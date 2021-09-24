Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
The Gospel reading from Mark for this Sunday warns of the stumbling blocks in our lives. Once again, Jesus reminds us that it is easy to get lost in this life and lose sight of the path God has put before us. This peace filled path is one made of love, justice, mercy and forgiveness. But this busy life fogs our vision, causing us to get lost in the desires of this world. The title of Sunday’s sermon is “Stumbling All Over.”
The church is open. Join in this Sunday for a traditional Worship Service at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome for worship, music and community. Join in also at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/mid-week-message for an inspirational mid-week message.
For more information, like how to join the weekly bible study, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 8020275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday, Centre Congregational Church will be joining that of the West Dover Congregational Church in West Dover, for the 10 a.m. service of worship. Pastor Jeremy Kirk will be preaching with scriptural reference to James 5:13-20, and Mark 9:38-50. The choir will be led by Stefan Amidon with practice beginning promptly at 9 a.m.
Worship will be held in the nave of the church which is located at 104 Rte100 in West Dover. Parking is available in the Town Office parking lot or across the street from the church at the Dover Historical Society. For those who are unable to attend the service in person, it will be live streamed at www.Facebook.com/westdoverchurch beginning at 9:55 a.m.
COVID-19 protocols are strictly observed: Masks are required for all people while in the church regardless of vaccination status, except for the music leader/soloists and the person speaking at the lectern. The sanctuary has open doors at both ends and an industrial air purifier. If you are feeling ill at all, please do not attend in person but avail yourself of the service on Facebook.
Back at Centre Church during the week there are several programs offered. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Dean and Daniel Guerra. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devlotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online sermon discussion that focuses on the sermon of the previous week. On Thursdays at 4:30 p.m., there is a book discussion group called “Womenspirit” which meets at the church. The group is reading and discussing "The Universal Christ" by Richard Rohr.
For support in accessing our various offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Christian Science
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive invites everyone to join in for worship this Sunday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with The Rev. Suzanne Andrews and the Rev. Ralph Howe presiding.
For thought & prayer: Heavenly Father, our deepest hope, our most ardent prayer is that we learn to love one another in acceptance and love. May we truly listen to one another as Christ listens to us. Open our heart and mind to our brothers and sisters so that we may be a support for one another. May we follow the ways of Christ as one body, joined together by Christian love. Amen
Scripture reading this Sunday will include Psalm 124 and Mark 9:38-41, with the message, “Together We Stand.” Special Music will include “I Was There To Hear Your Borning Cry."
First Baptist Church office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. Email is Brattleboro.fbc1@outlook.com. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, worships at 11 a.m. each Sunday. This week, the congregation will have a union service with First Baptist Church. All are welcome. Come as you are. For further information: howerwiii@gmail.com. Visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-methodist-church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Sunday School has begun at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 161 Bradley Ave. Kids are welcome to join Sunday School at any time and all are welcome. Masks are required. All kids are invited to gather outside, under the tent prior to the 10:15 a.m. service.
Nursery Care (0-4 years old) at the 10:15 a.m. service has resumed with two nursery caretakers.
Rector Mary Lindquist is offering a sermon series on the Psalms through October 10. This Sunday will focus on Psalms of Refuge and Trust, primarily Psalms 46 and 91.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church is asking all people who are inside the church at 161 Bradley Ave. to mask and practice physical distancing for both the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services. Also, participants in services are asked to keep their greetings to a wave or a bow at the Peace. The congregation will receive Holy Communion of bread only at this time. Finally, people are asked not remain in the church after the service is over, but come outside to greet people.
St. Michael’s is planning to continue to offer services in the church for those who would like to participate in person. However, the church encourages anyone who feels uncomfortable coming in person to participate through the Vimeo service available at 10:15 a.m. at www.stmichaelsvermont.org or through the televised service on BCTV channel 8 at 2 p.m. Wednesday or 11 a.m. Sunday.
On Oct. 3, St. Francis’ Day, the Missa Gaia will be integrated with the liturgy at the 10:15 a.m. service. Tom Ely, former Bishop of Vermont and a neighbor in Newfane, will preach on Oct. 3. The new sound system in the sanctuary is expected to make this service especially meaningful for those participating through livestream on Vimeo, available on the Church website.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block at www.stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 9 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For those who would like to be introduced to the beliefs and practices of the Roman Catholic Church, consider joining the RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults) classes that will begin this fall. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will hold in-person worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and livestreamed via the Facebook page. Message: "Do We Really Want to be Healed?" Trinity is part of the ELCA and a Reconciling in Christ parish.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will gather for worship in a union service hosted by the West Dover Congregational Church this week. Members, friends, and guests are encouraged to attend the in-person service in West Dover at 10 a.m., but the Dummerston Church will open the sanctuary for people to worship in the community who do not wish to travel, to watch the live stream of the service on large screen TV.
The church's traditional Apple Pie Festival will again be a scaled back pie sale due to COVID-19 concerns. The dates of the sale are Oct. 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Baking for the festival starts this week. If you are interested in baking at home (all ingredients provided), or in small groups at the church, call 802-257-0544 for more information.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. This Sunday Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
The worship service for Guilford Community Church this Sunday is a Union Service hosted by the West Dover Congregational Church at 10 a.m.
The following Sunday, Oct. 3, Guilford Community Church will host a "Blessing of the Animals" outside on the South Lot (weather permitting) at 10 a.m. If it is raining the service will be streamed live so people can stay at home with their pets. For the outdoor service, everyone is asked to be mindful of one another's animals and leash or otherwise contain your pet in a safe way.
You may also bring photos (with frames preferred) of your animal(s) to place on the alter. Pastor Elisa will stay at the church after the worship service to bless animals until 1 p.m.
If you have farm animals or other animals that you would like Pastor Elisa to bless you can make an appointment directly with her by emailing: pastorelisagcc@gmail.com.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “Living In A New World.” Scriptures will be Ezekiel 11:17-21 and 2 Corinthians 5:17. The Children’s story will be “Off With The Old, On With The New.”
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
Worship will be led by the Search Committee. The scripture reading is from Mark 3:31-35. Hymns for the service are “The Church’s One Foundation” and “They’ll Know We Are Christians.” Guest Organist Martha LaMoria will play the prelude “Andante Tranquillo” by Felix Mendelssohn, and the postlude “With Trumpets and Horns” by G.F. Handel. The Offertory Piece “The Lord’s Prayer” by A.H. Malone will be sung by Debbie Cook.
The mission for the month of September is the Winston Prouty Center. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Visit the church website or check out the Facebook page.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30 a.m.). Putney Friends also offers worship online for those not vaccinated at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email : clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit: putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are welcome to join in. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by The Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
While the church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this Sunday is, "Thus Do We Covenant, Reaching the Light In One Another.”
To covenant; what does this mean in a spiritual and a societal way? We welcome each other into this All Souls Church community where our principles and covenant help us weave one another into the fabric of our community. Being in covenant is a commitment to one another. We have a shared desire to be in community and that creates a wish to honor our diverse backgrounds and experiences, which can be enlightening and challenging at the same time. Our covenant gives voice to that shared voice of mutual understanding. Led by Rev. Telos Whitfield and members of our Committee on Ministry.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church of West Brattleboro is participating in the Windham Union Association Summer Schedule this Sunday, Sep 26. Everyone is asked to join in for worship with a sister church, the West Dover Congregational Church, UCC at 104 route 100 North in West Dover.
The First Congregational Church is located at 880 Western Ave. The website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Mission: There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.