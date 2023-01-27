Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This week the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes guest Pastor Kevin Mills from Brattleboro, who will give a sermon on, “Miracle of Gods Forgiveness." God can take your sin, forgive that sin, and then set you free from the burden and bondage of your sin. There is not a sin that is so bad, so big, so black or so bleak that the blood of Jesus Christ cannot wash and make whiter than snow.
Traditional worship service is Sunday at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will focus on "Centering Through Poetry."
Poetry services are a beloved twice yearly tradition at All Souls Church. On this Sunday the congregation will honor the monthly UU theme of Finding Our Center by sharing poems which focus on and distill our sense of who we are. If you would like to read a poem, one of your favorites or one you have written for the occasion, contact Christina Gibbons.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will preach a message entitled, “A Vision Beautiful” centered on the Beatitudes. A parishioner, Rebecca Day, will welcome congregants and will read the scripture which is Matthew 5:1-12. She will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. Reverend Couper will offer a message for children and young people.
Immediately following the service all are invited to luncheon and a presentation on the church's El Salvador mission. The mission was visited recently by a parishioner, Jennifer Ambler, and Reverend Couper. The mission in El Salvador extends back many years and has been visited, over that time, by many parishioners.
The Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group will meet at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room of the church and is currently reading "Jesus and John Wayne" by Kristin Kobes DeMez.
Programs during the week:
Monday: Sermon Discussion Group, 4 p.m. online.
Wednesday: Service of Contemplation, 5 p.m. online.
Thursday: Quilting Ministry, 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty; Women Spirit, 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room of the church, currently reading "Wholehearted Faith" by Rachel Held Evans.
In cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, at least 400 meals a week are provided through Loaves and Fishes for those in need of food. Carry Me Home, also sponsored in cooperation with St, Michael's, provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed for both programs.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or finding the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group, Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St., will host Shabbat Shira and Tu B'Shvat Seder on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
This Shabbat will include reading from the Torah portion, B'Shallach, Exodus 13:17–17:16, in which the Children of Israel escaped from Egypt (the Tight Place) and crossed the Sea (the Birth Canal). The New Year of the Trees, Tu B'Shvat, is Sunday evening, Feb. 5, through Monday evening, Feb. 6. BAJC will celebrate it on Shabbat afternoon with a seder -- a meal composed of tree fruits and nuts -- including medieval Kabbalistic teachings and contemporary Environmental wisdom.
Approximate schedule for the day:
10 to 11 a.m., Singing Circle with two talented, dynamic chant leaders.
11 a.m. walk to a stream on the property (or stay in the farmhouse).
11:30 a.m. Torah service led by Rabbi Amita Jarmon.
Noon, Kiddush, help set up tables.
12:15 to 2:30 p.m., Tu B’Shvat Seder led by Rabbi Amita and friends.
For more information, contact ravamita@bajcvermont.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship this Sunday with our Beloved Community; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. The website is Belovedcommunityvt.org.
First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
Pastor Ralph’s sermon is entitled, “Are We Happy?” He will explain the Sermon on the Mount; bringing to life the meaning of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt plays inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Dear God, thank you for the gift of life and for allowing me to see another blessed day. Let this day be filled with hope and joy. Please keep my family and friends safe in your care. Lord, before I start this day, I choose to surrender to you all my plans and let your Will be done through me. This I pray in the precious name of Jesus. Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of Matthew, Chapter 5, verses 1-12 entitled, “The Sermon on the Mount.” “Jesus saw the crowds and went up a hill, where he sat down. His disciples gathered around him, and he began to teach them: ‘Happy are those who know they are spiritually poor; the Kingdom of heaven belongs to them! Happy are those who mourn; God will comfort them! Happy are those who are humble; they will receive what God has promised! Happy are those whose greatest desire is to do what God requires; God will satisfy them fully! Happy are those who are merciful to others; God will be merciful to them. Happy are the pure in heart; they will see God! Happy are those who work for peace; God will call them his children! Happy are those who are persecuted because they do what God requires; the Kingdom of heaven belongs to them! Happy are you when people insult you and persecute you and tell all kinds of evil lies against you because you are my followers. Be happy and glad, for a great reward is kept for you in heaven. This is how the prophets who lived before you were persecuted.” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: First Baptist Church Annual Meeting on Sunday, after church. Bible Study on Thursdays at 5 p.m. with homemade dinner and dessert shared by all; the study of the Book of Luke is from 6 to 7 p.m. Free workshops every Saturday. Beginners’ Sacred Dance Class and a Gentle Exercise Class from 11 to 11:45 am. All ages welcome. A free lunch will follow. Then Pastor(s) Ralph and Ingrid will teach an exciting program on Active Non-Violence at 12:30 p.m. Both classes are an all-levels opportunity and will be held at the church.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational of West Brattleboro
First Congregational Church of West Brattleboro gathers to worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays. In a reflection titled “The Life You Save May Be Your Own,” the Rev. Jeremy Kirk will consider the Sermon on the Mount. This famous part of Jesus’ teachings shows that our political conceptions of power and justice can be the reverse of God’s concepts. This can be good news to the victims and outcasts of human societies. Musical selections will include organist/pianist Lisa Provatas playing “Ezekiel Saw the Wheel” and “A New Life in Christ.”
