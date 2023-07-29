BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This Sunday the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H. Pastor Feustel will be explaining how memorizing Bible verses is a great way to get good information into our heads and into our hearts so that our actions are also good.
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill Street, is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
United Church
Everyone is invited to join in at the United Church (UCC) of Bellows Falls, 8 School St. Worship service starts at 10 a.m. Stay after the service for refreshments and fellowship.
For more information about the church and the many services it offers, call 802-463-4323 or find the church on Facebook.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will offer worship this Sunday at 10 a.m., with the theme, "Stepping Stones: Your Past is Your Path." So often we are advised to “let go of our pasts” in order to move forward. Yet by actively remembering our happiest, most whole and satisfying moments, be they from childhood or more recently, we can be reminded of the positive experiences that brought us safely here and we can reinforce our confidence and clarity about the steps we can take from here to get where we ultimately want to go. You are invited to come willing to share in open conversation. We can learn so much from each other.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
A Contemplative Shabbat Service will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. Maggid David Arfa, joyful storyteller and environmental educator, will lead an easy hike through the property at 151 Greenleaf St. and will include some meditation, creation of blessings and more. Information about David can be found at www.maggiddavid. net. This event will be in-person only.
For more information visit, https://bajcvermont.org or call 802-257-1959.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This Sunday is the third of the Union Services held by the Congregational Churches in our immediate area – Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro, First Congregational Church in West Brattleboro, the Dummerston Congregational Church, and the Guilford Community Church. It is also special in another way; the pastor of Centre Congregational Church, the Reverend Dr. Scott Couper, will leave the next day for the first month of his sabbatical during which he will visit and work in a church in El Salvador. We wish him well in his work there and in subseqent endeavors during the rest of his Sabbatical.
Our service this Sunday will include a sermon by Reverend Couper entitled “Cultivating Kingdom.” Margo Neale will greet those in attendance and will read the scipture for the morning which is Matthew 13:31-33, 44-52. Nan Mann will provide a message for the children in the congregation. Rachel Johnson from the Guilford Community Church will be playing the piano for this service. Peter Amidon, also from the Guilford Community Church, will lead the Union Choir. Following the service all are invited to our coffee hour in the parlor.
Calendar: Sunday Spirit Book Group, 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room; Dharma evening, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m., Brattleboro Zen Center, Center Church (3rd floor); Quilting Ministry: Thursday, Aug. 3, 1 p.m., at the home of Carlene McCarty; Women's Spirit: Thursday, Aug. 3, 4 p.m., in the Heritage Room of the church. Currently reading "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wal Kimmerer.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Join in this Sunday for weekly worship at First Baptist/United Methodist churches, 18 Town Crier Drive. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. First United Methodist and First Baptist have formed the Beloved Community of Brattleboro; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. Visit the website at belovedcommunityvt.org.
Lynda Strange, a Certified Lay Minister, will lead the service and offer the sermon on Sunday entitled, “God’s Intentions of a Heavenly Kingdom.” Join us for an inspiring, uplifting message from the Gospel; highlighting the “Parable of the Mustard Seed,” the “Parable of the Yeast,” the “Parable of the Hidden Treasure,” the “Parable of the Pearl,” the “Parable of the Net,” ending with the Scripture of the “New Truths and Old.”
For Thought & Prayer: Heavenly Father, I thank you for your miracle-working power that lifts me from gloom to joy, from hate to love, and from fear to trusting that you will protect me always. Thank you for Jesus, who gives me the strength and courage I need from day to day. Amen.
Sunday’s scripture reading is taken from Matthew 13: 24-30.
Announcements: Church Picnics will be held on Sunday, July 30, and Sunday, Aug. 27, right after church at Pastor Sue’s house. There will also be a fall yard sale on Sept. 2 and Welcome Center Fundraiser on Sept. 30.
Bible Study will not be held during the summer. The church will resume the study of Luke in the fall. The Beloved Community Workshops will also resume in the fall.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
This Sunday we will join congregations from Dummerston Congregational, Guilford Community Church, and West Dover Congregational for a Union Service at Centre Church at 10 a.m. We will return for services at First Congregational next Sunday, August 6, at 11 a.m.
