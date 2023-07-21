BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This Sunday the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H. This week Pastor Feustel will be sharing some ideas on how to have an orderly prayer life.
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill Street, is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
United Church
Everyone is invited to join in at the United Church (UCC) of Bellows Falls, 8 School St. Worship service starts at 10 a.m. Stay after the service for refreshments and fellowship.
For more information about the church and the many services it offers, call 802-463-4323 or find the church on Facebook.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will offer worship this Sunday at 10 a.m., with the theme, "Art Making and Diving Deep." Join in to hear art makers tell their tales. What can be learned about faith and life from deeply amazing art journeys?
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
A Contemplative Shabbat Service will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. Maggid David Arfa, joyful storyteller and environmental educator, will lead a contemplative service at 151 Greenleaf St. More information about David can be found at https://www.maggiddavid.net/.
Shabbat Morning Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at 151 Greenleaf St. and via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/4300550548.
For more information visit, https://bajcvermont.org or call 802-257-1959.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This Sunday, The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will offer a sermon entitled, "Step or Extension?" Dr. Jennifer Ambler will greet those in attendance and will read the scripture for the morning - Genesis 28: 10-19a. Later in the service, she will offer the Prayers of the People.
Matt Kennedy will perform on his trombone a medley of spirituals - "Down by the Riverside," "Just a Closer Walk with Thee" and "When the Saints Go Marching In." Before the close of the service, April Harkness will provide a brief report on the Sacred Placed Asset-Mapping Event. The hymns will be: "We are Climbing Jacob's Ladder," "Nearer My God to Thee," and "Glory, Glory, Hallelujah."
Everyone is invited to a coffee hour after the service.
Calendar: Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room (reading “The Sacred Journey: a Memoir of Early Years” by Frederick Buechner); Monday, Sermon Discussion Group, 4 p.m. online; Tuesday, Dharma evening at 7 p.m. at the Brattleboro Zen Center, Centre Church third floor; Thursday, Quilting Ministry at 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty, Women’s Spirit at 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room (reading "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kemmerer.).
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Join in this Sunday for weekly worship at First Baptist/United Methodist churches, 18 Town Crier Drive. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. First United Methodist and First Baptist have formed the Beloved Community of Brattleboro; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. Visit the website at belovedcommunityvt.org.
Pastor Sue's sermon is "Lord, Let My Heart be Good Soil." Richard Strange will offer a solo, "I Have Decided to Follow Jesus." Dan DeWalt will play inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Precious Father, penetrate deep into the very core of my mind with the Power of your love. Release thoughts and energies that soar through my body and spirit, lifting me to greater dreams from you. Amen
Sunday's scripture reading is taken from Matthew 13: 24-30. "Jesus told them another parable : 'The Kingdom of heaven is like this. A man sowed good seed in his field. One night, when everyone was asleep, an enemy came and sowed weeds among the wheat and went away. When the plants grew and the heads of grain began to form, then the weeds showed up. The man's servants came to him and said, 'Sir, it was good seed you sowed in your field; where did the weeds come from?' 'It was some enemy who did this,' he answered. 'Do you want us to go and pull up the weeds?' they asked him. 'No,' he answered, 'because as you gather the weeds you might pull up some of the wheat along with them. Let the wheat and the weeds both grow together until harvest. Then I will tell the harvest workers to pull up the weeds first, tie them in bundles and burn them, and then to gather in the wheat and put it in my barn."" (Good News Bible).
Announcements: Church Picnics will be held on Sunday, July 30, and Sunday, Aug. 27, right after church at Pastor Sue's house. There will also be a fall yard sale on Sept. 2 and Welcome Center Fundraiser on Sept. 30.
Bible Study will not be held during the summer. The church will resume the study of Luke in the fall. The Beloved Community Workshops will also resume in the fall.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
Service will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. With Pastor Jeremy Kirk on vacation, service this week will be a hymn-sing. Those attending will suggest favorite hymns, and Musical Director Steve Rice will lead congregants in singing them. Additional musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include a setting of "Ave Maria" by Bach and Gounod and "Down by the Riverside."
The church is located at 880 Western Ave. The Rev. Jeremy Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and on Thursday and Sunday by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
The Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082044649121.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: Saturday Outdoor Retreat with Amanda Kenyon at Manitou Project, 9 a.m. to noon; Sunday Sit and Cheryl Wilfong Interview with Andrea Lemon, 10 a.m.to noon (Hybrid*); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 pm (Zoom only); Friday Morning In-Person Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (in-person only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Upcoming retreats: July 22 Outdoor Retreat with Amanda Kenyon; Aug. 26 Half-Day Online Retreat Working with Comparing Mind with Susan Dreyer Leon.
