faith has appeared. Be with those who lost loved ones on that dark day. Comfort their families in knowing that those they love are in Heaven with Jesus, and that one day, we will all be together again. Amen
The Gospel reading on Sunday is from the Book of Luke, chapter 15, verses 1-10 entitled, “The Lost Sheep,” and “The Lost Coin.” “One day when many tax collectors and other outcasts came to listen to Jesus, the Pharisees and the teachers of the Law started grumbling, ‘This man welcomes outcasts and even eats with them!’ So Jesus told them this parable: ‘Suppose one of you has a hundred sheep and loses one of them – what do you do? You leave the other ninety-nine sheep in the pasture and go looking for the one that got lost until you find it. When you find it, you are so happy that you put it on your shoulders and carry it back home. Then you call your friends and neighbors together and say to them, 'I am so happy I found my lost sheep. Let us celebrate!' In the same way, I tell you, there will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine respectable people who do not need to repent.” “Or suppose a woman who has ten silver coins loses one of them – what does she do? She lights a lamp, sweeps her house, and looks carefully everywhere unti9l she finds it. When she finds it, she calls her friends and neighbors together, and says to them, ‘I am so happy I found the coin I lost. Let us celebrate!’ In the same way, I tell you, the angels of God rejoice over one sinner who repents.” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: Doug Reed’s Memorial Service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the church. Reception to follow. FBC Council Meeting Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. Next combined FBC/FUMC leadership meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m. Adult Bible Study begins Monday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the church. Advent Saturday breakfasts starting Nov. 26.
Remember to bring non- perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Congregational Church
Join in at 10 a.m. this Sunday for Communion service at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
Jesus often illustrated his teaching with brief stories, called parables. Two of these parables can be found in this week’s reading from the Gospel of Luke, chapter 15. The Rev. Audrey Walker’s sermon, titled “Help Me, I’m Lost!” will emphasize that the meaning of both stories is that God loves and cares about us unconditionally and seeks to find us when we are lost. Organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will play “Create in Me a Clean Heart, O God,” “God and God Alone,” “Fanfare of Praise.”
Contact First Congregational Church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care is available at 10:15.
This Sunday, Sept. 11, programs for children and youth will begin. Everyone will gather at 9:15 a.m. for food and registration; at 9:30 there will be intergenerational games led by Ricky Davidson. At 10 a.m. will be new classes in Godly Play (ages 3 – 10) or Holy Mayhem (grades 5 – 8). Also, the monthly “Confirmation Conversations” class for high school youth will meet from noon to 2 p.m. with lunch after church on Sept. 11. All children and youth are welcome.
Beginning on Wednesday Sept. 14, Rector Mary Lindquist will offer a six-session class in “Exploring the Episcopal Church” on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Participants will explore the history, theology and spirituality of the Episcopal Church and the Christian faith in general. This class will be held in-person, with the option of attending via Zoom for those not able to attend in-person.
For more information on classes offered at St. Michael's, email Rector Mary Lindquist at mary@stmichaelsvermont.org.
Regular weekday services at St. Michael’s are as follows:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; and noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
For more information about any of these programs, see the eNews or The Guardian on the church website at www.stmichaels-vt.org/ or contact the Church office at 802-254-6048, ext 104.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship and also livestreamed on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday. Message: “Everyone Matters.”
Sign-up for the pot-luck lunch on Sept. 18; Wednesday at 7 p.m. is A.A. (women) and N.A.; Thursday 9:00 Tai Chi – spiritual movement, 10:15 Choir Practice
Vermont Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations online or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
The schedule for the coming week is as follows: Monday through Thursday, Morning Meditation from 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only); first and third Saturdays, Meditation & Conversation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only); third Saturday, Poetry Gathering from 7 to 8 pm (Zoom only); This Sunday’s talk with Cheryl Wilfong.
Zoom Retreat on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Discovering Dharma Ease: Practicing Wise Attitude and Effort with Michael Grady. Participants will explore the ways in which our attitude and effort in Insight practice can generate tension, confusion, and doubt or facilitate the Dharma Ease of inner freedom, clarity, and resilience when encountering the Hindrances in our meditation practice or when facing the inevitable challenges of human life. The format of this retreat will be 30 minute guided sittings with short dharma talks and ample space for discussion. Contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
How Zen Got Its Start: Buddhism Meets Taoism in China is a new class with Paul Rodrigue on Mondays, Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10 and 24, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This Zoom-only class will be using David Hinton's book "China Root" as the text. Participants will learn about how Buddhism was shaped by Taoism as it moved into China, how some of the key concepts of Zen developed over time and are different from Early Buddhist teachings, and how all of this applies to meditation practice. Registration closes Sept. 21 to give students time to purchase the book and begin reading. For further information, please go to https://www.vermontinsight.org
For more information about retreats, classes and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org. For the link to attend by Zoom, subscribe to the newsletter at http://eepurl.com/bz6KC9. To speak to a VIMC Contact person, call Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will gather for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. This week is Homecoming Sunday where the congregation will welcome everyone back for a new season of church activity. Sunday School will resume led by Billie Slade. Children and youth will meet in the sanctuary with their families for the beginning of worship and then head downstairs after the children's message. Worship will be led by the Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha. Refreshments will be served afterward.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching through the book of First Peter from the Bible. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for an onsite and live streaming worship service beginning at 10 a.m.
The Rev. Elisa Lucozzi will lead worship with a sermon title: “Broken and Beautiful.”
The children begin in worship with their families and then are dismissed to morning programming with teachers. The Morning Program is for children Pre-K and up. Families with babies and toddlers are welcome in the Sanctuary and may also sit in the Houghton Room outside of the Sanctuary to listen to live stream of the worship.
The scripture this Sunday: Jeremiah 18: 1-6 & 2 Corinthians 4: 1-10. Music under the direction Peter Amidon includes two Anthems: “Hard Times” by Stephen Foster, arr. P. Amidon & Psalm 126 music by Mary Alice Amidon, arr. P. Amidon. The Hymns this Sunday are: “Lone Wild Bird”, “Precious Lord”, “This is My Song”, and “It is Well With My Soul.”
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “Used by God” and the Scripture will be Acts 3:1-10; 4:13. The Children’s story will be “Look for the Hook.”
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
The Rev. Rob Hamm will lead worship with a sermon titled “The Look of Love.” The scripture reading is from Luke 15:1-10. Hymns for the service are “Sing Praise to God Who Reigns Above,” “Savior, Like a Shepherd Lead Us” and “Lord, I Want to Be a Christian.”
The mission for the month of September is The Winston Prouty Center. The calendar for this week includes: Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall. On Wednesdays, Apple Pie Making begins at 9:30 a.m. On Wednesday evening, Trustees will meet in Fellowship Hall at 6:30. On Thursday, Ladies Aid will meet at 10 a.m. and the Handbell practice begins at 6:15 p.m. and Choir practice begins at 7:30 p.m.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check out the church’s Facebook page.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.