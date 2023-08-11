BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This Sunday the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H. The congregation will be considering the second of the Three Ms, Meditation, that is, thinking about God. All are invited to come this Sunday and learn about Christian Meditation on Christ and God's Word.
Worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill Street, is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
United Church
Everyone is invited to join in at the United Church (UCC) of Bellows Falls, 8 School St. Worship service starts at 10 a.m. Stay after the service for refreshments and fellowship.
For more information about the church and the many services it offers, call 802-463-4323 or find the church on Facebook.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will offer hybrid worship this Sunday at 10 a.m., with the theme, "Leaning Into Change" with Rev. Telos Whitfield. The theme recognizes that change is inevitable, a part of living that can be challenging and transformative. Members will reflect on how to adapt to changes happening to us on a personal level, within the community, and the change/transformations happening at the UU national level.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary and also live-streamed on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855 and on Zoom (contact the church office for the zoom link)
This Sunday, worship will be led by the Rev. Dr. Lise Sparrow, who will be leading worship while the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper, is on sabbatical leave.
This Sunday's service will venture into the world of poetry and parable as a window into God's presence in our spiritual lives. Poems from Pablo Neruda, Rumi and Joy Harjo will be included. Jim Bedard will read the scripture lesson from Matthew 14: 22-33. Nan Mann will deliver the Children's Message. The hymns will be "Dear God, Embracing Humankind," "Jesus Calls Us O'er the Tumult," and "You Walk along Our Shoreline."
Teddy Martin will provide several musical offerings during the service on the piano and guitar. Musical offerings include "Three Trios in G" by G. Sorge, "Be Not Afraid" by B. Dufford, and "Etude #3" by P. Glass. And "How Firm a Foundation" arr, E. Broughton.
Calendar: Sunday Spirit Book Group, 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room; Dharma evening, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Brattleboro Zen Center, Center Church (3rd floor); Quilting Ministry: Thursday at 1 p.m., at the home of Carlene McCarty; Women's Spirit: Thursday, 4 p.m., in the Heritage Room of the church. Currently reading "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wal Kimmerer.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Join in this Sunday for weekly worship at First Baptist/United Methodist churches, 18 Town Crier Drive. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. First United Methodist and First Baptist have formed the Beloved Community of Brattleboro; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. Visit the website at belovedcommunityvt.org.
The title of Pastor Sue's sermon is: "Take the Hand of Jesus." Sunday’s scripture reading is taken from Matthew 14: 22-33.
For Thought & Prayer: God is saying to you, "I need you to get excited again. I need you to remember you're not in this thing alone. I'm working on your challenges. I've already assigned angels to you. So let go of the stress and just Trust me; I've got a pretty incredible ending in store. In fact, that's why you need to get excited again... because the happy ending I've got coming is going to change your life."
Announcements: Church Picnic will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27, right after church at Pastor Sue’s house. There will also be a fall yard sale on Sept. 2 and Welcome Center Fundraiser on Sept. 30.
Bible Study will not be held during the summer. The church will resume the study of Luke in the fall. The Beloved Community Workshops will also resume in the fall.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship this Sunday at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
In a well-known Gospel story, Jesus walks on water. But he was not the only one; his disciple Peter walked across the water as well, until he became afraid and began to sink. Pastor Jeremy Kirk’s message will focus on how we can all walk in faith rather than in fear. Musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include Corelli’s “Prelude” and “His Eye Is on the Sparrow” by Charles Gabriel.
Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: Sunday Meditation and Talk with Cheryl Wilfong 10 a.m to noon, (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 pm (Zoom only); Friday Morning In-Person Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (in-person only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Upcoming events and retreats: Working with Comparing Mind, Aug. 26 half-day online retreat with Susan Dreyer Leon; Patience and Letting Go, Sept. 9 half-day online retreat with Winnie Nazarko.
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. The 10:15 service is also available on live stream and weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable.
The kids' education programs pause for the summer, but nursery providers, Kaitlin and Blue, are available to care for kids of all ages during the 10:15 service. Time on the playground is included each Sunday when the weather allows. Parents may bring kids to the nursery at 10:15 to go with Kaitlin and Blue to the playground.
This Sunday at the 10:15 a.m. service, St. Michael’s will welcome the new music director, Keane Southard and his family, with a reception following the service.
There will be a benefit concert for Loaves & Fishes on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. as part of the Springs Farm “Music Under the Maples” series. The concert is by the Bard Owl duo of Annie Landenberger and Breeze Verdant with story teller Mary Wallace Collins as special guest. Come to 49 Carpenter Road in Guilford, bring a lawn chair and a picnic. Admission by donation on a sliding scale: $10-$20.
Morning Prayer is offered each weekday at 8 a.m. on Zoom and in-person in the Chapel on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. “Breakfast with the Psalms” is each Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Works on Main Street. Centering Prayer is in the Chapel from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. each Wednesday and at 8 a.m. each Saturday. Eucharist with the Saints is each Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Contemplative Worship is in the Chapel and on Zoom each Thursday from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
The Church office’s hours are from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. Contact the Church office by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org or by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104.
St. Michael Roman Catholic
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
A program on the saints pictured in Saint Michael's stained-glass windows will be presented by a number of visiting priests, artisans and teachers every Wednesday, until Sept. 27, which will be a talk given on the church's patron saint window, Saint Michael the Archangel. Each program begins at 5 p.m. with Evening Prayer followed by the presentation. Each program will explain the life and glory of the saint illustrated by the light and color of the stained glass.
The first talk in Summer Lecture Series on the St. Patrick window, presented by Dr. Jennifer Healy was recorded on July 5 and uploaded to YouTube where it can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZ5VD1VmejA&ab_channel=St.MichaelRomanCatholicParishofBrattleboro.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will hold a worship service on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. with the message: “Manage the Fears,” also live streamed on Facebook. On Wednesday, AA (women) and NA meet at 7 p.m. On Thursday Tai Chi meets at 9 a.m., and at 10:15 a.m., choir meets.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch. Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road. Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship based on Psalm 23, comparing it with the lament of Psalm 22. Refreshments will be served after the service.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in this Sunday for in-person worship at Guilford Community Church and streaming live at 10 a.m. This will be the final worship service led by Pastor Elisa Lucozzi at the Guilford Community Church.
Stefan Amidon leads the Choir this Sunday. The Guilford Community Choir welcomes singers. Arrive at 8:40 a.m., ready to rehearse at 8:45 a.m. for the 10 a.m. service.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com.
Worship will be led by Pastor Matt Deen. The scripture reading is from Matthew 14:22-33. Hymns for the service are “Jesus Calls Us o’er the Tumult” and “Stand By Me.” The Prelude “Prelude in C Major” by J.S. Bach and the Postlude “You Raise Me Up” by Lovland and Graham will be played by Mike Kelly, Music Director. The Offertory “How Great thou Art” by Carl Boberg will be sung by Jim Kyle and accompanied by Bill Berner on guitar
The August Mission is Valley Cares.
Calendar for the week: On Monday, Al-Anon will meet at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at at 1 p.m. Linus Quilters will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the sanctuary will be open for quiet contemplation. On Thursday at 10 a.m., Ladies Aid will meet.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday this week. Visit the church website at newfanechurch.com or check out our Facebook page.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid.
There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish have moved to the Congregational Church at 64 Cobb-Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 24. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WEST CHESTERFIELD, N.H.
First Universalist Church
Guest speaker and guitarist Keith Penniman will present "The Virtues of Aging" this Sunday at First Universalist Church. The service begins at 10 a.m. at the church, 10 Main St.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary’s
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service.
For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.