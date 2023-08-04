BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This Sunday the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H.
Communion is a holy meal. It was instituted when Jesus celebrated the Passover meal with his disciples. Although we remember it as a solemn time, it actually embodies many emotions. The original Passover was, and still is, a celebration of the liberation of the Hebrew slaves and their migration back to their homeland. All are invited to First Baptist Church to celebrate this holy meal, and our own liberation from emotional burdens, sin, and the cares of this world.
Worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill Street, is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
United Church
Everyone is invited to join in at the United Church (UCC) of Bellows Falls, 8 School St. Worship service starts at 10 a.m. Stay after the service for refreshments and fellowship.
For more information about the church and the many services it offers, call 802-463-4323 or find the church on Facebook.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will offer worship this Sunday at 10 a.m., with the theme, "Hold Fast to Your Dreams." The service will feature a festival of songs -- "Do What Must Be Done," "Hope Lingers On," "We Are" ... -- and readings about unlocking the power of sleep and dreams. Featuring musicians Steve, George, Marie, Ellie, Catie, and guests. Coordinated by Eva Greene.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
Take a Walk Around Jerusalem!
Rabbi Amita is currently in Israel, and she invites everyone to take a Zoom walk with her in Jerusalem on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. BAJC Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/4300550548
BAJC, Congregation Shir HeHarim is located at 151 Greenleaf St. Phone: 802-257-1959.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary and also live-streamed on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855 and on Zoom (contact the church office for the zoom link)
This Sunday worship will be led by the Rev. Dr. Lise Sparrow, who will be leading worship while the pastor of Centre Church, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper, is on sabbatical leave. Reverend Sparrow is stepping in for three months to offer worship, leadership, and care.
This Sunday, Centre Church will celebrate the theme of “Holy Adventure” on this the Tenth Sunday after Pentecost. The service, including holy communion, will join in Spirit with Reverend Couper as he worships in El Salvador at the mission there.
Lisa Keller, one of the church deacons, will read the scripture lessons in Genesis 32:2 and Matthew 14:13-21. Laura Slate will deliver the children’s message.
The hymns will be "God of Spirit, Guide and Guardian.” “Somos Pueblo Que Camina” and “The Bulb There Is a Flower.” The Monadnock Recorder Society will provide several musical offerings during the service. Members of the Monadnock Recorder Society are Simi Berman, Kris Schramel, Bruce Landenberger, Barbara George, and Lynn Herzog.
Calendar: Sunday Spirit Book Group, 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room; Dharma evening, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Brattleboro Zen Center, Center Church (3rd floor); Quilting Ministry: Thursday at 1 p.m., at the home of Carlene McCarty; Women's Spirit: Thursday, 4 p.m., in the Heritage Room of the church. Currently reading "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wal Kimmerer.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
All are welcome to a Communion service this Sunday at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave. Pastor Jeremy Kirk will offer a message titled “Abundance in the Space Between,” based on Scripture reading about the miracle of the loaves and fishes. Hymns accompanied by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include “One Bread, One Body” and “I Will Guide Thee.”
The church will also be hosting a free concert by the Northeast Men’s Summer Chorus on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: First Saturday, Meditation & Conversation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only); Sunday Sit and Dharma Talk with Rodrigue, 10 a.m.to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 pm (Zoom only); Friday Morning In-Person Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (in-person only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Upcoming events and retreats: Sangha Kayaking, Aug 6 from 2 to 4 p.m., meet at the docs behind the Marina; Working with Comparing Mind, Aug. 26 half-day online retreat with Susan Dreyer Leon; Patience and Letting Go, Sept. 9 half-day online retreat with Winnie Nazarko.
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. The 10:15 service is also available on live stream and weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable.
The kids’ education programs pause for the summer, but nursery providers Kaitlin and Blue are available to care for kids of all ages during the 10:15 service. Time on the playground is included each Sunday when the weather allows.
This Sunday, the congregation will celebrate The Feast of the Transfiguration. Parishioners are stepping out of “Ordinary Time” to celebrate this feast that commemorates the transfiguration of Jesus. To add to the celebration, the congregation will also recognize the Music Director Search Committee of Karen Guthrie, Susan Heimer, Jenny Karstad and Greg Lesch for their hard work and welcome the Rev. Lars Hunter to St. Michael’s staff to serve as a deacon.
