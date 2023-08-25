BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This Sunday the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H. All are invited to First Baptist Church as Pastor Feustel. This week, Pastor Feustel will be speaking on finding security in our insecure world.
Worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill Street, is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
United Church
Everyone is invited to join in at the United Church (UCC) of Bellows Falls, 8 School St. Worship service starts at 10 a.m. Stay after the service for refreshments and fellowship.
For more information about the church and the many services it offers, call 802-463-4323 or find the church on Facebook.
BRATTLEBORO
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary and also live-streamed on Facebook and on Zoom (contact the church office for the zoom link)
However, this Sunday, Aug. 27, the church will be joining the other United Church of Christ congregations for worship in the Dummerston Congregational Church at 1535 Middle Road in East Dummerston at 10 a.m. This is the last of the four denominational services that are usually held in the summer.
Calendar for Centre Church: Sunday Spirit Book Group, 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room; Dharma evening, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Brattleboro Zen Center, Center Church (3rd floor); Quilting Ministry: Thursday at 1 p.m., at the home of Carlene McCarty; Women's Spirit: Thursday, 4 p.m., in the Heritage Room of the church. Currently reading "Wisdom of No Escape and a Path of Loving Kindness" by Pema Chodron.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church is one of four churches meeting together for a “Union Service” at Dummerston Congregational Church this Sunday at 10 a.m. Services will resume at First Congregational Sept. 3 at 11 a.m.
First Congregational Church is located at 880 Western Ave. The Rev. Jeremy Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: Saturday Morning Half-Day Retreat on Comparing Mind 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. (Hybrid*); Sunday Meditation and Talk with Claire Stanley 10 a.m. to Noon (Hybrid*). Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. (Zoom only); Wednesday 6 to 7 a.m. Full Blue Moon meditation (Hybrid*); Friday Morning In-Person Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (in-person only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Upcoming events and retreats: Working with Comparing Mind, Aug. 26 half-day online retreat with Susan Dreyer Leon; Patience and Letting Go, Sept. 9 half-day online retreat with Winnie Nazarko.
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. The 10:15 service is also available on live stream and weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable.
The kids' education programs pause for the summer, but nursery providers, Kaitlin and Blue, are available to care for kids of all ages during the 10:15 service. Time on the playground is included each Sunday when the weather allows. Parents may bring kids to the nursery at 10:15 to go with Kaitlin and Blue to the playground.
Keane Southard – composer, organist and music educator – has joined St. Michael’s as music director. He is now providing music for the 10:15 a.m. service and will begin leadership of St. Michael’s choir in September.
Morning Prayer is offered each weekday at 8 a.m. on Zoom and in-person in the Chapel on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. “Breakfast with the Psalms” is each Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Works on Main Street. Centering Prayer is in the Chapel from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. each Wednesday and at 8 a.m. each Saturday. Eucharist with the Saints is each Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Contemplative Worship is in the Chapel and on Zoom each Thursday from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
September 3 begins The Season of Creation. St. Michael's will integrate prayers, readings, music, sermons and a Eucharistic Prayer that reflect: our sorrow and repentance for the ways we participate in the exploitation and destruction of the earth, a renewed commitment to the transformation of our own relationship with God’s creation, and a pledge, with God’s grace, to work for the healing and restoration of the earth.
September 10 from 9:30 to 10 a.m., is kids & youth Christian formation kick-off Sunday in the Rectory yard. Back to school means back to formation programs for children and youth at St. Michael’s. On Sept. 10, come at 9:30 a.m. for games and food, to register for Sunday School, and to get inspired for this new year in the church. At 10 a.m., kids will be invited to the church to begin new classes. See the Church’s website eNews for more information about specific ages and classes.
The Church office’s hours are from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. Contact the Church office by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org or by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104.
St. Michael Roman Catholic
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
A program on the saints pictured in Saint Michael's stained-glass windows will be presented by a number of visiting priests, artisans and teachers every Wednesday, until Sept. 27, which will be a talk given on the church's patron saint window, Saint Michael the Archangel. Each program begins at 5 p.m. with Evening Prayer followed by the presentation. Each program will explain the life and glory of the saint illustrated by the light and color of the stained glass.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will hold a worship service on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. with the message: “Transformed?” also live streamed on Facebook. On Wednesday, AA (women) and NA meet at 7 p.m. On Thursday Tai Chi meets at 9 a.m., and at 10:15 a.m., choir meets.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch. Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in this Sunday for in-person worship at Guilford Community Church and streaming live at 10 a.m. The worship this week is a Union Service hosted by the Dummerston Congregational Church.
Beginning in September the morning Christian education program will be a one-room schoolhouse format for children ages four years and up. There are several volunteer teachers who will guide the group through the morning.
Families with children younger than four years of age are welcome to begin the worship service, and when the children are dismissed, the children are invited to go with a family member downstairs to Zeller Hall, where the worship service will be available for viewing on the large screen and there is a child-friendly area.
Families with infants may find the Houghton room outside of the Sanctuary a good place to sit quietly and listen to the worship service.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com.
Worship will be led by Guest Speaker Jim Kyle. The scripture reading is from Romans 12:1-8. Hymns for the service are “In Christ, there is no East or West” and “They’ll Know we are Christians.” The Prelude “Think About His Love” by Walt Harrah and the Postlude “Fugue in D Major” by J.S. Bach will be played by Mike Kelly, Music Director. The Offertory “Ashokan Farewell” by Jay Unger will be played on the oboe by Dan Marx.
The August Mission is Valley Cares.
Calendar for the week: On Monday evening, Al-Anon will meet at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m., Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday this week. Visit the church website at newfanechurch.com or check out our Facebook page.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid.
There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish have moved to the Congregational Church at 64 Cobb-Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 24. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WEST CHESTERFIELD, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The Rev. Sandra Whippie will lead the service this Sunday, at First Universalist Church. Laura Greenspan will play the flute. The service begins at 10 a.m. at the church, 10 Main St.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary’s
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service.
For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.