The church is at 880 Western Avenue. Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Upcoming schedule: Saturday Retreat, Buddhism and Recovery with Kevin Griffin, 1 to 5 p.m. (Zoom only); Sunday Meditation and Talk with Susan Dreyer Leon, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Classes and retreats: Winter courses are posted on the website. Visit the Retreats page for information about the Jan. 28 Buddhism and Recovery Retreat and the Feb. 11 Annual Women’s Retreat
For more information about retreats, classes, and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music each Sunday. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15.
The Church’s Annual Meeting will be on Jan. 29 on Zoom only. All members of St. Michael’s can attend via computer, tablet, smart phone or landline. Watch the annual slide show of the very busy 2022 year, hear stories from the field, and elect members of the Vestry for 2023. The Annual Meeting begins at 2 p.m. this Sunday. The links to the Church’s Annual Report and to the Annual Meeting on Zoom are on the Church website in the eNews.
The Adult Forum for Feb. 5 is “Radical Intellectual Hospitality & CS Lewis.” Last summer, parishioners Matthew and Linda Elkan participated in a seven-day conference in Oxford, sponsored by the C.S. Lewis Foundation. They will share some of what they learned, focusing on the “radical intellectual hospitality of Jesus” - a call to love our enemies, not just those whom we find lovable (Matt. 5:44). This includes our “intellectual enemies,” those with whom we radically disagree. The Adult Forum from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Meeting Room is open to everyone in the community.
Weekday services:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom each week day, and on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Mary Magdalen Chapel also.
Wednesdays, 8:30 to 10 a.m., Breakfast with the Psalms, at The Works on Main Street; 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Chapel; noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Contemplative Service in the Chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 161 Western Ave. will hold worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with the message, "A View on What Being Christian Means." Wednesday, 7 p.m. N.A. and A.A. (women); Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi and 10:15 a.m. Choir; Saturday, 9 a.m. Discussion and meditation.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m.
The worship service on this Fourth Sunday after Epiphany/Circle Up will be led by Pastor Elisa Lucozzi. The Anthems are: “Circle Around” words and music by Ma Muse, arr. Peter Amidon, “Be Thou My Vision” traditional Irish, arr. P. Amidon, and “May the Circle Be Unbroken” Traditional. The Hymns are: “There’s A Sweet, Sweet Spirit” Doris Akers and “Woyaya” by Sol Amarino arr. P. Amidon. Children are welcome to stay to begin and worship and will be dismissed to their morning program with Mary Alice Amidon.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Newfane
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Jan. 29, the Fourth Sunday of Epiphany. The service will be recorded and available at newfanechurch.com/.
Worship will be led by Pastor Matthew Deen. The scripture reading is from Matthew 5:1-12. Hymns for the service are “Rejoice, Ye Pure in Heart” and “Lord, I Want to BE a Christian.” The Prelude “Above All” by LeBlanc & Baloche, the offertory “My Tribute,” by Andre Crouch and the postlude “Fugue in D Major” by J.S. Bach will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly.
Missions for the month of January are Susu CommUNITY Farm and West River Valley Thrives. The Mission for February is Grace Cottage Hospital. The calendar for the week: On Monday, Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 4 p.m., Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall and at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary the first of the Courageous Conversations begins, and at 7:30 p.m. the investment committee will meet in the Wilson Room. Thursday at 10 a.m., Men’s Coffee will be held in Fellowship Hall and Thursday evening, bells and choir will practice at their usual time of 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours for this week: Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
Everyone is welcome to join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
Wardsboro Yoked Parish has moved the 9 a.m. Sunday worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St. Church services will continue there every Sunday until the last Sunday in February. Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month.