The church is located at 880 Western Ave. The Rev. Jeremy Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and on Thursday and Sunday by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
The Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082044649121.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: Sunday Sit and Dharma Talk with Susan Dreyer Leon 10 a.m.to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 pm (Zoom only); Friday Morning In-Person Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (in-person only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Upcoming retreats: Aug. 26 Half-Day Online Retreat Working with Comparing Mind with Susan Dreyer Leon; Sept. 9 Half-Day Online Retreat with Winnie Nazarko.
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. The 10:15 service is also available on live stream and weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable.
The final summer conversation about scripture is this Sunday, July 30 from 9-9:50 a.m. in the Meeting Room. This summer, we are reading through much of Genesis, Romans and Matthew on Sunday mornings. Because the preacher for the day does not have time to address all the scriptures during our worship, we are offering a relaxed time to come together and talk about the scripture. We will give overviews of these books from the Bible as well as discuss the appointed lessons. This is a great way to learn more about scripture and orient yourself to our readings on Sunday mornings.
The church’s children’s education programs pause for the summer, but Kaitlin and Blue, nursery providers, are available to care for kids of all ages during the 10:15 service. They will be including time on the playground each Sunday when the weather allows. Parents may bring kids to the nursery at 10:15 a.m. to go with Kaitlin and Blue to the playground.
Morning Prayer is offered each weekday at 8 a.m. on Zoom and in-person in the Chapel on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Breakfast with the Psalms” is each Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Works on Main St. Centering Prayer is in the Chapel from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. each Wednesday and at 8 a.m. each Saturday. Eucharist with the Saints is each Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Contemplative Worship is in the Chapel and on Zoom each Thursday from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Saint Michael Catholic Church offers a weekly program highlighting its collection of stained glass windows that were created for the church in 1889 by the Art Stained Glass Institute of F. Nicolas and Sons in Roermond, Holland. A program on the saints pictured in the stained-glass windows will be presented in the church by a number of visiting priests, artisans and teachers every Wednesday, until Sept. 27, which will be a talk given on our patron saint window, Saint Michael the Archangel. Each program begins at 5 p.m. with Evening Prayer followed by the presentation. Each program will explain the life and glory of the saint illustrated by the light and color of the stained glass. The example and life of the saint will serve as a teaching tool to bring us closer to Jesus and His Way.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will hold a worship service on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. with the message: “Accepting the Imperfect;” Wednesday 7 p.m. N.A. and A.A. (women); Thursday 9 a.m. Tai Chi and 10:15 a.m. choir.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch. Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
This Sunday is the third of the Union Services held by the Congregational Churches in our immediate area – Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro, First Congregational Church in West Brattleboro, the Dummerston Congregational Church, and the Guilford Community Church. The service will be held at Centre Congregational Church at 10 a.m. See above listing for more information.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
This Sunday is the third of the Union Services held by the Congregational Churches in our immediate area – Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro, First Congregational Church in West Brattleboro, the Dummerston Congregational Church, and the Guilford Community Church. The service will be held at Centre Congregational Church at 10 a.m. See above listing for more information.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com.
Worship will be led by Pastor Matt Deen. The scripture reading is from Matthew 13:31-33, 44-52. Hymns for the service are “Holy, Holy, Holy! Lord God Almighty” and “Hymn of Promise.” The Prelude “Andante” by Camillie Saint Saens and the Postlude “Recessional” by William Stickles will be played by Martha LaMoria, guest organist. The Offertory “Be Thou My Vision” will be sung by vocalist Miriam Allbee, accompanied by Bill Berner on guitar.
Our August Mission is Valley Cares. On Monday, Al-Anon will meet at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 4 p.m. the Sew What’s group will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. Thursday at 10 a.m., Men’s Coffee group will meet.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, the office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid.
There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
Keith Penniman's topic this Sunday, July 30, at First Universalist Church will be "East of Eden: The Story of Cain and Abel." The first murder recorded in the Bible is a fratricide — Adam and Eve's first-born son slays his only brother. What a sorry beginning for humankind! Keith will explore the significance of this ancient story, with reference to John Steinbeck's classic novel East of Eden. The service begins at 10 am at the church, 10 Main St., off route 9 in West Chesterfield.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish have moved to the Congregational Church at 64 Cobb-Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 24. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary’s
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service.
For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.”
Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.