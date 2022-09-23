Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. The title of this week’s sermon is “Needful Things.”
During these past years of COVID, we have learned new habits – some good but many not so good. With our interactions with the physical world limited, we often turned to buying items to satisfy our increased loneliness. While our actions kept the shipping industry healthy, how healthy was this increased dependence on “things” for our souls? Jesus taught that the world wants to pull us one way, demanding our attention to material goods, while God calls us to those things that never perish such as love, kindness, peace, and eternal life. Join in this Sunday as the congregation revisits this classic struggle.
Pastors Steven and Terri Walton have come back to support the church activities and lead worship for the next couple of months. There will be coffee time after the service.
For more information, like how to join our weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South Street presents, "What does it mean to belong?" with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. Belonging to a community can offer support and inspiration, vision and comfort. There is a yearning to belong, to feel connected, and understood by the people around us. What does it mean to belong?
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday, members of Centre Congregational Church will be meeting at the West Dover Congregational Church for a joint service with all the United Church of Christ churches in the area. Pastor Jeremy Kirk of the West Dover church has planned a special service involving the children of the church community. Families are invited to bring children to this event. The service will begin at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
Weekly gatherings at Centre Church:
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion is held at 9 a.m. on Sundays in the Meeting Room at the church. Currently reading "Jesus and John Wayne" by Kristin Kobes DeMez.
Women Spirt is help at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays in the Meeting Room at the church. Currently reading "Fascism: A Warning" by Madeleine Albright.
Bonhoeffer, ongoing work, held in the Chapel and on Zoom Monday at 7 p.m.
Service of Centering Prayer in the Chapel and on Zoom on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
United Church of Christ Devotionals available Thursdays online at 10 a.m.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org, or on Facebook at Https://facebook,com/groups/80441531855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
This Sunday, Reverend Howe will share a message entitled, “How We Live Matters.” Kevin Mills will play on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: “Wait quietly in my Presence while My thoughts form silently in the depths of your being. I am the Creator of the entire universe, yet I choose to make My humble home in your heart. It is there, where you know Me most intimately; it is there where I speak to you in Holy whispers. Ask My Spirit to quiet your mind so that you can hear My healing voice within you. I am speaking to you with words of peace, love and life.” Amen
The Gospel reading on Sunday is from the Luke 16:19-31 entitled, “The Rich Man and Lazarus.” “There was once a rich man who dressed in the most expensive clothes and lived in great luxury every day. There was also a poor man named Lazarus, covered with sores, who used to be brought to the rich man's door, hoping to eat the bits of food that fell from the rich man's table. Even the dogs would come and lick his sores. The poor man died and was carried by the angels to sit beside Abraham at the feast in Heaven. The rich man died and was buried, and in Hades, where he was in great pain. He looked up and saw Abraham, far away, with Lazarus at his side. So he called out, “Father Abraham! Take pity on me, and send Lazarus to dip his finger in some water and cool off my tongue because I am in great pain in this fire!” But Abraham said, “Remember, my son, that in your lifetime you were given all the good things, while Lazarus got all the bad things. But now he is enjoying himself here, while you are in pain. Besides all that, there is a deep pit lying between us, so that those who want to cross over from here to you cannot do so, nor can anyone cross over to us from where you are.” The rich man said, “Then I beg you, father Abraham, send Lazarus to my father's house, where I have five brothers. Let him go and warn them so that they, at least, will not come to this place of pain.” Abraham said, “Your brothers have Moses and the prophets to warn them; your brothers should listen to what they say.” The rich man answered, “That is not enough, father Abraham! But if someone were to rise from death and go to them, then they would turn from their sins.” But Abraham said, “If they will not listen to Moses and the prophets, they will not be convinced even if someone were to rise from death.” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: Bible Study on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Join in for fellowship and dinner while studying the Book of Luke. First Baptist Council will meet after church on Oct. 2.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15.
Sept. 25 will be the fourth Sunday in the Season of Creation, which St. Michael's is observing from Sept. 1 to Oct. 9.
At 10 a.m. each Sunday there are classes in Godly Play for those ages 3 – 10. Every other Sunday at 10 a.m., Holy Mayhem class for those in grades 5 – 8 meets; the next meeting is this Sunday. Godly Play and Holy Mayhem meet until 11 a.m. when children join their families in the sanctuary for communion. For high school youth, there is a monthly “Confirmation Conversations” class which meets from noon to 2 p.m. with lunch after church. The next class is on Oct. 9. For more information, email Rector Mary Lindquist at mary@stmichaelsvermont.org.
Mark your calendars for the new contemporary mystery play “Michael,” written by Susan and Paul Dedell with art direction by Finn Campman. Explore the epic story of Michael the Archangel through art, music, and vision in performances on: Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 2 at 4 p.m.
Weekday services at St. Michael’s:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; and noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
For more information about any of these programs, see the eNews or The Guardian on the church website at www.stmichaels-vt.org/ or contact the Church office at 802-254-6048, ext. 104. The office is open Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
There will be three opportunities this coming week to see Vermont Bishop Christopher Coyne at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church: Sept. 25 at 10 :30 a.m. Mass with procession and picnic; Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. for a Town Hall Meeting at the church; and Sept. 29 at the 8:45 a.m. Mass.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) 161 Western Ave., offers Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m., in person and live streamed on the Facebook page. Message: “49.” Monday at 9 a.m., Outreach Group; Wednesday at 7 p.m, N. A. and A.A. (women); Saturday at 9 a.m., Discussion and Meditation.
Vermont Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations online or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
The schedule for the coming week: Monday through Thursday, Morning Meditation from 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only); first and third Saturdays, Meditation & Conversation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only); third Saturday, Poetry Gathering from 7 to 8 pm (Zoom only); This Sunday’s talk with Claire Stanley
Zoom Retreat on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Discovering Dharma Ease: Practicing Wise Attitude and Effort with Michael Grady. The format of this retreat will be 30 minute guided sittings with short dharma talks and ample space for discussion. Contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
For more information about retreats, classes and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org. For the link to attend by Zoom, subscribe to the newsletter at http://eepurl.com/bz6KC9. To speak to a VIMC Contact person, call Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday School youth and children will gather in worship with their families and then head downstairs after a children's message. This week, Pastor Shawn Bracebridge will be participating in a pulpit exchange with the Rev. David Fish from the First Congregational Church of Rutland, Massachusetts. Pastor Shawn will be leading worship in Rutland.
The scriptures for this week are Psalm 100 and Luke 16.19-31. Refreshments will be served afterward.
The church will host its traditional Apple Pie Festival on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 .m. until sell out. Baking will commence this coming week, and all from the community and beyond are invited to join in. Volunteers will bake Monday through Friday, Sept. 26-30, in two shifts each day, 9 a.m. until noon, and 5 to 9 p.m. Volunteers will continue in the following week Monday through Thursday with the same shifts each day.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching through the book of First Peter from the Bible. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Jamaica
Community Church
Sunday mornings at 11 a.m., the bell in the steeple at Jamaica Community Church calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. Pastor Pete’s message this Sunday is “My, How Things Have Changed” and the Scripture will be Ezekiel 36:25-27 and John 3:1-7. The Children’s story will be “The Potter and the Clay.”
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Wardsboro Yoked is moving worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St., beginning this Sunday at 9 a.m. Church services will continue there every Sunday till the last Sunday in February 2023.
Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month. All are welcome.