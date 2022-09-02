Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastors Steven and Terri Walton have come back to support the church activities and lead worship for the next couple of months.
This Sunday’s Gospel reading from Luke is difficult to digest. Maybe a bottle of Tums or Rolaids is needed! After all Jesus is asking difficult things of us. How are we to give up family? How are we to give up all of our possessions? How would we even survive without our loved ones and some kind of a material safety net? Perhaps Jesus is really asking us to consider a foundational safety net that will always be there to support us. It is the case that money never lasts and family, at least my extended family, comes with all sorts of baggage. Of course I love them dearly! Join in Sunday as the congregation considers a way toward deep healing. The name of the sermon is “A Grain of Salt.”
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the Church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. presents, “Earth Was Given as a Garden: Transforming the Urban Landscape.” The church welcomes Marilyn Chiarello and Tom Green, who will speak about the current work of Edible Brattleboro. In 2015, with the support of Post Oil Solutions, several area residents set out to transform spaces in and around town into edible landscapes, by planting vegetables and fruits in help-yourself gardens. While providing food for healthy eating and flowers that attract pollinators and other beneficial insects, Edible Brattleboro is educating people about the interconnectedness of health, food, soil and community.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church holds its worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. at 193 Main St. and online.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper has returned from leave and will be preaching a sermon entitled, “A New Identity,” based on the lectionary calendar and, specifically, on a New Testament reference, Philemon 1:1-21. In addition, Communion will be celebrated.
Special music is offered by Teddy Martin, a member of the congregation who is, by vocation, a musician. He will play music by Schubert, Beethoven, Debussy, and Bach.
Centre Church sponsors several programs and activities:
Womanspirit is a book group for women that meets in person and is currently reading and discussing “Fascism: A Warning” by Madeleine Albright.
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion is a book group that meets in person and is currently reading and discussing “Jesus and John Wayne” by Kristin Kobes DuMez.
In addition and in cooperation with St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, Loaves and Fishes provides at least 400 meals a week for those in the community who are in need of food. Carry Me Home, also sponsored in cooperation with St. Michael’s, provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers for both programs are needed.
For more information, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com or visit the website at centechurchvt.org, or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/8044155731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
This Sunday Reverend Andrews will share a message entitled, “Give Your All to Jesus,” about how to place Jesus first in your life. Kevin Mills will play on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: O God, Lord of light, invade the innermost corners of my mind until all dark and dreary shadows disappear and each thought is bathed in joy. Amen.
The Gospel reading on Sunday is from the Book of Luke, chapter 14, verse 25-33 entitled, “The Cost of Being a Disciple.” Once when large crowds of people were going along with Jesus, he turned and said to them, “Those who come to me cannot be my disciples unless they love me more than they love father and mother, wife and children, brothers and sisters, and themselves as well. Those who do not carry their own cross and come after me cannot be my disciples. If one of you is planning to build a tower, you sit down first and figure out what it will cost, to see if you have enough money to finish the job. If you don’t, you will not be able to finish the tower after laying the foundation; and all who see what happened will make fun of you. ‘You began to build but can’t finish the job!’ they will say. If a king goes out with ten thousand men to fight another king who comes against him with twenty thousand men, he will sit down first and decide if he is strong enough to face that other king. If he isn’t, he will send messengers to meet the other king to ask for terms of peace while he is still a long way off. In the same way,” concluded Jesus, “none of you can be my disciples unless you give up everything you have.” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: “Giant tag sale” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Doug Reed’s Memorial Service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the church. Reception to follow. FBC Council Meeting Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. Next combined FBC/FUMC leadership meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m. Adult Bible Study begins Monday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the church. Advent Saturday breakfasts starting Nov. 26.
Remember to bring non- perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Congregational Church
Join in at 10 a.m. this Sunday for Communion service at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave. The Rev. Audrey Walker’s message, titled “Nervous Hands,” will focus on God’s constant presence, even when we feel most alone and fearful. It is based on the reading from Psalm 139. Musical selections by organist/pianist will include a Prelude by Bach and “In Christ Alone, My Hope is Found.” Choir Director Steve Rice will also present “Simple Song” from Leonard Bernstein’s “Mass.”
Contact First Congregational Church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care is available at 10:15.
This Sunday will be the first in the Season of Creation, which the congregation is observing from Sept. 1 to Oct. 9. The Season of Creation began in the Orthodox Church in 1989 and has been adopted by many different denominations as a way for Christians to honor the goodness and sacredness of God’s creation, acknowledge the urgency of the planetary crisis, repent of the greed and waste that has contributed to this crisis and commit ourselves to act, work and pray for the healing of creation.