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. The 10:15 service is also available on live stream and weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable.
Summer conversations about scripture will be each Sunday in July from 9 to 9:50 a.m. in the Meeting Room. This summer, the church will be reading through much of Genesis, Romans and Matthew on Sunday mornings.
Because the preacher for the day does not have time to address all the scriptures during worship, Mary Lindquist (and adwoa Wilson on July 16 and Phillip Wilson on July 23) will be offering a relaxed time to come together and talk about the scripture. They will give overviews of these books from the Bible as well as discuss the appointed lessons. This Sunday, Phillip Wilson will lead a conversation on “parables ancient and modern… another way to talk about God.”
The church's children's education programs pause for the summer, but Kaitlin and Blue, nursery providers, are available to care for kids of all ages during the 10:15 service. They will be including time on the playground each Sunday when the weather allows. Parents may bring kids to the nursery at 10:15 a.m. to go with Kaitlin and Blue to the playground.
Morning Prayer is offered each weekday at 8 a.m. on Zoom and in-person in the Chapel on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Breakfast with the Psalms” is each Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Works on Main St. Centering Prayer is in the Chapel from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. each Wednesday and at 8 a.m. each Saturday. Eucharist with the Saints is each Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Contemplative Worship is in the Chapel and on Zoom each Thursday from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Saint Michael Catholic Church offers a weekly program highlighting its collection of stained glass windows that were created for the church in 1889 by the Art Stained Glass Institute of F. Nicolas and Sons in Roermond, Holland. A program on the saints pictured in the stained-glass windows will be presented in the church by a number of visiting priests, artisans and teachers every Wednesday, until Sept. 27, which will be a talk given on our patron saint window, Saint Michael the Archangel. Each program begins at 5 p.m. with Evening Prayer followed by the presentation. Each program will explain the life and glory of the saint illustrated by the light and color of the stained glass. The example and life of the saint will serve as a teaching tool to bring us closer to Jesus and His Way.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will hold a worship service on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. with the message: "Accepting the Imperfect;" Wednesday 7 p.m. N.A. and A.A. (women); Thursday 9 a.m. Tai Chi and 10:15 a.m. choir.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch. Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road. Pastor Shawn will be away at camp with Scouts BSA Troop 405 this Sunday, so the Deacons will lead service with a special reflection written by public theologian Brian McLaren based on John 1. Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead music. Refreshments will be served after the service.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in with the Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. on Sunday. This Sunday worship is led by Blessed Ngoma & Cheryl Redmon titled, “The Gift of Love.” Stefan Amidon leads the Choir this Sunday. The Guilford Community Choir welcomes singers to arrive at 8:40 a.m. ready to rehearse at 8:45 a.m. for the 10 a.m. service.
The Hymns this week are: “Breathe on Me Breath of God”, “Your Love, O God” and “Break Not the Circle.” Next Sunday, July 30, is a Union Service hosted by Centre Congregational Church. The Guilford Community Church will host a fundraiser next week, July 28, at the Vermont Welcome Center in Guilford.
The Church is searching for singers, readers, actors, costume designers and general helpers to participate in "The Pageant Performances," taking place at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 and 10 a.m. on Aug. 6 in the new Guilford Community Park Pavilion. For more information, contact Sue Owings at skowings@gmail.com or 802-579-4524
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC, will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com.
Worship will be led by Pastor, Matt Deen. The scripture reading is from Matthew 13:24-43. Hymns for the service are “Come, Christians, Join to Sing” and “On Eagle’s Wings.” The Prelude “Reverie,” by Claude Debussy and the Postlude “Above All,” by Leny LeBlan and Paul Baloche will be played by Mike Kelly, music director. The Offertory “Set Free” will be sung by Jim Kyle, Soloist.
The missions for July are WCSD L’After Program and Brattleboro Hospice. On Monday, Al-Anon will meet at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 4 p.m., the Sew What’s group will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. Wednesday at 4 p.m. there is a Heritage Festival meeting in Fellowship Hall, and at 5 p.m., Bible Study will begin in the Dowley Room. On Thursday, Veggie Van Go will be out in front of the church from noon to 1 p.m.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, the office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John's Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid. There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The Rev. Sandra Whippie will lead service at 10 a.m. this Sunday, July 23, at First Universalist Church, 10 Main St. Rev. Whippie, from Keene, N.H., is a retired teacher, principal and Minister Emerita of the Unitarian Church in Walpole, N.H.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish have moved to the Congregational Church at 64 Cobb-Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 24. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary's
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service. For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.