Next Sunday, Aug. 13, at the 10:15 a.m. service, St. Michael’s will welcome the new music director, Keane Southard and his family, with a reception following the 10:15 service.
There will be a benefit concert for Loaves & Fishes on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. as part of the Springs Farm “Music Under the Maples” series. The concert is by the Bard Owl duo of Annie Landenberger and Breeze Verdant with story teller Mary Wallace Collins as special guest. Come to 49 Carpenter Road in Guilford, bring a lawn chair and a picnic. Admission by donation on a sliding scale: $10-$20.
Those Interested in helping form a local chapter of “Swords to Plowshares” can sign up to be a part of this effort at https://forms.gle/NdaCWvm6oXtnvh5q7. The “Swords to Plowshares” organization is focused on reducing gun violence in the communities in which their events take place. Learn more about Swords to Plowshares, Northeast at https://www.s2pnortheast.org/ .
All are welcome at all services of St. Michael’s. Morning Prayer is offered each weekday at 8 a.m. on Zoom and in-person in the Chapel on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. “Breakfast with the Psalms” is each Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Works on Main Street. Centering Prayer is in the Chapel from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. each Wednesday and at 8 a.m. each Saturday. Eucharist with the Saints is each Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Contemplative Worship is in the Chapel and on Zoom each Thursday from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
The Church office’s hours are from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. Contact the Church office by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org or by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104.
St. Michael Roman Catholic
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
A program on the saints pictured in Saint Michael's stained-glass windows will be presented by a number of visiting priests, artisans and teachers every Wednesday, until Sept. 27, which will be a talk given on our patron saint window, Saint Michael the Archangel. Each program begins at 5 p.m. with Evening Prayer followed by the presentation. Each program will explain the life and glory of the saint illustrated by the light and color of the stained glass.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will hold a worship service on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. with the message: “You Have It.” Council meets at 11 a.m. On Wednesday AA (women) and NA meet at 7 p.m. On Thursday Tai Chi meets at 9 a.m. and at 10:15 a.m.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch. Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship based on Psalm 137. Refreshments will be served in a fellowship hour after the service. All are welcome.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Everyone is welcome this Saturday at 7 p.m. and/or Sunday at 10 a.m. for a special presentation: A Pageant of Parables, in the Guilford Park Pavilion. This is a fundraiser with all proceeds to benefit Vermont flood recovery and relief. Suggested donation is $10-$20; children 12 and under free.
Following the pageant on Sunday, everyone is encouraged to bring a picnic lunch, sit under the pavilion and enjoy each other's company.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
MARLBORO
Meeting House
Pastor C. J. King will lead the service at 10 a.m. at Marlboro Meeting House. Her sermon is Part 2 of “How Near is God?” Participants will read about Jacob wrestling with an angel. The Scriptures are from Genesis 32:22-31 and Matthew 15:21-28. Maren Carlsen will play the organ. The hymns will be "O God, Our Help in Ages Past” “Come, Thou Almighty King” and “I Need Thee Every Hour.” The group will be celebrating Communion. Refreshments and fellowship follow the service. All are welcome.
Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For more information email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com.
Worship will be led by Pastor Matt Deen. The scripture reading is from Matthew 14:13-21. Hymns for the service are “I’ll Praise My Maker While I’ve Breath” and “Great is Thy Faithfulness.” The Prelude “The Call” by Ralph V. Williams and the Postlude “Future /Past” by John Mark McMillan will be played by Mike Kelly, music director. The Offertory “The Lost Chord” by Arthur Sullivan will be played by Martha LaMoria and Mike Kelly in an organ / piano duet.
The August Mission is Valley Cares.
Calendar for the week: On Monday, Al-Anon will meet at 7 pm in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 4 p.m. the Sew What’s group will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. Wednesday the Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. On Thursday, Senior Lunch will be served at noon. And a special Italian Night – Lasagna Dinner begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. The cost is $12 per person ($6 for children 10 and under) and the dinner includes lasagna (regular or gluten free vegetarian) green salad, garlic bread, and blueberry dessert.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday this week. Visit the church website at newfanechurch.com or check out our Facebook page.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid.
There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533.
WEST CHESTERFIELD, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The Rev. Elaine Bomford will lead the service this Sunday at First Universalist Church. The service begins at 10 a.m. at the church, 10 Main St.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish have moved to the Congregational Church at 64 Cobb-Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 24. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary’s
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service.
For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.