On Sunday, Sept. 11, programs for children and youth will begin. Come at 9:15 a.m. for food, games and registration prior to 10 a.m. when new classes begin in Godly Play (ages 3 – 10) or Holy Mayhem (grades 5 – 8). Also, the “Confirmation Conversations” class for high school youth will begin with lunch after church on Sept. 11.
This fall Rector Mary Lindquist will offer a six-session class in “Exploring the Episcopal Church” on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:15 p.m. beginning Sept. 14. In this class, participants will explore the history, theology and spirituality of the Episcopal Church and the Christian faith in general. If you are interested in attending, email Mary at mary@stmichaelsvermont.org or call the church office at 802- 254-6048, ext 104 by Wednesday, Sept. 7. This class will be help in person, with the option of attending via Zoom.
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; and noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
For more information about any of these programs, see the eNews or The Guardian on the church website at www.stmichaels-vt.org/ or contact the Church office at 802-254-6048, ext 104.
St. Michael Roman Catholic ChurchSt. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer outside worship (weather permitting) at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday. Message: “The Color of Water.” Wednesday 7 p.m. N.A and A.A. (women); Thursday 9:00 Tai Chi – spiritual movement, 10:15 Choir Practice
Vermont Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations online or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
The schedule for the coming week is as follows: Monday through Thursday, Morning Meditation from 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only); first and third Saturdays, Meditation & Conversation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only); third Saturday, Poetry Gathering from 7 to 8 pm (Zoom only); This Sunday’s talk with Susan Dreyer Leon.
Hybrid Retreat on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Discovering Dharma Ease: Practicing Wise Attitude and Effort with Michael Grady. Participants will explore the ways in which our attitude and effort in Insight practice can generate tension, confusion, and doubt or facilitate the Dharma Ease of inner freedom, clarity, and resilience when encountering the Hindrances in our meditation practice or when facing the inevitable challenges of human life. The format of this retreat will be 30 minute guided sittings with short dharma talks and ample space for discussion. Contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
For more information about retreats, classes and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org. For the link to attend by Zoom, subscribe to the newsletter at http://eepurl.com/bz6KC9.
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will meet for worship on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. This week, the congregation will have its annual End of Summer Hymn Sing. Members and friends have selected their favorite hymns and the congregation will sing them together throughout the service. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge will lead the worship and music this Sunday.
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching through the book of First Peter from the Bible. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for an onsite and live streaming worship service beginning at 10 a.m.
The Rev. Elisa Lucozzi will lead worship with a sermon title: “I Will Give You Rest.” The scripture this Sunday: Ecclesiastes 4: 4-10 & Matthew 11: 28-30. Music under the direction Peter Amidon includes two Anthems: “Thanksgiving Eve” by Bob Franke & “Give Me Birds at the Dawning” by Betsy Binstock. The Hymns are: “Spirit of the Living God,” “God, You Give Us Recreation” and “My Heart is Ready,” by Cindy Kallet.
The children may attend worship with their families. There is no childcare this Sunday.
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “Believing” and the Scripture will be Exodus 14:26-31 and John 20:24-31. The Children’s story will be “God’s Recipe for Life.”
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com. to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Meeting House
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead the worship service at 10 a.m. at Marlboro Meeting House. This Sunday, the group will conclude this season of worship with a focus on Psalm 139:1-18, a passage that reminds us how deeply “seen” we are by God. The group will also be celebrating Holy Communion. All are welcome. The Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For more information, email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
The Rev. Rob Hamm will lead worship with a sermon titled, “Healing Truth.” The scripture reading is from Luke 14:25-33. Hymns for the service are “Fairest Lord Jesus” and “Here I Am, Lord.” The prelude “Abridge” by Colin Mawby, the Offertory Anthem “St. Bernard” by Paul Bryan and the postlude “Trumpet Tune in F” by Martha Sobaje will be played by Peter LaMoria, Guest Organist.
Mission for the month of September is The Winston Prouty Center. The calendar for this week includes: Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall. On Wednesday, Apple Pie Making begins at 9:30 a.m. On Thursday, Handbell practice begins at 6:15 p.m. and Choir practice begins at 7:30 p.m. The annual Talent Show will be held on Sept. 11 beginning at 5 pm and followed by a potluck supper.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check out the church’s Facebook page.
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.